Liam Gallagher Reacts To Having The Number 1 Album In The U.K. This Week




-According to Official Charts, Liam Gallagher has the number 1 album this week with a combined sales total of 103,000 (91% of which were physical sales and digital downloads).
-Liam also had the biggest one-week vinyl sales in over 20 years as he shifted 16,000 vinyl copies of As You Were
-Go check out the album on iTunes or Spotify now!










Have you listened to the album yet, ONTD?
Source One: Official Charts Twitter / Source Two: Liam's Instagram / Source Three: Liam's Twitter
