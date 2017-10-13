Myleene Klass, Eva Green + Melissa Sagemiller Come Forward RE: Harvey Weinstein
EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Harvey Weinstein ‘offered @KlassMyleene a sex contract’ – but she told him to f*** off https://t.co/im35UqyCyT pic.twitter.com/vyWPoYaykl— The Sun (@TheSun) October 12, 2017
- Happened during Cannes 2010, when she was working as a TV Presenter
- They were having lunch at a restaurant in Cannes, and she assumed she was there to discuss work
- He propositioned her, assuming she would sleep with him but that she had to sign a 'confidentiality agreement'
- Left feeling disgusted & angry
- She has previously spoken about the incident before (On The Alan Titchmarsh Show), but felt she couldn't name who it was until now
The gist of Eva Green's sexual harassment experience from Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/E5GXRhhwFl— Eva Green Web (@EvaGreenWeb) October 13, 2017
Actress Melissa Sagemiller recalls being forced to kiss Harvey Weinstein: "It was relentless" https://t.co/cQObleGL3U— Vulture (@vulture) October 13, 2017
- Weinstein sexually intimidated her whilst she was working on the film 'Get Over It' in 2000
- Was told to meet him in his hotel to discuss changes to script
- She was forced to kiss him (without her consent) in order to escape from his room
- Bragged about propositioning Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger in a similar manner (although neither have opened up about their experiences with him)
source 2 3
good for them for coming forward.
Wake me when someone finally chops his dick off.
Yep. The irl, modern day folk hero of women everywhere. However, I would've chucked the dick in the blender and hit the highest setting - he never would've gotten it back.
Eva Green
Bragged about Charlize and Renee
this one is so gross:
http://nationalpost.com/entertainment/celebrity/montreal-actress-erika-rosenbaum-alleges-harvey-weinstein-sexually-harassed-her
She alleged that during their third encounter — in a hotel room during the Toronto International Film Festival in the mid-2000s — Weinstein held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her.
all of them break my heart. it's not just the women but their moms, families, friends whom he hurt too. he's evil.
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:19 pm (UTC)
It doesn't surprise me that Eva would rather forget. I cannot imagine living under the terror of a guy who continues to pursue you while wielding enormous power over your work
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:51 pm (UTC)
This shit goes deep, and it shouldn't be sunk away any longer. I want the bastard and his ilk to lose every thing.
the only development i want to see now is this guy put away and for hollywood/world to clean tf up.
for weeks i've just felt exhausted by everything but now it's just sort of despair. i don't know what to do.
Call a friend or someone you trust to talk about how your feeling.
Try to find ways to disconnect even if it's hard with everything that's happening.
Take care of yourself.
edit: i just realized this doesn’t help you at all, sorry 😐 watching parks and rec or bobs burgers usually helps me
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:16 pm (UTC)
❤️❤️
I hope you find something that works, bb. *hugs* And I second talking to someone if that'll help. Take care of yourself. ♥
Ot but on subject.
https://www.instagram.com/cameronrussell/
It's sad to see all this but at the same time it's also uplifting to see so many victims finding the strength to speak out after seeing all this coming to light.
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:17 pm (UTC)
Re: Ot but on subject.
Re: Ot but on subject.
I used to test shoot models a bunch during my time studying in Europe, I had agencies tell me straight up that models loved shooting with me cause I was so nice and made them feel safe.
I had new faces tell me horrible stories like the ones Cameron has been posting.
Re: Ot but on subject.
Re: Ot but on subject.
---
let's look back at what waxman wrote now that so much has been revealed and confirmed. https://www.thewrap.com/media-enablers-harvey-weinstein-new-york-times/
she has added updates on argento (seen above in this post) and a model:
"In addition, a model who asked to remain anonymous wrote me this morning about Lombardo.
“I confirm his role in Weinstein’s life as a “procurer of women”……I believe that completely, just from my own experience of him,” she wrote. As a young model in Milan, she wrote, “He just kept coming after me…..calling me 12 times a day…..convincing convincing convincing me….offering me one of his many empty apts he just happens to have laying around Milano…..and the “good life” to go along with it…considering I had no aquaintence (sic) with him, this all was quite psycho in my eyes. I was definitive with my no’s….it just didn’t matter….he just kept coming…”"
previously she had written:
"I traveled to Rome and tracked down the man who held the plum position of running Miramax Italy. According to multiple accounts, he had no film experience and his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.
As head of Miramax Italy in 2003 and 2004, Fabrizio Lombardo was paid $400,000 for less than a year of employment."
"The story was stripped of any reference to sexual favors or coercion and buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive. Who cared?"
if you're interested, i recommend revisiting the link above.
Harper's Bazaar, Dec 1996: "I was really unhappy on that movie, because I got manipulated into doing it."
"Was it a trade-off for getting the part in the Woody Allen movie?" I ask.
"Yeah," she says. "Gwyneth Paltrow had the same deal with Miramax and had to make The Pallbearer to get Emma. And it's so funny, because she totally busted Harvey Weinstein [cochairman of Miramax] in an interview. So I'm like, not only hats off to Gwyneth Paltrow but I'm going to do it, too! I got fucking manipulated into doing a goddamn movie I hated!"
or Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd both doing 'Norma Jean and Marilyn" for HBO in 1996. Harvey Weinstein was apparently obsessed with trying to buy the rights to the film, but could only get distribution outside of the US and Canada. He had the film edited down from the original.
or Harvey trying to fire George Hickenlooper for not reshooting a sex scene between Sienna Miller and Hayden Christensen in 'Factory Girl.' He wanted a new sex scene to have a wide angle and for Hayden to "hump her hump her hump her..." and she would get on top of him and have one single tear roll down her eye.
As a fan of Neve Campbell, I remember some things about her relationship with Miramax, but it's only speculation... Apparently she was picked for Gretchen Mol's character's in Rounders - Entertainment Weekly reported on Matt Damon and the movie, and chose this sentence about Neve: "When Neve Campbell rejected Miramax’s advances to play Mike’s straitlaced girlfriend Jo, the part went to newcomer Gretchen Mol." When she did 54, she protested Harvey Weinstein's changes by not promoting the film at all. She did't do any promotion for the film until the directer released his Director's Cut a few years ago. Then she brought her film "The Company," then titled, "Red Shoes," to Miramax, but Sony was where the film landed.
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:40 pm (UTC)
he's criminal and he's pathetic. he took from the lives of everyone around him because his own was hollow.
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:43 pm (UTC)
This is just beyond sickening. No wonder the majority of child stars grow up to be very troubled. Men like HW, the institutions that protect them and the stories about a Pedophile Ring are just mind boggling and leave me speechless tbh. I try to find words but I can't
Sometimes I feel like a group of hackers should hack them all, go in the deep web and expose them all.