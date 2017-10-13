hoechlin

First pic of Tyler Hoechlin and Aneurin Barnard in character for 'Bigger'




'Bigger' tells the story of the Weider brothers (Hoechlin and Barnard) who rose from poverty to create the Mr. Olympia competition, changing the face of professional bodybuilding. Also stars Nadine Lewington, Steve Guttenberg, Colton Haynes and Julianne Hough.

maybe some of aneurin's acting abilities can rub off on hoechlin
