New Call Me By Your Name Clip Released + Backstage photos of Armie & Timotheé





Getcho life white boiz Reply

LOL Reply

The kid in the gif has more rhythm lol Reply

mte Reply

nnn take it back! Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

Choking Reply

The real focus needs to be on the straight men playing gay characters and getting the typical accolades and ONTD eating it all up

SMH Reply

So annoyed that @armiedancingto got suspended.



You'll have the best time OP, it's otherworldly. Reply

Damn I wanna see that Reply

ugh. i wanted to post some of their tweets. i bet someone reported for copyright or some shit Reply

who does timothee look like



its been bugging me for weeks Reply

I've always thought he looks like an older version of Finn Wolfhard. They should play brothers. Reply

It's weird cos he's actually playing the older version of one of the other kids from IT in his next film. Reply

He looks like an older, cuter version of Lucas Jade Zumann from 20th Century Women. And their characters both love the Talking Heads in their respective movies lol. Reply

run away with me (still a great song how could the world let it flop?) really fits lol I loved the one with Greenlight as well.



trump is president. we don't deserve carly's success 😭 Reply

Link









source:



So apparently the soundtrack is coming out on the 27th (of October), not the 20th.source: https://www.thefader.com/2017/10/12/sufjan-stevens-call-me-by-your-name-soundtrack Reply

Link









That dancing 😶 Reply

lmao Reply

Link





armie hammer and timothée dancing to carly rae jepsen's i didn't just come here to dance because i LOVE THIS SONG pic.twitter.com/CxVkBbGyKC — cole (@colezz) October 13, 2017

king carly's songs fit in all these posts Reply

Hope you enjoy, op!

Also, why are larries the worst lmao Reply

Link





http://reallynotgood.tumblr.com/post/141279604298 This meme gets me every time, and I feel so bad for it. omg The acting is so bad, and that gets to me...that, and that the honk happens at the same time before the chorus starts. Reply

Link







I’ll look past the bad dancing But armie is still so cuteI’ll look past the bad dancing Reply

I do not need to be staring at this gif while my AC is broken. Too hot. Reply

He's so atheistically pleasing to the eye but he's not sexy to me at all for some reason, too cookie cutter in terms of looks? I heard CMBYN changes that, will wait to see if that changes. Reply

I didn't get it at all before I saw this film lol



I thirsted hard throughout and now I'm back to looking at photos of him like... hmmm no ty Reply

armie's dancing is some white nonsense but i love timothee's dancing in this clip tbh and the way he enters the scene 😍 Reply

Link





His shoulder shuffle is amazing lmao. Reply

He's so cute tbh ugh I'm trash Reply

omg Reply

He does weird dance movies randomly in this film so much and yet somehow makes it endearing. Reply

armie has michael jackson shook in his grave so delete this comment Reply

Apparently there's a new short trailer being shown as an ad on Youtube for those in the UK. Reply

wait, it's coming out in two weeks? Reply

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer dancing to Let's Have A Kiki by Scissor Sisters pic.twitter.com/V73A5TBd9w — Call Me By Ur Name™ (@Caarmsssss) October 14, 2017

Living for these Reply

I'm loving this Always off beat meme Reply

Proof that a lack of rhythm can turn someone from sexy to tragic and vice versa. Reply

Yo it works so well with Run Away With Me lol. Can't wait for this movie! Reply

I watched this movie last monday. It was great and everything but the girl sitting next to me decided to take her bra off in the middle of it and then when the movie ended she completely forgot it, so she left the bra hanging between our armchairs! I wanted to stay until the very end of the credits, but I got paranoid the cleaning staff would think the bra was mine. hahahaha



Anyways, I thought Armie was great but I came out of the movie in love with Timothee Chamalet. He was just so charming as Elio. Reply

Lmaoooo, that sucks that you didn't get to stay through the credits. But at least you had a legitimate reason unlike the heauxs that walk out of the other screenings when Chalalegend is still acting his ass off. Reply

Oh, I stayed through that scene. I meant like actual credits against a black screen and all. I was just sooo confused when the lights turned on and there was a bra on my armchair. Reply

but the girl sitting next to me decided to take her bra off in the middle of it





why would she do this???? Reply

but the girl sitting next to me decided to take her bra off in the middle of it





lmao what!?



lmao what!? Reply

What in the world.... Reply

oh my god how trashy Reply

the armie dancing twitter getting suspended is trash



@jack needs to die Reply

wow can this cast get any less attractive? Reply

Link





Edited at 2017-10-14 03:39 am (UTC) That Run Away With Me edit is so good. I can't figure out how to embed twitter vids but the Selena one is fun 2 https://twitter.com/LokiSherlocked/status/918922232696471552 Reply

heard the film was getting oscar buzz. hopefully it does well in theatres too Reply

Didn't the audio book come out? I need to find out where to DL it. Reply

yeah it came out. i'm listening to it w/ my free audible trial tbh Reply

I already did my free trial :( Reply

The run away with me version had me dying



Armie is so cute even if he dances like that Reply

The dancing, why? I just loled at it so hard. But the sing fits. Haha Reply

