Could Lena Dunham Be Glamour’s Next Editor in Chief?
.@lenadunham rumored as candidate for editor in chief of @glamourmag: https://t.co/ORHKcfYDML pic.twitter.com/dZWgnOntyK— WWD (@wwd) October 13, 2017
Lena Dunham is a candidate for the role of editor in chief of Glamour.
WWD says that "Dunham has been a strong voice for women’s issues"
A spokesman from Condé Nast said the company “declined to comment on speculation.”
Dunham’s rep said: “There is no truth to this story.”
+ add to that like 90% of her book and that ridiculous orientalist essay
though I won't lie, I did read Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang which is from her [publishing] imprint, Lenny, and enjoyed it very much. I actually didn't even make the connection to her even though I heard she started an imprint, 'til I read an interview about how Jenny was contacted.
Take that religion.