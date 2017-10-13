Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships in The Rake Magazine

The people on his IMDb message board (back when they still had them) were the worst. Like, slut shaming, stalking, homophobia. Maybe not the worst fanbase ever, but up there. Reply

Thread

Link

the world is a better place without imdb message boards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There people like that on everything. It's no wonder they're gone now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember there was this one woman who kept trying to convince people she was in a relationship with Benedict Cumberbatch . People kept trying to tell her that she needed to seek therapy (but in a very sympathetic way!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every board went like this.



Actor:



IS HE GAY?



gay?



He is a douchebag.



Film/TV Show



THIS SHOW SUCKS



Favorite quote?



What did _______ mean by _______ ?



Box Office Recipients: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD was a fucking shitbag to Kaley Cuoco for dating their beloved Superman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so weird to me how people will think they have a stake in a strangers relationship, or that if only they met they'd be together.



creepy as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Eeeeexactly!



I'm a Tom Hiddleston fan, no shame. I'm also happily married lol. But some of the shit I saw on Twitter last year over the Taylor Swift relationship was fucking scary. There's deluded girls out there. Actually, it's sad and I wish they'd get help. 'Cause other girls would shit all over any chick he was seen in public with that had a Twitter handle, too. Before TSwift. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt know he had a fanbase that cared enough to comment on his relationships...

hes as boring as plain toast. what good he has in looks he negates with his personality. Reply

Thread

Link

Amen! This!

ALL OF THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when his stans on here were very devoted to being upset about one of his girlfriends (not the teenager one, before her) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasnt she an animal abuser? i think thats kinda warranted lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so bland to his very core that when I try to picture him I just see a crude drawing of a stick man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL, you should've been around 2011. The thirst on ONTD was at hype levels when he got engaged to the horse jumper. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she of legal age and without a tendency of animal abuse?

If yes, do you, cavill boo. Reply

Thread

Link

wonder if the full interview asked him about dating a 19 year old Reply

Thread

Link

it's funny that he is in this huge movie franchise yet people still don't give two fucks about him Reply

Thread

Link

That's like anyone in a superhero franchise, save for Chrevans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk I feel like ppl care even less about him but maybe that's bc he's not a Marvel hero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do people really care about CEvans outside the internet tho? In my experience CHemsworth is way more popular among moms/the general public



Edited at 2017-10-14 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually just googled "actor who plays superman" the other day because I always forget his name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Daddy af Daddy af Reply

Thread

Link



MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





surprised this post isn't by you tbh. surprised this post isn't by you tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I thought this was your post and was surprised. But yes, I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he still going on about double standards in harassment? Reply

Thread

Link

i guess fame gives him easier access to teenagers, so that's probably very cool /s Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte. I get that it would be annoying to constantly have one's relationships questioned, but this grown-ass man has literally dated teenagers while he's been in his 30s. He deserves side-eyeing for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol "Teenagers".One 19 years old woman.You guys really overreact to everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? he's that creep, wow cuz I've always gotten deep in the closet vibes from him, i guess I was picking up the wrong signal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A) Fan entitlement to celebrities is gross

B) People care about Henry Cavill? Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-13 08:28 pm (UTC) he's fucking annoying but wow that stache is really working for him 🐱💦 Reply

Thread

Link

Ia! Hot damn! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The mustache is hideous, also I haven't forgotten how all of his opinions are trash. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree i hate that thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gina carano was too hot for him tbh Reply

Thread

Link

looking good. although he's gonna need plugs v soon. poor english white guy aging poorly like the rest.



idg people's fervor over him. not worth it Reply

Thread

Link

I get him confused with Matt Bomer even though I know that they aren’t the same person. They both have that generic, soap opera white guy look. Reply

Thread

Link

Bomer is like too pretty. Cavill's features are more square. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Matt Bomer looks like a gay guy took Henry Cavill and edited him in Photoshop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Homer has sticker eyes 👀 while cavill's have more mobility to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I vaguely remember him in briefs on Guiding Light for some reason? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can’t lie that stache is hot Reply

Thread

Link

how could I at this point I can't even claim ownership over my own Reply

Thread

Link

didn't he date a teenager? Reply

Thread

Link

He's aging like a white man Reply

Thread

Link

Are we forgetting the ridiculous week with Kaley Cuoco? If you agree to a publicity romance, you don't get to preserve your "private" life. Reply

Thread

Link