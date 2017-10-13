Drake Stays Overnight in the Hospital with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr

I recently had a hysterectomy. My boyfriend stayed all day (brought me in at 7:30 in the morning and didn't leave until 9) but I sent him home because I didn't want him getting a shitty night's sleep, and I would be asleep and doped up anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope you’re recovering well! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! I actually am. If I had the same surgery 10 or 15 years ago, I'd probably still be in agony, but I felt almost as good as new after only two weeks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how’d they do it? do you have to be on HRT or did you keep your ovaries? I hope you’re feeling well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hope you're feeling better bb! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A fuckboy match made in heaven Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I see Drake's name I still think of that story on The Read with the strippers where they were invited to his hotel room and all they wanted to do was strip and get their money but Drake kept asking them to listen to his album. Except the way it was told was so fucking funny.



Edited at 2017-10-13 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Still one on fav stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo that's exactly the kinda shit drake would do



Edited at 2017-10-13 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao do you remember which ep of The Read this was on? i must have missed it & need to hear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freshalina was the guest who told the story so it could've been Trina Appreciation Day maybe? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it was this one https://twitter.com/thisistheread/status/408629487803199488 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes, i think he was playing piano? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't "good guy drake" friends with a human trafficker? Reply

Thread

Link

As you do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He even gave the trafficker a record deal!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does being friends with a human trafficker count as being a good guy? Reply

Thread

Link

looks like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've had plastic surgery due to an accident, tonsils and adenoids removed, tubes in my ears twice, widsom teeth removal (not really surgery tho), and my most recent was two years ago when i had my left eardrum regrafted because there was a hole. as you can tell by reading this, i have really bad ENT problems. Reply

Thread

Link

Tonsils are fucking diseasebags. I got mine out when I was 25, but I would have suffered far fewer ear infections, strep throats, and sinus infections if I'd gotten them removed as a kid.



I also have a scar on my eardrum from so many ear infections and it's apparently a medical curiosity. idk if I got it from a healed puncture because I was like, 6 when it showed up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got my tonsils out when I was 19 and it hurt like a mofo. I had a pretty high pain tolerance, but every time I get a sore throat (now) I want to curl up into a ball because it reminds me of the surgery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom went deaf because she had a hole in her eardrum and skin started growing through it and it was removed before t damaged he Dacia nerves, so i got mine plugged before I ended up like my mom.



But my ears are so a medical curiosity. Doctors are always like, do you mind if the resident looks at these? Wow!



I got my tonsils out when I was 8, so I was lucky! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've had endoscopic sinus surgery twice (once when I was 15, again when I was 18). I'm now 26 and probably need it again. How old were you when you got your tonsils out? I was 19 and omg that shit hurt! I was prepared for pain but jfc...that was MISERABLE.



Also: i get sick all the time still and not a single doctor can figure it out *shrug emoji* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jordan pull up in the TL, now he cheese Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just got out of the hospital, can’t drive and watching horror movies all day lol Reply

Thread

Link

That's the life! Hope you are recovering well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! ty bb 💕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whyyyyyyy is this nigga like this?? 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Reply

Thread

Link

i spent literally ALL day tuesday in the hospital. i have a huge pelvic mass. docs are ~pretty sure~ it’s a huge dermoid cyst, but it could also be, you know, fucking cancer.



i’m just trying my hardest not to think about it and be positive, but i’ve never even had surgery before, and now i have to do this big, scary thing.☹️



positive vibes are appreciated, ontd. Reply

Thread

Link

I am sending good thoughts your way bb ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently had my first surgery ever, and it was major. It was a hysterectomy. Let me know if you have any questions or just want to vent...I know exactly how you feel. I was absolutely terrified in the weeks leading up to mine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I send positive vibes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

best of luck bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

(((Hugs)))))



Extra positive vibes ilu sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With all his fuckboy flaws, Odell is still so damn fine and everything to look at Reply

Thread

Link

I love OBJ and feel so bad for him tbh, that’s a rough way to end a season especially when your team hasn’t won a game lol Reply

Thread

Link

Luckily, I have only been in the hospital twice, giving birth and reconstructive leg surgery. Reply

Thread

Link

I was in the hospital on Friday and still haven't made my follow up appt. Thanks for reminding me. Reply

Thread

Link

i've had 2 surgeries. well. maybe 3. i had 1 that was really 2 surgeries, an incision to drain infected tissue from a dogbite and then a secondary surgery where they did a wound check and close. they were a few weeks apart, so it might count as 2.



my other surgery was a broström repair on my R ankle after a displaced avulsion fracture. i now have a metal spearhead holding my ankle together Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe this dude was my friends fuck buddy in 2014. Reply

Thread

Link

which one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ODBj before the NFL.



I wouldn't be sitting her all casual if she'd been fucking drake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how was he?



just wait 'till Lena Dunham finds out he slept with a woman who wasn't her



Edited at 2017-10-13 08:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow @ the homophobic replies on the tweets. Men are so insecure Reply

Thread

Link

So many dudebros have been insistent that OBJ is gay since he started in the league. It’s weird tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know much about either of them, I just assumed they were dating when I saw the headline lmao. I told my own boyfriend to go home after I got surgery. Sleeping overnight in the hospital is a pain in the ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no friends. I’ve resorted to the “Let’s catch up!” texts. Lol. Reply

Thread

Link

power couple



drake has always given me gay vibes Reply

Thread

Link

u reminded me that i really should go to the hospital for a prescription refill but i can live without the refill for a few more days and i don't feel like leaving the house today... if i do i know i'ma end up getting a sixer and maybe a cheap copy of a friday the 13th movie... Reply

Thread

Link

That's... kind of weird that he spent the night there. Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy was just there for a checkup and stopped by Reply

Thread

Link

Nnnn I have the OG seasons on Dvd and have been doing a rewatch lately Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

odell is so sexy, whew Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if he got his surgery at hss. if so i missed a sighting.



i got my first and only surgery when i was 5. other time i've been in the hospital is when i got hit by a car a few years ago. Reply

Thread

Link