Minka Kelly denies cheating rumors & shares her encounter with Harvey Weinstein
Minka Kelly Denies She Had Anything to Do with Boyfriend Jesse Williams’ Divorce: ‘F— Off” https://t.co/WYlaIBR0jZ— People (@people) October 13, 2017
from this instagram post
A user commented on her instagram "I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing."
Minka replied back "“They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now fuck off.”
Minka replied to another user who asked "I don't know where your "fuck off" comment went but it was pretty awesome."
Minka's respone "I didn't delete it and I stand by it. Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same."
It reads:
"I met Harvey at an industry party. The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn’t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bullshit me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, "I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night” and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, “We could just keep this professional.” All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. I told him while flattered, I'd like to keep things professional. He said “Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this.” I said “Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me,” - the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself.
I immediately told my agent what happened. We marveled at his audacity, reinforced my instinct not to offend him & laughed at how glad I was to get out of there. Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn’t far off from the day-to-day bullshit of being an actress.
I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don’t know what might have happened if I’d just showed up as originally scheduled.
I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault. No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated."
Do any of you believe Minka and Jesse did not cheat? I do not believe so since Jesse and Aryn had been in couples counseling last year so why would Aryn and their friends be blindsided about Jesse filing for divorce. It seems like they had trouble that could not be fixed and then separated for some time before he decided to officially file for divorce.
Do any of you believe Weinstein will be prosecuted for his crimes since there are now ongoing investigations? I hope so since now this has become international.
Good for Minka and her agent on deciding to not have her meet with him in a room alone but rather in a public space because it could have been a lot worse.
It seems like any woman that Harvey Weinstein came into contact with, he either tried to sexually assault or he did sexual assault. Nobody was safe from this predator. Hope he goes to jail for his crimes.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/people/status/918834620535361536
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMUmN9AJM_/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKfsbfA4sD/?taken-by=minkakelly
and eva green's mother said her daughter was a victim too. it literally doesn't end
I don't judge anyone who dates before a divorce is finalized. It can take years, and both parties know the relationship is obviously over. Go have your fun.
it's bizarre to me why it's so hard for some people to believe they didn't get together until after he broke up with his wife. you can think it's messy to date while you're still legally married all you want, but this happens in the majority of divorces - someone's moved on and is already dating someone else by the time the decree is signed
More than likely the marriage in essence was over before anything happened.
Huh, never heard that one before.
Harv can continue to burn though.
the Jesse/affair posts about her were golden- people took bitter to a whole other level
But seriously, it is so unnerving how developed his modus operandi is in all of these stories. It had to have been a widely known thing that he kept trying to take "meetings" with women in his hotel rooms, I mean, c'mon, how many have we heard about who were harassed or assaulted in his hotel rooms? And you'll note many of these more recent instances involved women who were very firm it not wanting to be alone with him nor go into his hotel room. I realize that going to anyone's hotel room, especially in that industry, is a well understood concept and what it implies is obvious but there's a difference between not going to his hotel room and simply not wanting to be alone with him anywhere, at all. I honestly think people thought it was creepy but that it wasn't anything they felt was abnormal, which is the problem.
i appreciate her perspective on weinstein. sounds like he never passed up an opportunity to make a woman feel uncomfortable and dehumanized. i hate that so many felt their careers depended on appeasing his ego at the very least.
good for her for speaking out about harvey. i'm glad she got out of the situation okay.
And why is it that the only time I really ever hear of her is when she is mentioned in connection with a man and his recent breakup? It feels like a lot of her relationships are either announced or found out on the tail end of her current partners previous and (messily) ending relationship. People are so messy, smh.
minka breathes and she's accused of breaking up a marriage
a lotta impact for a nobody tbh