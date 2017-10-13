Myleene Klass, Eva Green + Melissa Sagemiller Come Forward RE: Harvey Weinstein

Wake me when someone finally chops his dick off. Reply

Lorena Bobbitt needs her own bat signal. The superhero we always knew we needed. Reply

Yep. The irl, modern day folk hero of women everywhere. However, I would've chucked the dick in the blender and hit the highest setting - he never would've gotten it back. Reply

feed it to a wood chipper Reply

Someone bring in Ramsey Bolton. I wouldn't mind this fucking dickhead to become a real life Reek. Reply

The gist of Eva Green's sexual harassment experience from Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/E5GXRhhwFl — Eva Green Web (@EvaGreenWeb) October 13, 2017





Eva Green



Actress Melissa Sagemiller recalls being forced to kiss Harvey Weinstein: "It was relentless" https://t.co/cQObleGL3U — Vulture (@vulture) October 13, 2017



Bragged about Charlize and Renee



this one is so gross:

http://nationalpost.com/entertainment/celebrity/montreal-actress-erika-rosenbaum-alleges-harvey-weinstein-sexually-harassed-her





She alleged that during their third encounter — in a hotel room during the Toronto International Film Festival in the mid-2000s — Weinstein held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her. OP you should add more victims coming forward:Eva GreenBragged about Charlize and Reneethis one is so gross: Reply

i read sagemiller's account...just...terrifying. Reply

ia add them.



all of them break my heart. it's not just the women but their moms, families, friends whom he hurt too. he's evil. Reply

The fact that these women couldn't speak out until he lost his power in Hollywood is sad and disturbing. If he continued being successful he'd still get thanked and fawned over at the Oscars.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:19 pm (UTC)

Jfc poor Eva and poor Melissa.



It doesn't surprise me that Eva would rather forget. I cannot imagine living under the terror of a guy who continues to pursue you while wielding enormous power over your work Reply

Anyone else a little bugged out that Green’s account was shared with the world though she never wanted to talk about it because it traumatized her? I don’t like that.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:51 pm (UTC)

the article is in french and a fan basically translated, so idk if she gave her mom the okay or what Reply

If her mother decided to share on her own, yes; but if Eva gave the ok because she didn't want to personally do it, it's ok. Reply

thanks, i've added them in! Reply

do you have a link for the original article abt eva green, by any chance? Reply

WTF....that's pretty much rape to me. Reply

I mean I feel this is such an inefficient way to say what I mean, but I just can't put into words how all of this makes me feel. Reply

It makes me angry more than anything. Bullshit that no one knew and these people still willingly worked with him he did this to SO many. SO many. Reply

At this rate, I truly expect women to keep coming forward for a good month or so now, and I really hope people don't stop caring just because it's been awhile or because award season is coming up.



This shit goes deep, and it shouldn't be sunk away any longer. I want the bastard and his ilk to lose every thing. Reply

yeah, it's pretty obvious the list is going to be endless because he did it to every woman he could. for his whole life, i bet, and wherever he was.



the only development i want to see now is this guy put away and for hollywood/world to clean tf up. Reply

ITA with both of you. Reply

At this point there must be thousands of stories and victims we may never know about :( and the fact that this monster had the audacity to tell paparazzi he hopes he gets a second chance is just sickening. He is not remorseful. He is incapable of feeling shame. He stills sees himself as a victim worthy of a second chance. Reply

So just every woman on Earth then? Reply

Ikr Reply

this morning i couldnt stop crying because i read a horrible story about a woman who died in the fires in California. i was so overwhelmed with this onslaught of one abuse story after another coming out, one horrible disaster after another, feeling so helpless about puerto rico and california and texas and florida, feeling helpless as trump dismantles the ACA days after i renewed my medicaid.



for weeks i've just felt exhausted by everything but now it's just sort of despair. i don't know what to do. Reply

i tried marathoning cooking shows like chopped but every episode has someone playing to pay for their own medical bills or the bills of someone else they know so i can't even escape it there because it's played off as so inspirational. Reply

Put on some Great British Bake Off if you can? It doesn't get more gentle than that. Reply

I'm not sure if it's your cup of tea, but I've found Frasier to be a great comfort show lately. Take care bb. <3 Reply

Parent

If you need help don't be afraid to ask for it.

Call a friend or someone you trust to talk about how your feeling.

Try to find ways to disconnect even if it's hard with everything that's happening.

Take care of yourself. Reply

it’s so overwhelming, i read about this a woman who was assaulted 3 times after a night out on her way home. it’s just so upsetting to know that 3 different men saw a vulnerable woman and instead of calling an uber or something they decided to assault her.



edit: i just realized this doesn’t help you at all, sorry 😐 watching parks and rec or bobs burgers usually helps me



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

It's so fucking overwhelming. :/ I've found what works for me is putting on headphones and just zoning out to great music, even if just for a little bit. If I feel angry af, time to put on rock/metal, if I wanna calm down, I put on singer/songwriter, easy-listening/soft rock, or classical (YMMV on what genres you find soothing).



I hope you find something that works, bb. *hugs* And I second talking to someone if that'll help. Take care of yourself. ♥ Reply

same, i've basically been trying to read rly upbeat books/fanfics/articles whenever i can find them, i've been rly into just watching youtube vids (mainly asmr, beauty routines, home guides, vine compilations, anything dumb), watching silly halloween movies that aren't scary or graphic, i'll make lists & find tasks to do to basically like distract myself from everything. Reply

I know the feel. There's so much awful news everyday. I just read comics or watch funny videos to distract myself. Reply

"harvey weinstein comes into contact with any woman 30 or under, sexually harasses and/or assaults her" shld be all the headlines. Reply

This feels endless now. I'm somehow both surprised and not at the sheer number. Reply

Thread

https://www.instagram.com/cameronrussell/

It's sad to see all this but at the same time it's also uplifting to see so many victims finding the strength to speak out after seeing all this coming to light.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:17 pm (UTC)

Have you guys see Cameron Russel's instagram and the horrible stories she's been posting.

https://www.instagram.com/cameronrussell/

It's sad to see all this but at the same time it's also uplifting to see so many victims finding the strength to speak out after seeing all this coming to light.

jesus there are SO MANY Reply

I used to test shoot models a bunch during my time studying in Europe, I had agencies tell me straight up that models loved shooting with me cause I was so nice and made them feel safe.

I had new faces tell me horrible stories like the ones Cameron has been posting. Reply

i think deserves its own post. there are SO many stories being shared in here. the fashion industry needs to do better immediately. Reply

Parent

Good god... Reply

---



let's look back at what waxman wrote now that so much has been revealed and confirmed.



she has added updates on argento (seen above in this post) and a model:



"In addition, a model who asked to remain anonymous wrote me this morning about Lombardo.



“I confirm his role in Weinstein’s life as a “procurer of women”……I believe that completely, just from my own experience of him,” she wrote. As a young model in Milan, she wrote, “He just kept coming after me…..calling me 12 times a day…..convincing convincing convincing me….offering me one of his many empty apts he just happens to have laying around Milano…..and the “good life” to go along with it…considering I had no aquaintence (sic) with him, this all was quite psycho in my eyes. I was definitive with my no’s….it just didn’t matter….he just kept coming…”"



previously she had written:



"I traveled to Rome and tracked down the man who held the plum position of running Miramax Italy. According to multiple accounts, he had no film experience and his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.



As head of Miramax Italy in 2003 and 2004, Fabrizio Lombardo was paid $400,000 for less than a year of employment."



"The story was stripped of any reference to sexual favors or coercion and buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive. Who cared?"



if you're interested, i recommend revisiting the link above. i just posted this in the last asia argento one but i'm going to repost here because of the contract thing. (i'm reminded too of hw trying to get minka kelly to be his "girlfriend".)---let's look back at what waxman wrote now that so much has been revealed and confirmed. https://www.thewrap.com/media-enablers-harvey-weinstein-new-york-times/ she has added updates on argento (seen above in this post) and a model:"In addition, a model who asked to remain anonymous wrote me this morning about Lombardo.“I confirm his role in Weinstein’s life as a “procurer of women”……I believe that completely, just from my own experience of him,” she wrote. As a young model in Milan, she wrote, “He just kept coming after me…..calling me 12 times a day…..convincing convincing convincing me….offering me one of his many empty apts he just happens to have laying around Milano…..and the “good life” to go along with it…considering I had no aquaintence (sic) with him, this all was quite psycho in my eyes. I was definitive with my no’s….it just didn’t matter….he just kept coming…”"previously she had written:"I traveled to Rome and tracked down the man who held the plum position of running Miramax Italy. According to multiple accounts, he had no film experience and his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.Asin 2003 and 2004, Fabrizio Lombardo was paid $400,000 for"The story was stripped of any reference to sexual favors or coercion and buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive. Who cared?"if you're interested, i recommend revisiting the link above. Reply

Man, I've been HARDLY researching for past stuff. It's just crazy how something is always said about Harvey Weinstein and his weird ways it comes to women, like Drew Barrymore.



Harper's Bazaar, Dec 1996: "I was really unhappy on that movie, because I got manipulated into doing it."



"Was it a trade-off for getting the part in the Woody Allen movie?" I ask.



"Yeah," she says. "Gwyneth Paltrow had the same deal with Miramax and had to make The Pallbearer to get Emma. And it's so funny, because she totally busted Harvey Weinstein [cochairman of Miramax] in an interview. So I'm like, not only hats off to Gwyneth Paltrow but I'm going to do it, too! I got fucking manipulated into doing a goddamn movie I hated!"



or Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd both doing 'Norma Jean and Marilyn" for HBO in 1996. Harvey Weinstein was apparently obsessed with trying to buy the rights to the film, but could only get distribution outside of the US and Canada. He had the film edited down from the original.



or Harvey trying to fire George Hickenlooper for not reshooting a sex scene between Sienna Miller and Hayden Christensen in 'Factory Girl.' He wanted a new sex scene to have a wide angle and for Hayden to "hump her hump her hump her..." and she would get on top of him and have one single tear roll down her eye.



As a fan of Neve Campbell, I remember some things about her relationship with Miramax, but it's only speculation... Apparently she was picked for Gretchen Mol's character's in Rounders - Entertainment Weekly reported on Matt Damon and the movie, and chose this sentence about Neve: "When Neve Campbell rejected Miramax’s advances to play Mike’s straitlaced girlfriend Jo, the part went to newcomer Gretchen Mol." When she did 54, she protested Harvey Weinstein's changes by not promoting the film at all. She did't do any promotion for the film until the directer released his Director's Cut a few years ago. Then she brought her film "The Company," then titled, "Red Shoes," to Miramax, but Sony was where the film landed.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:40 pm (UTC)

oh yeah, these stories weren't hidden. all the women/people he menaced through the decades via a movie.



he's criminal and he's pathetic. he took from the lives of everyone around him because his own was hollow.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:43 pm (UTC)

God, no wonder that sex scene in Factory Girl was so unnecessarily long. I remember thinking it was ridiculous and added absolutely nothing to the film. Reply

He needs to die. Seriously. Reply

Leave it to Paris to know just the right thing to say<3 hehe Reply

Oh how I wish Queen Paris could give all these rapist fuckers a piece of her mind. Reply

This is too much. Glad I'm getting a break from the internet for the weekend :-/ Reply

I plan on getting some stuff done this weekend which will (hopefully) keep me too preoccupied to get online. Take care of yourself, bb. ♥ Reply

Ugh this is just so overwhelming, but I'm glad these women are finding the strength and feel safe enough to come forward. There better be real justice for them because the list is fucking endless. He needs to truly suffer for what he's done. Reply

The death penalty was made for Havey Weinstein. Reply

This is the most perfect succinct truth I have ever read. Reply

Just when you think you scratched the bottom of it... Not even close



This is just beyond sickening. No wonder the majority of child stars grow up to be very troubled. Men like HW, the institutions that protect them and the stories about a Pedophile Ring are just mind boggling and leave me speechless tbh. I try to find words but I can't



Sometimes I feel like a group of hackers should hack them all, go in the deep web and expose them all. Reply

disgusting. y'all notice too how a lot of these actresses who came out were like 'the ones to watch' like claire forlani or eva with casino royale and then their careers sort of stalled? looking back i bet this ogre was to blame Reply

I was wondering the same thing. This explains was Eva kept getting all these bad roles ugh. Reply

thats why these demons need to be stripped of their power. Reply

there was so MUCH hype for Eva too. she even got a dior contract while that trash galliano made sure that dior was basically super exclusive Reply

i have no doubt that he's fridged plenty of women's careers out of spite. what's happening to him now is nowhere near what he deserves. Reply

That's what I was noticing too! He really did have so much power :-/ Reply

Mte. I used to wonder why but it makes so much sense now. Reply

i was recently listening to some old we hate movies episodes and claire forlani was everywhere for a bit and just disappeared. i had always wondered what happened to her Reply

Jesus is there any woman he encountered who he DIDN’T harass or assault? Even as far as abusers and perverts go, he’s prolific. Literally no one has been safe from his advances. No amount of “therapy” is gonna help this sick fuck Reply

So he basically hit on EVERY actress there was in Hollywood. What a POS! Reply

Pig. He needs to die. Reply

Imagine being his daughter ugh Reply

i feel bad for his kids for being papped and dragged into it. Reply

God, it never ends! He is such a predator. Reply

He needs to die. Reply

Have the media labeled him a serial rapist yet because thats what he is. I feel like we're going to be hearing these accounts for months. So sad. Reply

