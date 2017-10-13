The Exorcist 2x04 Promo - "One for Sorrow"
As Andy confronts the strange incidents taking place on the island, his foster home receives a surprising new addition; Marcus investigates a series of natural disturbances with the help of a local wildlife biologist. (Air Date: October 20, 2017)
source
2.[Spoiler (click to open)] whoever suggested last week in this post that grace might not actually be there, i'm still pondering that... Andy did tell the farmer guy that his "youngest" was upstairs, but as weighty ghost pointed out he never gave the farmer a name...
3.[Spoiler (click to open)] shelby is a really interesting character, i hope he doesnt get possessed and he can help the priests or something
Can I start at Season 2, ONTD, or is Season 1 a required prerequisite?
Y'ALL, THIS EPISODE!!! 😭 😭 😭 literally me the whole entire time
[Spoiler (click to open)]ok tho... where do i even start? marcus watching tomas as he was sleeping? how long were they sitting there? 👀 marcus didn't just park, his hands were off the gears and wheel... but that wasn't the first scene.
i'm really glad that the conspiracy storyline is holding no quarter. it'd be easy to have bennett lurking about and not get anything done until the finale but it's moving at a breakneck place. burning down those literal demons in the opening scene! i was worried the dude was gonna snap the cat's neck and sacrifice it but it went much further lmao. i'm always so tense watching this show. i love how mouse just dropped the candle casually onto the table and walked away with the cat lmfao. ilh already.
rose is proving to be her own character. no one is exempt from suspicion but i was worried she was just gonna be a backstabber during the first episode... but she genuinely cares, went to the authorities right away and didn't take any of the lunatic mom or marcus's shit.
speaking of which, the possessed woman the first two episodes was amazing. they really keep blowing me away with their guest actors and scares! the actress here was great. i was unsure the first time if she was hiding something but you see it a second time (i watched it twice bc i am that sad person).
poor tomas. he has such a big heart and wants to help everyone. i feel like you could say that after every episode lmao. i've been waiting to see how this "chosen one" thing will turn out, i like the idea of the show not going the obvious route. looks like it's tied into the main demon of the season, bringing him closer and deceiving him with both true and false images (true last week to lure him in, false this week ofc).
marcus's two speeches at the end broke me lmao! abused by his father and then the church, possibly his mother, you can really see how much that and being gay has shaped him into the person he is now. ilh. 😭 idk if i mentioned this last time (and i'll mention it every time) but it really makes such a huge difference when the actor is actually gay. it plays across his whole performance.
i still maintain that the "friend" marcus lost to a demon was someone he loved!! mark my words. he's afraid the same thing will happen to tomas bc.. 👀
tomas saw marcus's point this episode. tomas sort of had the edge before, because it seemed like his "god given" powers were right. but marcus kept him from going too far. and you see the parallel building-- the girl was deceived into seeing things that weren't there, tricked into believing there was something wrong with her-- but marcus brought her back. tomas is also being deceived and he's gonna be possessed and marcus will bring him back and gay love will save the day.
i think tomas is really growing to admire and respect marcus's insight and marcus loves how big of a heart tomas has. they both want to help people... marcus just has a different way of showing it, and tomas really brings it out of him. that classic dynamic. they were arguing AGAIN this week lmao but i feel like it really solidified their relationship for what's to come. i rewatched the scene of marcus lowly singing to tomas again earlier today and i felt the homosexuality running through me.
the foster family storyline took more of a backseat, it was more set up than the last two w/ rose gone. but i like all the characters, john cho is great, his wife's death is relevant, and i am... suspicious of grace, to say the least. remember the bit at the beginning about the demons looking down at others to recreate the world in their image? 👀
what's going on with the demon though? if this force is powerful enough to reach out to tomas and give him these powers it's gonna be a real reckoning. rose is gonna have her work cut out for her lmao, what's she gonna write in her report?
anyway, i am ready for next week to own my ass. this show is so pretty and good and is such a great allegorical story about systematic abuse and gay and familial love it's such a treat to watch.
I'm surprised how much I'm liking Shelby. I was primed to like Caleb but Shelby's actor is doing such a great job that he's pulling focus.