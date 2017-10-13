Top Movie Producers Debate Harassment in Hollywood




-Sitting down with THR editorial director Matthew Belloni, Judd Apatow (The Big Sick), Seth Rogen (The Disaster Artist), Amy Pascal (The Post, Molly's Game), Jason Blum (Get Out), Ridley Scott (Blade Runner 2049, All the Money in the World) and Eric Fellner (Darkest Hour) addressed the claims that Weinstein reached at least eight monetary settlements with women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

-The discussion took place Saturday, before Weinstein was subsequently terminated as co-chairman of The Weinstein Co. on Sunday
- "There's a culture of paying off people," Apatow said of the industry, explaining that women often feel they need to stay silent in fear of losing work. "They set up a power dynamic that is very difficult for people to figure out what to do about [it]. That's why it lasts for decades, because it's a perfect system."

- Rogen recounted working with the mogul 10 years ago, and vowing never to work with him again after his experience. "I was like, 'This is a bad dude,'" the actor-producer recalled.
- Pascal echoed similar sentiments, stating she doesn't believe Weinstein is the only one: "I don't think that he's an outlier, and that's probably why a lot of people haven't spoken up."
