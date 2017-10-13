buffy

Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Care About Politics



-- Received blowback after inviting Voldemort on his show during the campaign, playing with his hair, normalizing him

“I think it’d be weird for me to start doing it now,” he said. “I don’t really even, you know, care that much about politics — I’ve got to be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain, you know?” /snip/ “Colbert’s doing great — /snip/ He’s always into like, political comedy. /snip/ “But with Trump, it’s just like, everyday is a new thing,” he continued. “He gives a lot of material — a lot of stuff is hard to even make a joke about, because it’s just too serious.”

ONTD do you need your late night talk show host to be politically savvy? Feel free to weigh in on Trevor, Seth, Kimmel, Samantha, Oliver, Corden.

