First pic of Tyler Hoechlin and Aneurin Barnard in character for 'Bigger'
A creative and warm atmosphere on 'Bigger' with the kind and talented @NadineLewington @aneurinBarnard@TylerL_Hoechlin pic.twitter.com/5cmYuGaea4— Steve Guttenberg (@SteveGuttbuck) October 12, 2017
'Bigger' tells the story of the Weider brothers (Hoechlin and Barnard) who rose from poverty to create the Mr. Olympia competition, changing the face of professional bodybuilding. Also stars Nadine Lewington, Steve Guttenberg, Colton Haynes and Julianne Hough.
maybe some of aneurin's acting abilities can rub off on hoechlin
I don't mind volunteering for this research... I mean, he was my first celeb crush. Might as well come full circle.
Colton Haynes and Julianne Hough.
Oh. Never mind. Maybe those two hacks can bond over wearing blackface.
yasss
Re: yasss
I'm here for Steve. Glad he's finally getting actual work again.
