Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Care About Politics
Jimmy Fallon Says He 'Doesn't Really Care That Much About Politics' as He Defends Show's Lack of Trump Coverage https://t.co/5SnzSt5rjY— People (@people) 13 October 2017
-- Received blowback after inviting Voldemort on his show during the campaign, playing with his hair, normalizing him
“I think it’d be weird for me to start doing it now,” he said. “I don’t really even, you know, care that much about politics — I’ve got to be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain, you know?” /snip/ “Colbert’s doing great — /snip/ He’s always into like, political comedy. /snip/ “But with Trump, it’s just like, everyday is a new thing,” he continued. “He gives a lot of material — a lot of stuff is hard to even make a joke about, because it’s just too serious.”
ONTD do you need your late night talk show host to be politically savvy? Feel free to weigh in on Trevor, Seth, Kimmel, Samantha, Oliver, Corden.
Source
keep digging that grave.
I used to watch him quite a bit but that stopped the night he tried to normalize Trump. He's dead to me he deserves to be in third place or not on the air at all.
This morning, Trump ended a slimy two-day news cycle by finally admitting that President Barack Obama was born in the United States — but in the process, re-stoked the controversy, waffled on the topic, and manipulated media coverage to focus on the opening of his new hotel (just hours after he gloated that that same press pool was stranded on the tarmac and therefore couldn’t come to his rally).
...Fallon — either unaware or indifferent to the racist overtones of Trump’s birtherism or the “reveal” of his medical records on “Dr. Oz” — chose to fawn all over the candidate. If Trump becomes president, that image of Fallon ruffling Trump’s hair will be the moment when the tide turned. The gesture was so affectionate and grandfatherly that Fallon provided Trump with a seal of mainstream approval that he does not deserve.
Seth Meyers has refused to ever have Trump on his show, going back years, even before he announced his running for President. He has sat there and said right on camera that Trump is not welcome on his show, which is pretty ballsy, considering the way NBC has protected and promoted Trump.
Edited at 2017-10-13 10:18 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-13 11:28 pm (UTC)
he’s too privileged to care.
people like him don’t give a fuck till something happens to them.
Colbert, Oliver, Meyers and Bee fill the need for politically orientated talk shows
''But I think the argument is that he hosts a nightly talk show where he and his guests discuss the world around them.''
None of the US talkshow hosts actually discuss ''the world around them'' though as far as I know (I ain't American). The only times they discuss the world around them is when shits about to hit the fan with North-Korea or Russia. I think only Oliver tries to include global issues
it's just making him look like a garbage human imo
anyone who can be 'neutral' at this time is unbelievably privileged
Fade away, Jimmy.
he did talk about the news of the day. but how can you do that now without mentioning politics? people want to hear that. that is what killed him.
and morning shows are not the same lbr
Colbert and Meyers can keep slaying.
These white lies rn
What the 2016 election and Trump presidency has already done to our collective mental health is horrific. I see it in my own workplace every single day. Indisputable proof. This shit is taking years off our lives - especially if you're a target of Trump. What Trump is doing with DACA, health insurance, climate change, etc is literal life and death for many. Jimmy is a POS.
I'd rather not. Not caring about politics is not a "luxury", it's people being utter scum.
He has a wife and daughter. You think that alone would keep him up at night... but nope.
Doesn't really seem to effect any of these dudes-- their relationships with women & how this political climate will effect them.
Gotta love the freedom of being a rich white man in Amurica.
The bigger problem for him is he isn't any good at doing pop culture stuff either.
Even if we leave politics aside, he’s a terrible interviewer. He’s always talking over his guests. And plugging in his singing.