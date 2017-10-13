Niall Horan Thinks Tinder is "Filthy"

he just sounds so simple Reply

I met my boyfriend on tinder. It was a v wholesome first date, I swear! Reply

Fuck yeah I'll use tinder. I'm a beacon of sin, baby! This dude sounds like a square. Reply

I've never used Tinder before. I always assumed it was pretty LTR dating centric as opposed to hooking up for NSA sex. Reply

I think it can go either way Reply

yeah i know a couple married with 2 kids and they met off tinder lmao Reply

it began that way but seems to have devolved into grindr w more gatekeeping Reply

i feel like it can go either way for straight people



whereas primarily (in my experience) gay people already have grindr, we use that for that, and treat tinder as more LTR exclusively Reply

re: gay people



That's what I thought, but many guys just seemed interested in hooking up. Reply

My impression of it is the complete opposite. I feel like people only use it to hook up. Reply

more straight guys still use it for hookups imo Reply

I've found more people go on there just looking for sex than you would think. Reply

Any type of dating is like that tbh. Just depends on what you're looking for. Some dudes may try to trick you but that's life. Reply

lol you assumed wrong. Reply

the guy I'm currently seeing I met on tinder ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Mess Reply

LMFAO Reply

lol Reply

girl my friend almost got ENGAGED to a guy she met on Tinder. now that was a mess. Reply

I love neil, he looks really good in that picture. I’m actually excited for his album tbh I like all the music he’s put out so far. and it’s funny how much of a taylor stan he is



Edited at 2017-10-13 08:57 pm (UTC)

I didn't know any of these boys when they were in a band together (I'm old). But now I know this guys name and my jam, slow hands 💜

(He's kind of cute, too 🙈) Reply

My coworker was convinced that he was singing "small hands," and now I chuckle to myself every time I hear it. Reply

nail looks good, he beefed up a lil. i need someone to ID those boots. Reply

don't do this!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

leave me alone! Reply

you can prob find boots like that at topman Reply

I've used it, but I think I'm officially over online dating. I hardly ever bother to log in and ignore 90% of the messages I get. Nearly 100% of mine are ignored. It's not worth the energy. Besides I don't think the guy I'm looking for is on Tinder/OKC Reply

I’m gettin’ a little tired of OkC. Being single is so easy to obsess about....sigh. Reply

Mte

I don’t even bother 😭 Reply

i think i'm done with it now too. i've gotten nowhere after a year and a half using it in nyc so clearly it ain't working for me. i'll just wait for a woman to fall into my lap i guess. Reply

Same here. I don't even use OkCupid anymore. Reply

i met my bf on tinder and we've been together 2.5 years



and now sometimes we use grindr to find "friends" lol



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:01 pm (UTC)

Mess Reply

I hate that shit on grindr. "Just looking for friends!", "Looking for a roommate!", or "Looking for a gym partner".



All bullshit. lol



You're not fooling anyone. Reply

They kill me when their profile pic is their ass and they say "Just want friends." Reply

oh we're upfront with what we're looking for lol, i was kidding



we don't use it often but every once and awhile it can be fun Reply

Lmao yas bitch Reply

girl.... no Reply

I fucking hate this mentality in gay community. Isn't having each other enough? Or is this just how many men's mind work? Ugh. I'm not interested in anyone who's already coupling up. Reply

i met my boyfriend on tinder. we've been together 5 months now. the maj of people i see on there are looking for LTR but my age range is late 20s so maybe that's why Reply

It’s different where i live. It’s all hooking up/no strings attached. Reply

lol he didn't even kiss me on the first date. i was like "wtf guess that didn't go as well as i thought it did" until he texted me at like 1am and asked me out again Reply

Mess Reply

I kind of have a new fwb from tinder but I want to date him instead lol during the first date he told me he wasn't looking for anything serious ugh Reply

I lasted a day on Tinder Reply

I use tinder but there’s always ugly dudes. and the ones that are cute never match w me :( anyway, it’s fun sometimes but boring as well. depends on what you’re looking for. Reply

same lol



I once spent 10 min on it just swiping and I.... didn't swipe right once. It was the ultimate bottom of the barrel yikes. Reply

these comments are making me think that perhaps i should give tinder another chance in the new year. i am very over hookups and the culture of apps like grindr, scruff, etc. Reply

i saw your deleted reply to me, i feel like i should preface my comment w/ the fact that i haven't been on tinder for over 2 years, so i'm not sure how much it has changed since then



but i honestly had nothing but good experiences w/ tinder back then – i met my current bf on there, made a lot of gay friends, and never had any notably bad dates or anything Reply

ha, i deleted it bc you said "in my experience" so it seemed a bit redundant of me! that sounds like a really nice experience, i would love to have similar results but i feel like nyc gays are just trash in and out Reply

why the new year? just do it now sis. Reply

most annoying ppl on tinder?



definitely the married het couples looking for a second woman for their threesome fantasy Reply

there was one girl that i matched with and i thought that she was searching for other girls, but she was just wanting a threesome. she never disclosed that in her profile :/ Reply

The guys who are beautiful and have great taste in music and perfect style and live nearby and seem like my future husband but they never swipe right back :( Reply

pretty much every dude on there thinks too highly of themselves in my area at least



I had it for 2.5 seconds once to see what it was about, and i got condescending msgs from dudes that were like "you're pretty but like do you have any interests or goals" (not that exact wording it was less polite lol) like im some dumb cow. i was like "lol bye ugly" tbh Reply

that, plus the girls just looking for a platonic friend except they don't tell you until you've been flirting with them for a few days Reply

Agreed Reply

anyone who msgs u first with 'hi' or a fucking gif like i actually wrote this dude back "that's not enough for me" Reply

white dudes whose only photos are them in groups with other white dudes. you have no idea who the fuck youre messaging. Reply

aw im so sad i missed this post bc i have hoards of tinder awful people

I despise the women that are looking for other women and when you talk to them they're like oh my bf and I are looking for a girl to join in... GIRL WHYYYYYY THIS DECEIT



Also the men who write nothing on their profiles and they're like ask me what you want to know like no. This is for hookups not for me to interview you.



I also cannot @ the guys who send you 2 messages and then they're like let's talk on skype/fb/IG/Whatsapp like dude no. You think I give away my social media to any random dick here? Reply

living in the midwest, the ugly white dudes who use selfies with either a fish or a bloody and dead deer as their default. like maybe some girls are into that shit but yikes lmao it’s a big turn off for me but that shit is seriously so common. Reply

The gay couple looking for 'friends' .... *eyeroll* Reply

Even my grandmothers say you don't necessarily need a guy in your life, so I'm putting the search on hold for now. It's just so much work, the first cute line, the dialogue and communication, the where and what and when of a first meet up..



I just wish for a safe, good lay, that would tide me over. Reply

Any time I read interviews with women who have turned 100+ I swear they're always like "no men!" lmao. I remember one lady was like "my secret to a long life has been staying away from men." Reply

http://www.marieclaire.com/health-fitness/news/a13375/secrets-to-living-forever/ LOL. I've been unlucky or maybe I should say lucky with love. Single AF and I guess it's okay. Sucks but it's okay. Reply

I do feel that the stress of a relationship does grey-ed your hair faster. My brother was in a relationship with someone first and his hair went grey fast. I see my hair having a bit more grey when I start stressing out about someone I like. Ugh. Reply

every bf ive ever had started as a drunk hookup. I'm a ho tho. Reply

The guy I'm seeing I met on Grindr but that was like 2 years ago, we didn't see each other for a while, and now we've rekindled. So I'm considering this part 2 of our tryst to be non-app-related lol. Reply

He cute? U deserve only the cutest tbh! Reply

He is cute and very nice but he kind of bores me sometimes. I wonder if that's me though, if I'm just too emotionally stunted to take strong interest in him. It's still very early, I'm seeing how it goes. Reply

also tinder and bumble are a cesspool. i swipe left more than right, it's a waste of time. ugly guys found out about bumble too is anything sacred? Reply

Yeah i've had no luck with either app. I pretty much gave up lol. Reply

Bumble is terrible Reply

you think its worse than tinder? Reply

They are but I think I am afraid of what it'll mean if I accept defeat and give it up completely. Is there such a thing as non online dating anymore? Reply

Bumble is a flop but I meet this really really really hot model there at least Reply

I've yet to use Tinder. How is it for gay/bi women? Lots of my friends use it and I've heard both good and bad stories. Like anything else I suppose. Reply

it's the best option for gay/bi women imo. especially now that okc is pm dead. Reply

Not bad for gays. Mostly because at least when you matched you pretty much already like each other physically. The difficult part is starting that conversation. Reply

idk i never once had a female match on tinder and I'm in a fair size city known for being ~queer.~ Don't know unless you try it I guess. Reply

tbh I haven't...yet. I KINDA want to try it for the NSA-ness but maybe later in life when im more comfortable being an adult lol



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:14 pm (UTC)

He didn't lie Reply

I'm not shocked he feels that way. Never forget what Simon said lol:







Edited at 2017-10-13 09:19 pm (UTC)

love it Reply

this is so funny Reply

lol that's actually so cute (if rude to demi, lol) Reply

Sparks by Hilary Duff is criminally underrated. Reply

Breathe in. Breathe Out. deserved better. Reply

I had Tinder for a little while but I was too scared to ever say I liked someone so I deleted.



I disagree with his love for Taylor's song lol Reply

Post dedicated to you tbh. Reply

