Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Sexual Harassment Experience

traumatizing as all hell, holy shit. He was about to rape her.

My stomach was in knots reading her account, and I'm glad she was able to get out of that car. And fuck whoever that entitled shit is



She's brave for sharing this



Edited at 2017-10-14 02:55 am (UTC)

Y’all go after her for the dumbest reasons so maybe now you’ll chill for at least one post. Reply

Ty for this ❤️ Reply

Mte, I think it's great that she's so outspoken about this and other issues. Reply

seriously? why??



I'm new to the Riverdale posts because I finally caught up so that makes me sad, I love her Reply

JFC this is so sad. It's so fucking sad how often this happens and how often these disgusting pieces of shit get away with it. Reply

that is terrifying. and you know he thought he could take advantage of her because she was younger than him ughhhh men are gross Reply

this made me so fucking angry. she's so brave for sharing this. Reply

she's so brave for coming out about it.



i know she can't/doesn't want to name names, but i hope the man in question isn't pursuing other teenagers because yikes. Reply

She is very brave for speaking out. I applaud her. Also Lili is a very pretty name. (Although I'm reminded of the Lili German doll that inspired Barbie) Reply

I hate that I consider myself lucky for never experiencing something like this. Yes, I've been catcalled and groped at bars but luckily never has anyone forced themselves on me. Him making her think he was taking her home I have experienced, but my questioning and protesting made them actually take me home.



I guess the silver lining in all this is that it's making many feel more comfortable about talking about it and though it doesn't make it go away it probably does feel like a release. I can't think of anything supportive to say without sounding fake, but I hope this only made her stronger. Reply

I feel the same way. We shouldn't have to consider ourselves lucky but I know so many women who have been assaulted that I practically feel like I'm in the minority. It shouldn't be that way. It shouldn't feel like the exception. Reply

I feel like 95% of men are just going to roll their eyes at this. Men will never understand how scary it is to be a woman sometimes :\ Reply

They really are. There's a post on Reddit asking women what they do that men confuse as sexual. I mentioned compliments and a *LOT* of men responded with "well, we never get compliments and we don't know how to respond other than you MUST want sex with me!" Like bitch I just said your haircut/shoes/etc are nice, ain't nobody going to be like "your haircut is nice, WINK!"



I couldn't even read comments to other OCs of the post after the shit I've been getting today. Reply

Exactly. Men will never understand the terror women feel in these types of situations. You never know how the guy is going to respond or how far he's going to take it. Is he just going to call you names? Swear at you? Try and kiss you but back off when you say no/make a scene? Or is it going to go much further where he rapes or beats you? Just because you don't end up in the hospital or dead doesn't mean these situations aren't terrifying even if you count your lucky stars it didn't go further. Reply

No sympathy for rapists/predators. I hope whoever harmed Lili rots, and I am so proud of her courage. I hope she properly heals from this tragedy. Reply

poor lili :( men are such entitled pieces of shit Reply

adam driver??? :/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Not_Waving_But_Drowning_(2012_film)



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Not_Waving_But_Drowning_(2012_film)

Edited at 2017-10-14 03:08 am (UTC) hmm she hasn't been in many projects it shouldn't be too hard to figure out who the asshole is...adam driver??? :/

wasn't she like 15/16 at this time? also he's been married since 2013



sis Reply

It could very well be him Reply

Idk, I feel like if she wanted people to know, she'd have left a Swift of clues.. and I feel kinda gross accusing random dudes she worked with from 2009-2015. Reply

Can we not speculate Reply

before Girls he was an absolute nobody. I wouldn't call him "more famous" then her back then Reply

god stop lmao Reply

men are seriously so terrible good lord lmao



it makes me want to scream sometimes Reply

jesus, poor lili :( Reply

Hollywood is so fucking toxic. I want it to burn down. Reply

Good for her for sharing her story. That really sucks Reply

She's so brave. I have a similar story. All of these posts are bringing back awful memories. ugh. Reply

This makes me think of Genesis Rodriguez & Mauricio Islas back in the day, and how Mauricio was all "No no, it was all consensual & I was just going through shit at home." Ugh. Reply

That's fucking awful, I'm so proud of her for sharing her experience. As a poster above mentioned, most men will probably roll their eyes at this, but they don't get it, they don't get how big of a risk is to simply exist as a woman. We gotta take care of each other, because no one else will. Reply

But #notallmen abuse their power and drive teenage actresses to their houses in an attempt to have their way with them so they can manipulate them into having sex not.all.men.ok please think of the poor men who had to read through this story in fear of the next time they are alone in a car with a woman, for they might kinda be accused of rape. JC have some sympathy ladies Reply

This reminds me of the time a date pounced on me in the car after asking if there was a place we could "go park" and I was like "uhhhh no" because I was def not interested, so he was like "okay we can just do it here" in the parking lot at Buffalo Wild Wings and started aggressively kissing me and groping my butt and shit, despite my (nice) protests. I finally got him off me and out of my car, and thankfully he didn't say anything horrible like that to me later...I told him I didn't want to see him again and thankfully he left me alone after that which was good, but that situation still makes me feel squicky.



So yeah, men fucking suck. Reply

CHRIST I'm sorry that happened to you, bb. :( Ugh I can only imagine how frightening it must be to be in a *car* and have that happen. Like literally feeling trapped. I'm glad you got out of that situation before anything worse could happen! ♥♥ Reply

Thx bb <3 I wasn't really scared...more appalled and disgusted bc he literally was silencing my protests by kissing me...it was horrendous. Tbh before these posts, I didn't think of it as assault, but it definitely was looking back on it :/ Reply

ah yes, because we're "teases" when we don't accept your advances. men are pigs. i'm glad she shared this. Reply

So glad she got out of that situation when she did. Horrifying! Reply

