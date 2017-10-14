Could Lena Dunham Be Glamour’s Next Editor in Chief?

If she became editor I'm pretty sure it would morph into some millenial hipster version of Sassy. Reply

Thread

Link

so rookie 2: get rookier? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally forgot about that magazine. Goddamn how many more versions of Sassy are there now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I freaking loved this collection 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is offensive Reply

Thread

Link

lol why not, 99 % women's magazines are horrid trash anyways Reply

Thread

Link

You speak only truths. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's called glamour, so i sure hope not. she's so obnoxious. Reply

Thread

Link





open letter to lena: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why not. I mean, hiring actually competent and experimented people is so 2015. Reply

Thread

Link

She can't even edit herself. Reply

Thread

Link

lol came in to say this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FFS that last tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

j e s u s mf christ @ that last one



+ add to that like 90% of her book and that ridiculous orientalist essay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC Why is she so DENSE? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck is wrong with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so insufferable. She is so unapologetic and never takes accountability for her stupid shit. No wonder she is friends with la serpiente... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoa if true.



though I won't lie, I did read Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang which is from her [publishing] imprint, Lenny, and enjoyed it very much. I actually didn't even make the connection to her even though I heard she started an imprint, 'til I read an interview about how Jenny was contacted. Reply

Thread

Link

with what credentials...a ba from oberlin? lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

this anastasia steele editor in chief with no credentials realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's becoming more and more like Hannah every day lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds about right. Reply

Thread

Link

the age of mediocrity Reply

Thread

Link

Mess Reply

Thread

Link

Hire a WOC. Look at Teen Vogue shining. Reply

Thread

Link

teen vogue is all i'm interested in at this point and i'm a fucking adult Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear, I was surprised at how good Teen Vogue has gotten. Their shit is so on point. The post on black gifs being the new tech/virtual blackface really was an eye-opener. POC's should take more of these roles in publications/editorials. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?? some of the best op-eds/thinkpieces have been coming from the most random sources lately, good on teen vogue for stepping it up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Teen Vogue has consistently been good. It's more enjoyable to read than Vogue. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

didn't they name bono one of their "women of the year"? lol Reply

Thread

Link

I used to love Glamour and it's gotten so awful lately- this would be the final nail in the coffin for me Reply

Thread

Link



omgggg this gif is killing meeee!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not if we’re blessed, which we are not. Reply

Thread

Link

ummm Reply

Thread

Link

the answer is no Reply

Thread

Link

How far is this demons nepotism gonna take her!? Reply

Thread

Link

Proof that god doesn’t exist.



Take that religion. Reply

Thread

Link

Let's not Reply

Thread

Link

idt this is true because they also have elaine welteroth on there and she was JUST given the EIC position at teen vogue a few months ago, i'd doubt they'd move her? Reply

Thread

Link