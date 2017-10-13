Liam Gallagher Reacts To Having The Number 1 Album In The U.K. This Week
⚡️ “Liam Gallagher's As You Were charges to No.1, sets new vinyl record”https://t.co/3TuwGOY1jM— Official Charts (@officialcharts) October 13, 2017
-According to Official Charts, Liam Gallagher has the number 1 album this week with a combined sales total of 103,000 (91% of which were physical sales and digital downloads).
-Liam also had the biggest one-week vinyl sales in over 20 years as he shifted 16,000 vinyl copies of As You Were
It's official Rock n Roll is No1 congratulations to you to me congratulations to all of us for making it happen as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2017
idt anything will ever top that line.
"Thom Yorke sat a piano singing, 'This is fucked up' for half-an-hour. We all know that Mr Yorke. Who wants to sing the news? No matter how much you sit there twiddling, going, 'We're all doomed,' at the end of the day people will always want to hear you play 'Creep'. Get over it."
“I’m aware that Radiohead have never had a fucking bad review. I reckon if Thom Yorke fucking shit into a light bulb and started blowing it like an empty beer bottle it’d probably get 9 out of 10 in fucking Mojo. I’m aware of that.”
“Look, as soon as Thom Yorke writes a song as good as fucking ‘Mony Mony’, give us a fucking shout. Me and my missus, we were at the Coachella festival a couple of years ago and Radiohead were headlining. We were like, ‘Right, let’s give them one more chance. Let’s go and see them.’ Beautiful, sunny night. We walked out through the crowd as they came on, and they were playing this post-techno: ‘de-de de de.’ We were a bit pissed. Fucking great. And then he started singing. No. Not for us. We’re party people.”
Beside he is cute, his blue eyes are to die for
I love the album. Greedy soul is fav!!!
Btw OP did u know that Gene fight with Anais over some tweets and she blocked him from twitter...sad but is kinda cute they fight too. But Gene is precious and adorbs, Anais should be smart than saying that going to a liam gig is not worthy and so...sad cos she always respected Liam, silly girl
So sweet!
I hope Liam stays on top of the charts for a bit longer. Noel's already gearing to bring him down and bringing out emotional heavy-hitters and it makes me so angry.
*i hope their feud never ends.