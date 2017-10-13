Liam Gallagher Reacts To Having The Number 1 Album In The U.K. This Week

It's a good album! I really enjoyed it. Reply

Thread

Link

Like a man with a fork in a world of soup. Reply

Thread

Link

I laughed IRL in a quiet train station at this oh my god. That legendary line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never forget this, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noel legit missed out on his true vocation as a comedian.



idt anything will ever top that line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live for his hatred of Thom Yorke tbh lmao



"Thom Yorke sat a piano singing, 'This is fucked up' for half-an-hour. We all know that Mr Yorke. Who wants to sing the news? No matter how much you sit there twiddling, going, 'We're all doomed,' at the end of the day people will always want to hear you play 'Creep'. Get over it."



“I’m aware that Radiohead have never had a fucking bad review. I reckon if Thom Yorke fucking shit into a light bulb and started blowing it like an empty beer bottle it’d probably get 9 out of 10 in fucking Mojo. I’m aware of that.”



“Look, as soon as Thom Yorke writes a song as good as fucking ‘Mony Mony’, give us a fucking shout. Me and my missus, we were at the Coachella festival a couple of years ago and Radiohead were headlining. We were like, ‘Right, let’s give them one more chance. Let’s go and see them.’ Beautiful, sunny night. We walked out through the crowd as they came on, and they were playing this post-techno: ‘de-de de de.’ We were a bit pissed. Fucking great. And then he started singing. No. Not for us. We’re party people.” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still think about that line from time to time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had a weird crush on Liam for like 20 years. It's not even sexual.. I just really like this asshole #asyouwere Reply

Thread

Link

Thx for answering my question Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my question is what was your question? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gurl i have a crush on him for like 20 years too...and i told him and he was surprise that i crushed him since i was 13.



Beside he is cute, his blue eyes are to die for Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is he the nice or the asshole Gallagher brother? Reply

Thread

Link

But are assholes and they acknowledge it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're both assholes but liam is the more bitter one, yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice Liam is the nice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the nice one is called paul Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here waiting for my Vinyl .... and on a diet. Reply

Thread

Link

I think of Shameless everytime I see this guys name. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like the album. This would probably piss Liam off but I'm making a Spotify playlist with my faves from his album and my faves from Noel's oop Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder who "I Never Wanna Be Like You" is about lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmao! Same person I imagine inspired "Greedy Soul" and Beady Eye's "Don't Brother Me". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think greedy soul is not about Noel is about Sara Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fav Liam song about Noel is Guess God Thinks I'm Abel, if this can top that I'm so in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noel is SEETHING. Reply

Thread

Link

yes king!!!!



I love the album. Greedy soul is fav!!!



Btw OP did u know that Gene fight with Anais over some tweets and she blocked him from twitter...sad but is kinda cute they fight too. But Gene is precious and adorbs, Anais should be smart than saying that going to a liam gig is not worthy and so...sad cos she always respected Liam, silly girl Reply

Thread

Link









So sweet!



I hope Liam stays on top of the charts for a bit longer. Noel's already gearing to bring him down and bringing out emotional heavy-hitters and it makes me so angry. I fucking love it. It's super personal, but that just adds another layer to it if you enjoy these people and their drama. My favorite song tho has to be When I'm in Need, which is about Debbie.So sweet!I hope Liam stays on top of the charts for a bit longer. Noel's already gearing to bring him down and bringing out emotional heavy-hitters and it makes me Reply

Thread

Link

Debbie is responsible for this comeback as far as I'm concerned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After the shit week on the entertainment news front, this is an oasis (ha ha) of calm and good news. Good on Liam, I'm happy for him. Reply

Thread

Link