New Call Me By Your Name Clip Released + Backstage photos of Armie & Timotheé
Celebrate #NationalComingOutDay with a new clip from Call Me By Your Name #CMBYN pic.twitter.com/vimMJezzwg— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 11, 2017
Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoying their time back stage before the #NYFF premiere of CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. 🍑 pic.twitter.com/pnljY6Q0MA— New York Film Fest (@TheNYFF) October 11, 2017
New clip of daddy Armie dancing in Call Me By Your Name was released the other day and went viral (see below).
+NYFF released some pics of Armie and Timotheé hamming it up backstage before the premiere of their film. The larries have already latched onto them and created some beautiful fanfic on tumblr.
Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet dancing to "Run Away With Me" by @carlyraejepsen (it had to be done duh) #callmebyyourname pic.twitter.com/z9CeeUG8vi— shooktober 👻👽🎃 (@chroniclikerrr) October 13, 2017
Source
Source
Source
seeing it tomorrow, excited!
SMH
You'll have the best time OP, it's otherworldly.
its been bugging me for weeks
source: https://www.thefader.com/2017/10/12/sufjan-stevens-call-me-by-your-name-soundtrack
Also, why are larries the worst lmao
http://reallynotgood.tumblr.com/post/141279604298
I’ll look past the bad dancing
I do not need to be staring at this gif while my AC is broken. Too hot.
I thirsted hard throughout and now I'm back to looking at photos of him like... hmmm no ty
Anyways, I thought Armie was great but I came out of the movie in love with Timothee Chamalet. He was just so charming as Elio.
why would she do this????
lmao what!?
@jack needs to die
Edited at 2017-10-14 03:39 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Armie is so cute even if he dances like that