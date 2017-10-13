Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Sexual Harassment Experience
#Riverdale’s @lilireinhart opens about about sexual harassment https://t.co/Ugs1sgEjFX pic.twitter.com/Fsz1rdSAUG— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) October 13, 2017
-Was a teenager at the time, went on a date with an older costar of an unnamed project who was more experienced/famous than her
-He tried to force himself on her but she stopped him and said no
"I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie."
-She thought he was driving her home, but realized he was actually driving towards his apartment. She made him drop her off at her place, he was salty but obliged
-The next day she tried to talk to him about how it made her uncomfortable and he called her "manipulative" and a "tease"
"This guy proceeded to tell me that it was my fault for leading him on. Saying that 'I seemed like a sexual girl and that I’d be down for it.' That I misled him."
-Afterwards he refused to talk to her again
-Didn't say anything about it to the production because she didn't want to be seen as a diva, figured no one would believe her, and that this guy had much more power than her
"I stand with them. I believe them. I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment."
SOURCE
Lili's Tumblr
She's brave for sharing this
I'm new to the Riverdale posts because I finally caught up so that makes me sad, I love her
i know she can't/doesn't want to name names, but i hope the man in question isn't pursuing other teenagers because yikes.
I guess the silver lining in all this is that it's making many feel more comfortable about talking about it and though it doesn't make it go away it probably does feel like a release. I can't think of anything supportive to say without sounding fake, but I hope this only made her stronger.
I couldn't even read comments to other OCs of the post after the shit I've been getting today.
adam driver??? :/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Not_Waving_But_Drowning_(2012_film)
sis
it makes me want to scream sometimes
So yeah, men fucking suck.