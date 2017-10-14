Fergie x CR Fashion Book: REDRUM
- The Dutchess of Pop™ collaborates with CR to celebrate Paris Fashion Week.
- Models lipsync for their rent to pop classics like Glamorous and Tension.
- Spring 2018 selects from Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, and more are featured, if you're into that sort of thing.
source
If at any point you enjoyed that song, please help a single mother out of debt.
Double Dutchess available now
ITUNES | SPOTIFY
Not enough to buy her album tho oop.
Edited at 2017-10-14 02:47 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-14 03:52 am (UTC)
I can't handle her artpop.
these were better
Edited at 2017-10-14 03:07 am (UTC)
she got told she was number 1 on itunes when she was number 7 or something lmao