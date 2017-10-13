Puppies: Payno

Drake Stays Overnight in the Hospital with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr



King of music and all around good guy® Drizzy was right by New York Giant Odell Beckham's side following the wide receiver's ankle surgery. The rapper reportedly spent the night with Beckham in his hospital room, inspiring countless 'Good boyfriend Drake' memes as well as homophobic jokes on the ol' Internet and the Tweeter.




