Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans



While James is lamenting over the lack of soul and sexiness from modern male vocalists, Usher and Luke Evans crash the show to take exception and settle the dispute with a riff-off of songs from Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner, with a little help from The Filharmonic.


Share the songs you think are the sexiest, ONTD
