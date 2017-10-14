Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans

Was this filmed a while ago? It doesn't make sense Reply

I'm not feeling it, dawg. Reply

he has a green peepee Reply

1. Luke Evans sounds pretty good 2. Dat bulge Reply

Whoa, I did not expect that from Luke Evans. Usher's reaction was basically me. OMW, Luke Evans can get it! Reply

I assume you know about his Cam4 session Reply

Wait, what? No, I didn't!



I just looked, and OMG. Reply

This is still my favorite go to singing clip for him (and others)



Reply

As for sexy songs, I've been feeling these:











Reply

Oooooooh, that first song 😍 Reply

i dont know much about this supposed "Luke Evans" fellow, but I'm ready & DTF Reply

Luke looks refreshed. Did he have work done? Reply

Usher hasn't been sexy since I was in high school. This post title is a lie.



I guess Luke can stay, because Hobbit nostalgia.



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

idk about usher... but luke is fine Reply

the very pinnacle of (het) female gaze going on right here

the very pinnacle of (het) female gaze going on right here

I linked this song as well because it's a good reminder that Western cultures don't have a monopoly on sensuality, that India can have it in spades. Reply

luke evans looks really tight Reply

dipped in pus-green Usher? sexy? WHaaaa??? Someone keep him away from Luke Evans! Reply

Luke Evans... Reply

Luke is really delicious irl, I got to see him at Professor Marston and The Wonder Women’s premiere at TIFF and dude is hella handsome. Reply

