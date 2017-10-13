Niall Horan Thinks Tinder is "Filthy"
Niall's interview for the Irish times https://t.co/bXAEMQPgoz— Natalia (@OdriSwan) October 13, 2017
Tinder: Would he ever try Tinder? He shakes his head incredulously. “No, not a chance. It’s filthy in there.”
On Taylor Swifts New Single LWYMMD: “Like, it’s so catchy, you find yourself going ‘oooh’. It’s really cool.”
Last Book He Read: “The Tony Adams autobiography [Sober]. He had a good story so I got into it.”
On Simon Cowell: “Ah, he’s a lovely guy. He’s rather posh, and likes his certain things in certain ways. He’s like no other person. A great guy.”
On Life after Death: “The thoughts of dying scare me. I don’t want to die and I don’t like to think of it,” he admits. “I don’t want to get into that kind of stuff.”
ONTD, do you use Tinder/Grindr etc?
Source
whereas primarily (in my experience) gay people already have grindr, we use that for that, and treat tinder as more LTR exclusively
That's what I thought, but many guys just seemed interested in hooking up.
(He's kind of cute, too 🙈)
I don’t even bother 😭
and now sometimes we use grindr to find "friends" lol
All bullshit. lol
You're not fooling anyone.
we don't use it often but every once and awhile it can be fun
I once spent 10 min on it just swiping and I.... didn't swipe right once. It was the ultimate bottom of the barrel yikes.
but i honestly had nothing but good experiences w/ tinder back then – i met my current bf on there, made a lot of gay friends, and never had any notably bad dates or anything
definitely the married het couples looking for a second woman for their threesome fantasy
I had it for 2.5 seconds once to see what it was about, and i got condescending msgs from dudes that were like "you're pretty but like do you have any interests or goals" (not that exact wording it was less polite lol) like im some dumb cow. i was like "lol bye ugly" tbh
I despise the women that are looking for other women and when you talk to them they're like oh my bf and I are looking for a girl to join in... GIRL WHYYYYYY THIS DECEIT
Also the men who write nothing on their profiles and they're like ask me what you want to know like no. This is for hookups not for me to interview you.
I also cannot @ the guys who send you 2 messages and then they're like let's talk on skype/fb/IG/Whatsapp like dude no. You think I give away my social media to any random dick here?
I just wish for a safe, good lay, that would tide me over.
http://www.marieclaire.com/health-fitness/news/a13375/secrets-to-living-forever/
I disagree with his love for Taylor's song lol
(I hope you know what gif I’m thinking of because I’m on my phone lol 😘)