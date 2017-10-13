Drake Stays Overnight in the Hospital with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr
#ICYMI: Odell Beckham is doing well after surgery, gets a visit from Drake https://t.co/GKTimHrOUJ pic.twitter.com/2LtdCs9leO— The Source Magazine (@TheSource) October 12, 2017
King of music and all around good guy® Drizzy was right by New York Giant Odell Beckham's side following the wide receiver's ankle surgery. The rapper reportedly spent the night with Beckham in his hospital room, inspiring countless 'Good boyfriend Drake' memes as well as homophobic jokes on the ol' Internet and the Tweeter.
ICYMI: Report: Drake Stayed Overnight at the Hospital For Odell Beckham’s Surgery https://t.co/R0yc34fSYf … pic.twitter.com/tIsOLgvwZZ— Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) October 12, 2017
Sources: @TheSource (lol). @TerezOwens.
ONTD:
Edited at 2017-10-13 07:49 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-13 07:51 pm (UTC)
I also have a scar on my eardrum from so many ear infections and it's apparently a medical curiosity. idk if I got it from a healed puncture because I was like, 6 when it showed up.
But my ears are so a medical curiosity. Doctors are always like, do you mind if the resident looks at these? Wow!
I got my tonsils out when I was 8, so I was lucky!
Also: i get sick all the time still and not a single doctor can figure it out *shrug emoji*
Caring Daddy
Re: Caring Daddy
Re: Caring Daddy
i’m just trying my hardest not to think about it and be positive, but i’ve never even had surgery before, and now i have to do this big, scary thing.☹️
positive vibes are appreciated, ontd.
Extra positive vibes ilu sis
my other surgery was a broström repair on my R ankle after a displaced avulsion fracture. i now have a metal spearhead holding my ankle together
I wouldn't be sitting her all casual if she'd been fucking drake.
just wait 'till Lena Dunham finds out he slept with a woman who wasn't her
Edited at 2017-10-13 08:31 pm (UTC)
drake has always given me gay vibes
i got my first and only surgery when i was 5. other time i've been in the hospital is when i got hit by a car a few years ago.