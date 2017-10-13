Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships in The Rake Magazine
Henry Cavill for The Rake Magazine. 💫 https://t.co/nNiZwK088k On sale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/F3Dpj5ZLnJ— Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) October 12, 2017
He's dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork.
“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that ‘I’ve changed.’” “I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”
“I don’t want bad things to happen to people in my life because of a sense of ownership that people [think they] have over my life and me.” “It is not worth it to me. I love my job, I love making money, I love to travel and play with all the great toys in the world, and see what I want to see, but none of that will be worth it if the people I love and who I want to walk that journey with are getting hurt and suffering because of that gain.”
I'm a Tom Hiddleston fan, no shame. I'm also happily married lol. But some of the shit I saw on Twitter last year over the Taylor Swift relationship was fucking scary. There's deluded girls out there. Actually, it's sad and I wish they'd get help. 'Cause other girls would shit all over any chick he was seen in public with that had a Twitter handle, too. Before TSwift.
hes as boring as plain toast. what good he has in looks he negates with his personality.
B) People care about Henry Cavill?
idg people's fervor over him. not worth it