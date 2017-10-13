Top Movie Producers Debate Harassment in Hollywood

Why was there only one woman in this discussion? Reply

Nothing I love more than when men drive the discussion on issues that predominantly impact women. Reply

Let's get a bunch of ladies together to discuss the pros and cons of circumcision! Reply

I mean, hasn't everyone been asking more men to speak out? Reply

MTE. Where's sofia; patty, mira, etc Reply

MFTE. I mean, yes, as we've said, men need to speak out about this shit too, but why wasn't it at least balanced??? Reply

likely because female producers are hard to find >:( Reply

They somehow could not find more than one woman to participate in this? Keep it. Reply

I was thinking the exact same thing but then I realised it goes to show how few women are in leadership positions in Hollywood. :/ Reply

MTE Reply

Well that just goes to show that there are barely any women producers. Needs to change. Amy Pascal is one of the few notable ones.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:23 pm (UTC)

Today I realized that I don't know one woman who hasn't been sexually harassed, not one. Reply

I know girls who haven't been harassed yet :-\ How sad is that...they're really young but I know it will happen if shit doesn't change. Reply

same, i'd say every woman i know Reply

I wholeheartedly believe that every woman will be sexually harassed in her life as much as I believe that every man will sexually harass at least one woman in his Reply

Neither do I. People keep throwing out shit like "Hollywoods dirty little secret" as if this isn't an epidemic in EVERY FUCKING PROFESSION. It's MEN IN GENERAL. Reply

I truly hope Jason Blum is not serious because there are some toxic dudes at Blumhouse Reply

so nice of them to talk to one woman. Uno.



so nice of them to talk to one woman. Uno.

i am tired of them not talking about solutions. i'm tired of them saying there are others, and not outing them. i wish there was a reporting division of SAG that dealt with these complaints, protecting the actors from the producers.

A bunch of men talk about women's issues. OKAY THEN. Reply

Lol Reply

I quote this all the time in my best Barch voice, lmao. Reply

Wow @ Amy Pascal's turn around from the Sony Leaks especially as a woman.



Also you can almost see the men racking their minds about shit they've seen and done when this shit gets brought up.



And its no surprise they all gave really safe answers since so much has come out since Saturday......but I'm sure as producers they ABSOLUTELY KNEW! Reply

Fuck Judd Aptow. Reply

Too many men Reply

But it's still really sad that they only got one female producer for that panel.



Omw is this legit? Reply

I think it's from Parks and Recreation. Reply

it's from parks and recreation. they were making fun of men's right's activists:



I'll never forget how quickly Amy Pascal was sacked in light of the Sony scandal. The shit that came out of that was nothing compared to what is happening with HW and he clearly was given chance after chance after chance. Reply

Men are always given the benefit of the doubt even when they don't deserve it. It's gross af. Reply

Just so everyone is clear: this isn't a definitive panel on Sexual Assault. It looks like they got together for another interview (probably one of their roundtables) and they asked a question specific about Harvey, which they released early. The post makes it seem like they got together just to talk about sexual assault, but I don't think that's the case. Reply

It's still sad that they still only had one woman on that panel regardless of the topic. Reply

I 100% agree on that, but I think it's a separate issue and not what people are complaining about here Reply

Correct, FWIW:



“...fellow film producers weighed in on how the revelations may impact the larger industry during a wide-ranging discussion for The Hollywood Reporter's annual TV producer roundtable.” Reply

LOL at the people at this table discussing harrassment!!



edit: saw what the user above said. ok, so it's not a harrassment panel but point still stands—LOL at the people at this table.



Well that's nice but...sew many men tho... Reply

i wonder what this roundtable is for then, since it doesn't seem to have been purposefully about weinstein



The fact that there are 6 male producers on the panel and 1 woman is a huge statement on the kind of culture that allows this to happen.



Producers need to start working with and mentoring more women at all levels, especially as assistant producers. Reply

THIS Reply

Definitely Reply

i honestly can't remember the first time (i have a lot of severe gaps in my memory) but i can clearly recall an event when i was 16 and at religious school. i know i had a dodgy uncle who was weird to my mum and older sister. i have only a couple memories of interacting with him (even though we had interactions well into my late teens) Reply

middle school. Reply

I was 10. It was from two 15 year old neighbors. They told me to "make myself queef," and "try to squeeze a little piss out." Before anything was said, I was walking by them with no worries, just minding my own business. I remember feeling my face get red and my ears began to ring when they approached me. They were basically snarling in my face, I was scared and embarrassed. I was fucking 10 years old.





A white trash neighbor kid exposed himself to my old bff and me. We went to the school and told on him and he got in trouble. I think I was 11. Reply

I know by 12 that I was VERY AWARE grown ass men were looking at my growing body in a sexual way. I knew what they were thinking and they just DID NOT CARE. Reply

i think i was like 8 and my cousin shouted "SHE'S 8! FUCK OFF!" Reply

I used to get touched by a boy during reading time in first grade. My mom eventually got the principal fired for doing nothing to switch us into diff classrooms Reply

I remember walking down the street with my friend, at 12 or 13, and being hollered at from a passing car. Reply

Around middle school. Reply

I was 14. I went to a concert at The Hollywood Palladium and because I was short, I went into the crowd to be up front. At some point the crowd tightened, everyone was dancing and pushing against each other. I felt someone behind me, and heard a guy moaning in my ear. I realized he was rubbing himself up against me and getting off. I know I moved out of the crowd after that, but I didn’t really know how to feel about it. I only recently realized that as a teen that whenever I was at clubs and guys came up to me or my friends, I was often bitchy and mean to them almost instantly. Because that incident instilled in me the belief that guys we didn’t know could only be sleazebags. Reply

i dont ACTUALLY think it counts but i remember when i was young, like first? grade, i went to a camp and i was watching a movie- sitting on a stool- and my male camp counselor (so like high school?) sat on the same stool behind me and i can still remember how uncomfortable i was the entire time watching the movie and how tense i felt with him basically straddling me from behind. i refused to have a male teacher until middle school afterwardss Reply

I was fucking 4 years old. The guy kept calling me 'baby' and trying to touch my arm. Reply

It was today. I went to go pay my gas bill at the grocery store, and this creepy male store clerk came by to use the counter phone. I was standing in front of it and instead of saying excuse me and asking if I can move aside, he just squished right beside me and started to use the phone. The girl who was ringing me up was giving him some major side eye too. After he was done, he stood by me and was just starring at me what felt like forever. Finally the girl told him he was loitering and needs to go back to his department. As he walked passed me, I felt his eyes just starring at my ass Reply

there are other trash men working there, too.



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107997633.html



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107997633.html

hope blum leaves a number where we can reach out if he truly cares to know!! a blum employee got a promotion at dread central, which recently made that """joke""" post about weinstein victims. this same dude sexually harassed many women in the horror community and told woc blum interns to keep their heads down and be quiet about feminism if they wanted film careers.there are other trash men working there, too.hope blum leaves a number where we can reach out if he truly cares to know!!

These producers need to get together and create a network where it's safe for women to speak up and they'll back them up. I also wonder if there's anything the unions can do to help protect people? (I know not everyone who's harassed is part of a union.) Reply

Rach was great

but Seth continues to work with sexual predator James Franco Reply

... One woman on the panel?



Thanks a lot THR. I'm still surprised how well Amazing Amy bounced bounced back other Why R U Punishing me?



i am extremely curious to hear about jane hamsher's opinion on all this, especially after oliver stone's recent (idiotic) remarks and having produced 'natural born killers' for him with her partner don murphy (who sounded like a harvey weinstein-esque intimidating figure himself, from hamsher's descriptions that i can recall anyway, not saying he assaulted and raped people like harvey, he was just a shrewd businessman) back before she bailed on producing and went into activism and political commentary.



i recommend her book 'killer instinct' because she weighs in on the production scene in the late 90s and shares a lot of insight into the realities of a female producer working with a hollywood heavyweight (well, more so at the time than now) like oliver stone. Reply

