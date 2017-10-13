Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships in The Rake Magazine




He's dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork.

“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that ‘I’ve changed.’” “I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”

“I don’t want bad things to happen to people in my life because of a sense of ownership that people [think they] have over my life and me.” “It is not worth it to me. I love my job, I love making money, I love to travel and play with all the great toys in the world, and see what I want to see, but none of that will be worth it if the people I love and who I want to walk that journey with are getting hurt and suffering because of that gain.”

