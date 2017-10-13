October 13th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 27182718 comments Add comment
This reminds me of a video I saw of an elephant getting angry at someone trying to put a blanket on its back to differentiate him from the others (they were all rescued and had parents who were hunted), and it picked up a stick with its trunk and threw it on the ground to throw a tantrum. It was so funny and cute
happy friday everyone!
Edited at 2017-10-13 11:01 pm (UTC)
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
You got: You're a sheep
You seem to always find yourself blending into a group of people, and you aren't much one for the spotlight. But that's okay, the spotlight can be for someone else. Your close friends know that you are very warm and fluffy.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/racheldolphins/go-to-your-local-farmers-market-and-well-tell-yo-36qos?utm_term=.jxxG7Mjkm#.beQXO8WVz
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Wow, you are egg-celent at everything that you put your mind to! Sometimes you may feel a little cooped up, but overall you are not afraid to ruffle some feathers.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Wow, you are egg-celent at everything that you put your mind to! Sometimes you may feel a little cooped up, but overall you are not afraid to ruffle some feathers.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
You are such a strong individual! Sometimes you may end up being a weight bearer, but you're okay with it. And people know that if they mess with you or your friends, you can pack a powerful kick.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
You are such a strong individual! Sometimes you may end up being a weight bearer, but you're okay with it. And people know that if they mess with you or your friends, you can pack a powerful kick.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
You seem to always find yourself blending into a group of people, and you aren't much one for the spotlight. But that's okay, the spotlight can be for someone else. Your close friends know that you are very warm and fluffy.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Wow, you are egg-celent at everything that you put your mind to! Sometimes you may feel a little cooped up, but overall you are not afraid to ruffle some feathers.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Wow, you are egg-celent at everything that you put your mind to! Sometimes you may feel a little cooped up, but overall you are not afraid to ruffle some feathers.
I beg to differ. I'm obviously the barn cat who keeps the mice way from the grain & seeds.
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
Re: Go Shopping At Your Local Farmers Market And We'll Tell You Which Farm Animal You Are
You are such a strong individual! Sometimes you may end up being a weight bearer, but you're okay with it. And people know that if they mess with you or your friends, you can pack a powerful kick.
instaGRAAM
i just started a work out one..? idk. let's see how this goes https://www.instagram.com/karalee_tiu
Re: instaGRAAM
& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
I follow back! 😊
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
and my lil pupper's instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/georgethecav
Re: instaGRAAM
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Re: instaGRAAM
Vancouver Recs
Any and all recs welcome! Thanks in advance <3
Re: Vancouver Recs
I actually didnt spend a ton of time in Vancouver when I was this summer. I spent a day in Whistler. One day I spent another in Stanley Park and on a harbour cruise. Another I spent more in Surrey before I caught my flight (good fish and chips place there on the water)
Re: Vancouver Recs
Walking around Gastown is always cool.
Re: Vancouver Recs
foodwise my current favourite place is the elbow room cafe.
Re: Vancouver Recs
If it is closed, you can check out Vancouver Trails and see which ones are still open. :)
Like the user above, I definitely recommend Lynn Canyon even if you do it in addition to Capilano (which tbh I find to be a bit over-priced). There are quite a few trails around there too.
Things to do - Stanley Park, Granville Island, Grouse Mountain (on a clear day for great views).
Restaurants - there are tons of good ones and it depends on what you like. Some good areas to try are Gastown, Yaletown, Kitsilano (along 4th Ave). Lately I've been into Nuba (Lebanese), The Naam (various cuisines, but 100% vegetarian), The Oakwood (Canadian), and Tacofino (Tacos!!). But the seafood is great here and there are plenty of really excellent Asian restaurants.
Re: Vancouver Recs
Phnom pehn in chinatown
Tojo's where california roll was invented
I dressed like a vampire at work today for the occasion
don't go to the outhouse alone and make sure your flashlights have fresh batteries!
I'm a dog person but strongly identify with my cats
more cat content
Re: more cat content
I've been in the mood for some and rewatched Pride and Prejudice (2005) and North and South, as well as Bright Star. Maybe I'll watch Far from the Madding Crowd next.
Longer series: Lark Rise to Candleford for a long, sweet series; Cranford for funny, lighthearted.
Far from the Madding Crowd was a really solid period romance (as someone who's not generally a big fan of the genre)
I also loved The Lost City of Z, which was released earlier this year
If you want something more unsentimental/unromanticized: Barry Lyndon or Love & Friendship (very different tones with those two tho lol)...Princess of Montpensier could be categorized as that as well, at least by the film's end
Edited at 2017-10-14 12:11 am (UTC)
And for a little fun, the 2007 Northanger Abbey with Felicity Jones.
I'm just severely tired and broke this Friday..... next Friday will be better.
i live in berkeley and basically everything has been cancelled, students are even petitioning for classes to be cancelled, being outdoors is hella depressing tbh. hope you're doing well with the air wherever you live!
I’m thinking about watching Goblin next just because I love Gong Yoo but idt I’m prepared for an ending that’ll make me cry. But I’ll probably watch it just for the cinematography. Or maybe I’ll watch Cheese In The Trap, Seo Kang Joon is sf cute 🤔
cheer me up ONTD
what's your general method?
Queens of the Stone Age tomorrow!
Should I dress goth or greaser? I’m thinking a mix of both since I’m a poser!
(But yeah both)
Though I had my greaser phase. I’ve been to way too many hootenannies to count.
And I had my goth phase in middle school so it’s not 100% poser but poser enough.
At least I didn't mess it up.