Fergie x CR Fashion Book: REDRUM

Seeing that gif over and over has caused me to feel a great deal of sympathy for Fergie.



Not enough to buy her album tho oop.

Same. I tried streaming it but I couldn't finish a single track... I did listen to The Dutchess, though so hopefully that helped her wallet a bit.

She really should just set up a GoFundMe at this point. I might throw her a few dollars that way... but I'm not paying for that music.



Edited at 2017-10-14 02:47 am (UTC)

Really not even Even Life Goes On, A Little Work, Save til Morning, Enchante or Tension?



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:52 am (UTC)

Also, is it RE-DRUM, RED-RUM, or some funky spelling for RED-ROOM, which is in the video?



I can't handle her artpop.

these were better



Edited at 2017-10-14 03:07 am (UTC) these were better

I feel bad for her.

that bop?



Can we all agree that Tension is that bop?

Why is she crying in that gif?

