Top Movie Producers Debate Harassment in Hollywood
.@jason_blum: "Of course I think there's a culture of fear ... I hope any woman that this has happened to comes forward." pic.twitter.com/3KVv4zVNHS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2017
-Sitting down with THR editorial director Matthew Belloni, Judd Apatow (The Big Sick), Seth Rogen (The Disaster Artist), Amy Pascal (The Post, Molly's Game), Jason Blum (Get Out), Ridley Scott (Blade Runner 2049, All the Money in the World) and Eric Fellner (Darkest Hour) addressed the claims that Weinstein reached at least eight monetary settlements with women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.
-The discussion took place Saturday, before Weinstein was subsequently terminated as co-chairman of The Weinstein Co. on Sunday
- "There's a culture of paying off people," Apatow said of the industry, explaining that women often feel they need to stay silent in fear of losing work. "They set up a power dynamic that is very difficult for people to figure out what to do about [it]. That's why it lasts for decades, because it's a perfect system."
- Rogen recounted working with the mogul 10 years ago, and vowing never to work with him again after his experience. "I was like, 'This is a bad dude,'" the actor-producer recalled.
- Pascal echoed similar sentiments, stating she doesn't believe Weinstein is the only one: "I don't think that he's an outlier, and that's probably why a lot of people haven't spoken up."
-
Tweet Article + with full video
MTE. Where's sofia; patty, mira, etc
i am tired of them not talking about solutions. i'm tired of them saying there are others, and not outing them. i wish there was a reporting division of SAG that dealt with these complaints, protecting the actors from the producers.
Also you can almost see the men racking their minds about shit they've seen and done when this shit gets brought up.
And its no surprise they all gave really safe answers since so much has come out since Saturday......but I'm sure as producers they ABSOLUTELY KNEW!
Fuck Judd Aptow.
But it's still really sad that they only got one female producer for that panel.
“...fellow film producers weighed in on how the revelations may impact the larger industry during a wide-ranging discussion for The Hollywood Reporter's annual TV producer roundtable.”
edit: saw what the user above said. ok, so it's not a harrassment panel but point still stands—LOL at the people at this table.
television? since rogan is there?
Producers need to start working with and mentoring more women at all levels, especially as assistant producers.
when was the first time someone sexually harassed you?
A white trash neighbor kid exposed himself to my old bff and me. We went to the school and told on him and he got in trouble. I think I was 11.
there are other trash men working there, too.
hope blum leaves a number where we can reach out if he truly cares to know!!
Thanks a lot THR. I'm still surprised how well Amazing Amy bounced bounced back other Why R U Punishing me?
The Fincher response and Tater Tot's HAHAHAHAHAHA message still kills me.
i recommend her book 'killer instinct' because she weighs in on the production scene in the late 90s and shares a lot of insight into the realities of a female producer working with a hollywood heavyweight (well, more so at the time than now) like oliver stone.