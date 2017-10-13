Shawn Mendes Recording in the Studio Shirtless, #S&M3 Coming?





issa bop lbr Reply

Thread

Link

he has a weird nose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gays gonna lose their shit Reply

Thread

Link

My shit is far from lost, thank you very much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He makes bops. And he's overdue for a tag. Reply

Thread

Link







yaaas, let it out hunty

this video has me shook yaaas, let it out huntythis video has me shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this video has me shook







the omg in the end kills me lmaoo



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:25 am (UTC) the omg in the end kills me lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the best one yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes was. I was about to post this!





THIS HETEROSEXUAL MAN RIGHT HERE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO!!!! I love his music! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He said honey so he must be gaayyyy



I love stereotypes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I preferred the other tweet I saw that was like



Straight guy-bro that girl is so hot huh?

Me-*that video clip* idk honey!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that his real neck?? it doesn't end! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha honestly I don't care about his music but I like him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if he and Charlie Puth are friends, I would totally ship them. He's a Leo, and Charlie is a Sagittarius, so it can work, obvs. It was ~written in the stars~ Reply

Thread

Link

I'd watch that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think all star signs are fine with eachother, unless you're a Gemini. They don't deserve happiness tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The other fire sign is Aries, not Gemini (Air). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uff, what did they do to you? I don't have any Gemini friends, so I'm just curious haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao I was an LGBT group meeting at my college and these girls wouldn't shut up about how they're Geminis and how everyone hates Geminis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao, I have very good friend who's gemini, and he can be so damn sensitive and irritating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

charlie is ugly tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What kind of Staxus/Helix studios busted crossover we talkin' here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...which includes btw his top 10 hit...



What does the masterpiece Born This Way have to do with this? Reply

Thread

Link

we love a gay icon



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tea



Queer Queen of popT changed the way we communicate. After Born This Way came out btw means only Born This Way Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

once he hits puberty, he might look better Reply

Thread

Link

isn't he 20 years old? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





he's 19 he's 19 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

must be a late bloomer then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmm hello daddy Reply

Thread

Link

He's totally coming out like in a year or two. Bet Reply

Thread

Link

UGH



but also yum Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

another hit for shawn on the ljhot100 charts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's cute. what about his singles? 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





My fav bottom! My fav bottom! Reply

Thread

Link

Everytime I come into a Shawn Mendes post I expect to see Quizblorg’s icon. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

gurl, that's not helping you go deeper in the closet Reply

Thread

Link