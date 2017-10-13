YOU GUYS. TONIGHT'S EPISODE. Reply

Thread

Link

What child do we think will get possessed? I'm hoping one of the boys because hasn't it always been women that we've seen? Reply

Thread

Link

i 100% think it'll be andy and not one of the kids at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] That woman with Father Bennett.. WHO IS SHE. I need to know more.



2. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] whoever suggested last week in this post that grace might not actually be there, i'm still pondering that... Andy did tell the farmer guy that his "youngest" was upstairs, but as weighty ghost pointed out he never gave the farmer a name...





3. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] shelby is a really interesting character, i hope he doesnt get possessed and he can help the priests or something





Edited at 2017-10-14 02:41 am (UTC) 1.2.3. Reply

Thread

Link

mte like idk about demon but nobody's seeing that girl but Andy - so Andy is the one who gets possessed maybe?? and now I'm thinking you're totally right.



edit... I don't know how to do spoilers...



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but shes in the first clip wiht the rest of the kids in the promo... though... you know... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't watched yet but I just want to thank this show for giving me three incredibly sexy male leads to drool over every week. Reply

Thread

Link

Two sexy fathers and one hot dad :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





missed the episode. how gay was it, ontd?? Reply

Thread

Link

really good. they fell in love w/ each other more this episode imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love Marcus. He is always on top of most things but I just wish him/Tomas weren’t at odds half the time. Reply

Thread

Link

I still have to start watching this for my Choverlord.



Can I start at Season 2, ONTD, or is Season 1 a required prerequisite? Reply

Thread

Link

you can definitely jump right in on s2 but i would highly recommend watching s1 anyway because it's good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

season 1 is good and plus the storyline of the church conspiracy is carried over into the next season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just came in here to comment that the still looks like a bootleg version of the Strangers Things cast Reply

Thread

Link

lmao it isn't flattering, but it isn't representative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





'The Exorcist' is rewriting all the rules of horror, and that's why we love ithttps://t.co/gV3OihQXJP — Mashable (@mashable) October 3, 2017



Edited at 2017-10-14 04:38 am (UTC) i enjoyed this article about the show... it gets to the heart of why the casting and writing make it feel fresh and compelling imo. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the article, love the show, but just got really sad to learn we're only getting 8 episodes. We're almost half way in... I mean I'm so glad we got a second season because I was so sure that we wouldn't, but now I'm hoping and praying we get a third too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only 8 episodes?? I shouldn't be surprised cause I remember the cancellation speculation last season but omg. This season so far has blown me away. The cast is diverse and talented and it's shot so beautifully. Feels like we've just begun this season (because we have) smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Y'ALL, THIS EPISODE!!! 😭 😭 😭 literally me the whole entire time







[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



i'm really glad that the conspiracy storyline is holding no quarter. it'd be easy to have bennett lurking about and not get anything done until the finale but it's moving at a breakneck place. burning down those literal demons in the opening scene! i was worried the dude was gonna snap the cat's neck and sacrifice it but it went much further lmao. i'm always so tense watching this show. i love how mouse just dropped the candle casually onto the table and walked away with the cat lmfao. ilh already.



rose is proving to be her own character. no one is exempt from suspicion but i was worried she was just gonna be a backstabber during the first episode... but she genuinely cares, went to the authorities right away and didn't take any of the lunatic mom or marcus's shit.



speaking of which, the possessed woman the first two episodes was amazing. they really keep blowing me away with their guest actors and scares! the actress here was great. i was unsure the first time if she was hiding something but you see it a second time (i watched it twice bc i am that sad person).



poor tomas. he has such a big heart and wants to help everyone. i feel like you could say that after every episode lmao. i've been waiting to see how this "chosen one" thing will turn out, i like the idea of the show not going the obvious route. looks like it's tied into the main demon of the season, bringing him closer and deceiving him with both true and false images (true last week to lure him in, false this week ofc).



marcus's two speeches at the end broke me lmao! abused by his father and then the church, possibly his mother, you can really see how much that and being gay has shaped him into the person he is now. ilh. 😭 idk if i mentioned this last time (and i'll mention it every time) but it really makes such a huge difference when the actor is actually gay. it plays across his whole performance.



i still maintain that the "friend" marcus lost to a demon was someone he loved!! mark my words. he's afraid the same thing will happen to tomas bc.. 👀



tomas saw marcus's point this episode. tomas sort of had the edge before, because it seemed like his "god given" powers were right. but marcus kept him from going too far. and you see the parallel building-- the girl was deceived into seeing things that weren't there, tricked into believing there was something wrong with her-- but marcus brought her back. tomas is also being deceived and he's gonna be possessed and marcus will bring him back and gay love will save the day.



i think tomas is really growing to admire and respect marcus's insight and marcus loves how big of a heart tomas has. they both want to help people... marcus just has a different way of showing it, and tomas really brings it out of him. that classic dynamic. they were arguing AGAIN this week lmao but i feel like it really solidified their relationship for what's to come. i rewatched the scene of marcus lowly singing to tomas again earlier today and i felt the homosexuality running through me.



the foster family storyline took more of a backseat, it was more set up than the last two w/ rose gone. but i like all the characters, john cho is great, his wife's death is relevant, and i am... suspicious of grace, to say the least. remember the bit at the beginning about the demons looking down at others to recreate the world in their image? 👀







what's going on with the demon though? if this force is powerful enough to reach out to tomas and give him these powers it's gonna be a real reckoning. rose is gonna have her work cut out for her lmao, what's she gonna write in her report?



anyway, i am ready for next week to own my ass. this show is so pretty and good and is such a great allegorical story about systematic abuse and gay and familial love it's such a treat to watch. ok tho... where do i even start? marcus watching tomas as he was sleeping? how long were they sitting there? 👀 marcus didn't just park, his hands were off the gears and wheel... but that wasn't the first scene.i'm really glad that the conspiracy storyline is holding no quarter. it'd be easy to have bennett lurking about and not get anything done until the finale but it's moving at a breakneck place. burning down those literal demons in the opening scene! i was worried the dude was gonna snap the cat's neck and sacrifice it but it went much further lmao. i'm always so tense watching this show. i love how mouse just dropped the candle casually onto the table and walked away with the cat lmfao. ilh already.rose is proving to be her own character. no one is exempt from suspicion but i was worried she was just gonna be a backstabber during the first episode... but she genuinely cares, went to the authorities right away and didn't take any of the lunatic mom or marcus's shit.speaking of which, the possessed woman the first two episodes was amazing. they really keep blowing me away with their guest actors and scares! the actress here was great. i was unsure the first time if she was hiding something but you see it a second time (i watched it twice bc i am that sad person).poor tomas. he has such a big heart and wants to help everyone. i feel like you could say that after every episode lmao. i've been waiting to see how this "chosen one" thing will turn out, i like the idea of the show not going the obvious route. looks like it's tied into the main demon of the season, bringing him closer and deceiving him with both true and false images (true last week to lure him in, false this week ofc).marcus's two speeches at the end broke me lmao! abused by his father and then the church, possibly his mother, you can really see how much that and being gay has shaped him into the person he is now. ilh. 😭 idk if i mentioned this last time (and i'll mention it every time) but it really makes such a huge difference when the actor is actually gay. it plays across his whole performance.i still maintain that the "friend" marcus lost to a demon was someone he loved!! mark my words. he's afraid the same thing will happen to tomas bc.. 👀tomas saw marcus's point this episode. tomas sort of had the edge before, because it seemed like his "god given" powers were right. but marcus kept him from going too far. and you see the parallel building-- the girl was deceived into seeing things that weren't there, tricked into believing there was something wrong with her-- but marcus brought her back. tomas is also being deceived and he's gonna be possessed and marcus will bring him back and gay love will save the day.i think tomas is really growing to admire and respect marcus's insight and marcus loves how big of a heart tomas has. they both want to help people... marcus just has a different way of showing it, and tomas really brings it out of him. that classic dynamic. they were arguing AGAIN this week lmao but i feel like it really solidified their relationship for what's to come. i rewatched the scene of marcus lowly singing to tomas again earlier today and i felt the homosexuality running through me.the foster family storyline took more of a backseat, it was more set up than the last two w/ rose gone. but i like all the characters, john cho is great, his wife's death is relevant, and i am... suspicious of grace, to say the least. remember the bit at the beginning about the demons looking down at others to recreate the world in their image? 👀what's going on with the demon though? if this force is powerful enough to reach out to tomas and give him these powers it's gonna be a real reckoning. rose is gonna have her work cut out for her lmao, what's she gonna write in her report?anyway, i am ready for next week to own my ass. this show is so pretty and good and is such a great allegorical story about systematic abuse and gay and familial love it's such a treat to watch. i am ready to dive in at 1AM on friday night.Y'ALL, THIS EPISODE!!! 😭 😭 😭 literally me the whole entire time Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] OK, I'm on board with Grace as a demon. She doesn't interact with anyone but Andy, and it's weird that in the video Andy was watching, everyone was there except for her. Convenient excuse, agoraphobia. I think it's kinda like falling dominoes -- whether or not the demon targeted Nicole to induce her to kill herself, the suicide made it easier to get to Andy. I have a question: were they already fostering 'Grace' in the house before Nicole killed herself? If she was, then the demon was already working on the both of them and is now laser-focused on Andy.



I'm surprised how much I'm liking Shelby. I was primed to like Caleb but Shelby's actor is doing such a great job that he's pulling focus. Reply

Thread

Link





also, i can't even deal with shitty ass american horror story being more successful than this show. i will RIOT! we are truly living in trump's america. Reply

Thread

Link



OMG Verity is Negasonic Teenage Warhead! Reply

Thread

Link