New Call Me By Your Name Clip Released + Backstage photos of Armie & Timotheé






New clip of daddy Armie dancing in Call Me By Your Name was released the other day and went viral (see below).

+NYFF released some pics of Armie and Timotheé hamming it up backstage before the premiere of their film. The larries have already latched onto them and created some beautiful fanfic on tumblr.






seeing it tomorrow, excited!
