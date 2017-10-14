October 14th, 2017, 03:05 pm surprisesidney Jessie Ware - Alone (Official Video) Source Tagged: music / musician, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 77 comments Add comment
also egoísta > selfish love. there's something about the spanish version that makes it special idk
i wanted to get tickets to her nyc show but they sold out in like 2 minutes. idk why she chose such a tiny ass venue. she did terminal 5 before!
She needs to come back to Toronto. The last show she did was magical - so beautiful. Totally underrated talent.
Midnight is honestly just SO GREAT??? so soulful and ethereal