jess

Myleene Klass, Eva Green + Melissa Sagemiller Come Forward RE: Harvey Weinstein



- Happened during Cannes 2010, when she was working as a TV Presenter
- They were having lunch at a restaurant in Cannes, and she assumed she was there to discuss work
- He propositioned her, assuming she would sleep with him but that she had to sign a 'confidentiality agreement'
- Left feeling disgusted & angry
- She has previously spoken about the incident before (On The Alan Titchmarsh Show), but felt she couldn't name who it was until now






- Weinstein sexually intimidated her whilst she was working on the film 'Get Over It' in 2000
- Was told to meet him in his hotel to discuss changes to script
- She was forced to kiss him (without her consent) in order to escape from his room
- Bragged about propositioning Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger in a similar manner (although neither have opened up about their experiences with him)


source 2 3

good for them for coming forward.
