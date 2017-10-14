Could Lena Dunham Be Glamour’s Next Editor in Chief?




Lena Dunham is a candidate for the role of editor in chief of Glamour.

WWD says that "Dunham has been a strong voice for women’s issues"

A spokesman from Condé Nast said the company “declined to comment on speculation.”

Dunham’s rep said: “There is no truth to this story.”

