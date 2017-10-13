detective

Minka Kelly denies cheating rumors & shares her encounter with Harvey Weinstein




A user commented on her instagram "I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing."
Minka replied back "“They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now fuck off.”

Minka replied to another user who asked "I don't know where your "fuck off" comment went but it was pretty awesome."
Minka's respone "I didn't delete it and I stand by it. Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same."





"I met Harvey at an industry party. The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn’t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bullshit me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, "I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night” and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, “We could just keep this professional.” All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. I told him while flattered, I'd like to keep things professional. He said “Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this.” I said “Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me,” - the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself.
I immediately told my agent what happened. We marveled at his audacity, reinforced my instinct not to offend him & laughed at how glad I was to get out of there. Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn’t far off from the day-to-day bullshit of being an actress.
I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don’t know what might have happened if I’d just showed up as originally scheduled.
I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault. No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated."


Do any of you believe Minka and Jesse did not cheat? I do not believe so since Jesse and Aryn had been in couples counseling last year so why would Aryn and their friends be blindsided about Jesse filing for divorce. It seems like they had trouble that could not be fixed and then separated for some time before he decided to officially file for divorce.
Do any of you believe Weinstein will be prosecuted for his crimes since there are now ongoing investigations? I hope so since now this has become international.

Good for Minka and her agent on deciding to not have her meet with him in a room alone but rather in a public space because it could have been a lot worse.

It seems like any woman that Harvey Weinstein came into contact with, he either tried to sexually assault or he did sexual assault. Nobody was safe from this predator. Hope he goes to jail for his crimes.

