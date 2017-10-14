CL

Fergie x CR Fashion Book: REDRUM



  • The Dutchess of Pop™ collaborates with CR to celebrate Paris Fashion Week.

  • Models lipsync for their rent to pop classics like Glamorous and Tension.

  • Spring 2018 selects from Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, and more are featured, if you're into that sort of thing.


If at any point you enjoyed that song, please help a single mother out of debt.



Double Dutchess available now

