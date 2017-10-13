October 13th, 2017, 05:10 pm ezzykoenig Queen of Brazil, Anitta, teams up with Alesso for 'Is That For Me" source Tagged: come to brazil, latino celebrities, music / musician (electronic) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
Ok
ANyway, how much is Anitta paying brazilian's posters to post her here? Like, who the even cares about her outside of Brazil?
$0,75 per post
YASS SHOW THEM THE AMAZONT WATERS QUEEN
SERVING LACTANTE GODDESS OF BRAZIL REALNESS
SERVE!
TÁ MUITO PÉSSIMOOOOOO
like how many music videos has she released this year? I feel she must work a lot
dá nem pra fingir