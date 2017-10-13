Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Care About Politics

Oh honey....



Funny, he used to care about politics when Obama was President. He had him on all the time to slow jam the news, and he told a lot of political jokes in his monologue. He also took pot shots at Hillary all during 2016. Now suddenly he just doesn't care that much about politics? Does he think everyone has amnesia?



I used to watch him quite a bit but that stopped the night he tried to normalize Trump. He's dead to me he deserves to be in third place or not on the air at all. Reply

I'm so glad his ratings are tanking Reply

I’m really surprised hasn’t started working on a plan for his exit. Although Fallon is deeply invested into the corporate life at NBCUniversal Reply

His producer is Lorne Michaels, which is why he made a desperate appearance on SNL recently. Lorne has a big investment in keeping Jimmy's show on the air. But I do wonder if he isn't grooming someone else from SNL to take Jimmy's place when he finally ends up in third place and stays there for awhile. Reply

idk, i think NBC prefers to have someone who won't mention Trump in their prime slot. I know Seth goes after him during Late Night but they want that middle of the road, soft shit for the Tonight Show. I think anyone they replaced him with would be the same model and would also fail. Reply

they are banking on people getting tired of it and going back Reply

Fuck off honestly. Reply

This has to be one of the whitest statements this year, good god. Reply

that would be a great ONTD post. ranking the top 5 Reply

but there's so many to choose from Reply

lmao someone should do a roundup at the end of the year to remind us all who to hate going in to 2018. Reply

yep, must be nice to be so privilege and rich that politic dont affect you Reply

But he cared enough to humanize in some people's eyes IT? Reply

lol if Trump on Jimmy Fallon was what tipped the scales for someone, we have bigger fish to fry than Jimmy Fallon Reply

I've read interviews where people said it really did humanize him to their older white parents - parents who are rich, don't follow the news closely, and were just like "oh, look how normal he can be". IDK if I believe it tho. Reply

It was the tipping point, and Fallon had been warned not to do it. This is what Variety said the next day: If Jimmy Fallon had any credibility left as a thinking comedian with a point-of-view, he lost the last shred of it last night. Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump appeared on “The Tonight Show” for a few minutes to talk up his campaign, in the midst of one of the mendacious and evasive 24-hour periods of his political career to date.



This morning, Trump ended a slimy two-day news cycle by finally admitting that President Barack Obama was born in the United States — but in the process, re-stoked the controversy, waffled on the topic, and manipulated media coverage to focus on the opening of his new hotel (just hours after he gloated that that same press pool was stranded on the tarmac and therefore couldn’t come to his rally).



...Fallon — either unaware or indifferent to the racist overtones of Trump’s birtherism or the “reveal” of his medical records on “Dr. Oz” — chose to fawn all over the candidate. If Trump becomes president, that image of Fallon ruffling Trump’s hair will be the moment when the tide turned. The gesture was so affectionate and grandfatherly that Fallon provided Trump with a seal of mainstream approval that he does not deserve.



Seth Meyers has refused to ever have Trump on his show, going back years, even before he announced his running for President. He has sat there and said right on camera that Trump is not welcome on his show, which is pretty ballsy, considering the way NBC has protected and promoted Trump. Reply

It's like when dan quayle spelled potato incorrectly. sometimes stupid shit becomes the watershed moment, some could say the koons is us ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

right? why invite any political figure if you want to keep out of it Reply

this is a travesty Reply

makes we want to throw up.



Edited at 2017-10-13 10:18 pm (UTC)

My hand would never feel clean again. He can fuck off acting like normalizing him isn't a problem. Reply

i honestly want to punch something every time i see this, it just disgusts me on such a visceral level Reply

Jesus, put that image under a cut or something. Reply

this gif nearly made me puke. idk why but trump's face just makes me want to hurl Reply

I still don’t understand his hair. It’s physics defiant Reply

he’s too privileged to care. people like him don’t give a fuck till something happens to them. Reply

Most comedians hate him. There was a special on hbo about comedians interviewing each other. They discussed how much Fallon was loathed in the comedy industry by many comedians and don’t consider Fallon a real comedian Reply

Oop so he really is the new Leno. Reply

I can understand people not liking him-- but he came up the same way most of them did too-- doing stand up and the college circuit... so undermining him as a comedian is a bit of a stretch. Reply

ooohh what special is this? because i remember tina fey throwing shade at him in her autobiography Reply

Parent

oo what special is it? Reply

taylor's impact Reply

Why do we want him to talk about politics? Let him remain irrelevant



Colbert, Oliver, Meyers and Bee fill the need for politically orientated talk shows Reply

Personally, I can't think of any reason why I'd ever, ever, ever want to hear Fallon talk about politics, like EVER. But I think the argument is that he hosts a nightly talk show where he and his guests discuss the world around them. Reply

they discuss themselves and their projects and hollywood bullshit Reply

Parent

Fallon is not smart enough to be able to talk about politics as succesfully as the others do. If he wants to talk pop culture and see his ratings drop even lower, be my guest lol



''But I think the argument is that he hosts a nightly talk show where he and his guests discuss the world around them.''

None of the US talkshow hosts actually discuss ''the world around them'' though as far as I know (I ain't American). The only times they discuss the world around them is when shits about to hit the fan with North-Korea or Russia. I think only Oliver tries to include global issues Reply

Fallon not covering it is one thing. But it's insensitive and comes from such a place of privilege for him to be so meh about it. At least some other late night hosts try/try to use their influence for the better. Reply

imo idc if he chooses not to get political with his comedy but he just keeps keeps showing his ass - having trump on in the first place, that whole "woe is me" NYT profile, now saying "i don't care about politics"



it's just making him look like a garbage human imo Reply

Samantha Bee, who was against desegregating her kids' school and gave a platform to Glenn Beck because he is reasonable and an ally, filling "the need for politically oriented talk shows" is peak US white liberal. Reply

Parent

The Taylor Swift of late night television Reply

anyone who can be 'neutral' at this time is unbelievably privileged Reply

Fade away, Jimmy. Reply

of course... Reply

I think it's fair that not every show has to be a political show... If we pile on Jimmy Fallon, does that mean we have to pile on Kelly and Ryan? Rachel Ray? Some shows just don't deal with that shit, and tbh I would rather he keep his mouth shut than talk about shit he doesn't know about.... Reply

he doesn't get to say this when he normalized trump Reply

literally the whole US media world normalized Trump though. I mean, it's cool he is being called out and stuff but everyone from SNL to Colbert to MSNBC also did it. Reply

Like others have said, it'd be one thing if he just said getting political isn't his schtick but saying he doesn't care about politics is so privileged and shitty. Reply

Who cares, he fucking sucks. Reply

the thing, imo, is that he sold himself as the best friend. and it was working when everything was mostly fine, people were okay with mindless shit like that. but it got to the point that people dont feel like they can just forget things all the time.. and the interview with Trump sealed the deal.



he did talk about the news of the day. but how can you do that now without mentioning politics? people want to hear that. that is what killed him.



and morning shows are not the same lbr Reply

God I'm glad he's flopping. He cared enough to humanize Trumpster Fire last year.



Colbert and Meyers can keep slaying. Reply

i'm glad he knows he's not very bright Reply

The man who hosted the Tr*mp Petting Zoo tho? And who had the Obamas on multiple times?



These white lies rn



lol ikr? He's just mad he's getting called out now Reply

Imagine having the luxury of not caring about politics? Imagine that privilege? I wish I could walk around being oblivious and not caring but my livelihood depends on it. And even if it didn't I'd still like to think I'd care and fight for others who don't have what I have. He's trash.



What the 2016 election and Trump presidency has already done to our collective mental health is horrific. I see it in my own workplace every single day. Indisputable proof. This shit is taking years off our lives - especially if you're a target of Trump. What Trump is doing with DACA, health insurance, climate change, etc is literal life and death for many. Jimmy is a POS. Reply

Exactly. I guess it's nice to be a white man and not have to care about politics and how it affects you but POC and women don't really have a choice. We can't do anything without politicians having their fucking say. Reply

hes a wealthy white male hes on the top of the food chain why should he care about anything Reply

Imagine having the luxury of not caring about politics? Imagine that privilege?

I'd rather not. Not caring about politics is not a "luxury", it's people being utter scum. Reply

It's really sad.



He has a wife and daughter. You think that alone would keep him up at night... but nope.



Doesn't really seem to effect any of these dudes-- their relationships with women & how this political climate will effect them. Reply

"I love pop culture more than I love politics."



Gotta love the freedom of being a rich white man in Amurica. Reply

When a reality show star is now the president of the united states--- I'd say pop culture is politics now. Reply

I mean, let's be real. it really isn't him. so. just let him be who he is. happy to see bad ratings for him so I'm not complaining. Reply

Nobody wants to hear him talk about politics. He's neither smart nor funny enough. But If he didn't want to get dragged into talking about politics, he shouldn't have had him on the show to begin with. Reply

Whatever, some comics aren't super political in their comedy but he's the one who waded into it by having political guests like Trump on last year.



The bigger problem for him is he isn't any good at doing pop culture stuff either. Reply

Yup.



Even if we leave politics aside, he’s a terrible interviewer. He’s always talking over his guests. And plugging in his singing. Reply

He's not my style of comedy at all, but I don't think what he said is that bad. I prefer this to Jimmy Kimmel's selective outrage. Reply

both jimmys suck Reply

get bent, jim! Reply

no one loves politics, dumbass, but people still need to discuss them and talk about them. must be nice to be a rich straight white dude. Reply

mte. Like do you think I enjoy living in this hellscape, calling senators, fighting so people can keep healthcare every other month? No, bish. Reply

he truly is privileged and stupid Reply

idk in DC people legit love politics. like even at happy hour everyone in the bar is usually talking about politics or what politician was eating at the restaurant across the street with his mistress lol Reply

