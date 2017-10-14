always so good



also egoísta > selfish love. there's something about the spanish version that makes it special idk Reply

Thread

Link

she looks and sounds amazing Reply

Thread

Link

love of my life



i wanted to get tickets to her nyc show but they sold out in like 2 minutes. idk why she chose such a tiny ass venue. she did terminal 5 before! Reply

Thread

Link

this is song is so good. i feel like jessie ware is very underrated. so many of my friends don't know who she is and then I show them some of her stuff and they get hooked super quick. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for this album to drop, she's a goddess.



She needs to come back to Toronto. The last show she did was magical - so beautiful. Totally underrated talent. Reply

Thread

Link

underrated queen! I'm so excited for her album. and also devastated the tickets for her LA show sold out so fast :( Reply

Thread

Link