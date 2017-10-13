Madelaine

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Sexual Harassment Experience






-Was a teenager at the time, went on a date with an older costar of an unnamed project who was more experienced/famous than her
-He tried to force himself on her but she stopped him and said no

"I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie."

-She thought he was driving her home, but realized he was actually driving towards his apartment. She made him drop her off at her place, he was salty but obliged
-The next day she tried to talk to him about how it made her uncomfortable and he called her "manipulative" and a "tease"

"This guy proceeded to tell me that it was my fault for leading him on. Saying that 'I seemed like a sexual girl and that I’d be down for it.' That I misled him."

-Afterwards he refused to talk to her again
-Didn't say anything about it to the production because she didn't want to be seen as a diva, figured no one would believe her, and that this guy had much more power than her

"I stand with them. I believe them. I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment."


SOURCE
Lili's Tumblr

