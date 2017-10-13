Minka Kelly denies cheating rumors & shares her encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Do any of you believe Minka and Jesse did not cheat?



lmao Reply

She's so pretty. I don't understand why she involves herself with these trash ass men like Jesse and Sean Penn back in the day. Reply

She don’t love herself. Reply

Well she did have Chris Evans blowing her back out, so I guess she got at least 1 right. Reply

Debatable Reply

poor self esteem & self worth Reply

that bit of him knowing what he's doing is wrong it's too real. they always know, they just don't give a shit.



and eva green's mother said her daughter was a victim too. it literally doesn't end Reply

heartbreaking. i feel for her mom too. she's had to deal with gross unprofessional men in her time, i'm sure, then, for that to have happened to her daughter in the same profession. awful. Reply

Weren't they photographed together on a date a couple weeks ago? lol Reply

Getting a divorce is not the same as breaking up. Generally by the time you're filing for divorce, the marriage is long over. This is why it seems like people move on "quickly" after filing. It's because they were miserable for years and finally feel free, even though they're still legally married until a judge says so.



I don't judge anyone who dates before a divorce is finalized. It can take years, and both parties know the relationship is obviously over. Go have your fun. Reply

I think once youre moved out its pretty much known to both parties that its over. Reply

exactly



it's bizarre to me why it's so hard for some people to believe they didn't get together until after he broke up with his wife. you can think it's messy to date while you're still legally married all you want, but this happens in the majority of divorces - someone's moved on and is already dating someone else by the time the decree is signed Reply

A person may have "checked out" a while ago, but that doesn't mean that the relationship was over. Moving on without telling your partner its completely over is cheating imo and I have a feeling that's what he did. Reply

I find it interested that although he'd denied it, she's denied it, and his ex-wife never listed it as a reason for their separation despite it getting pretty dirty there for a moment people still seem to believe an affair took place.



More than likely the marriage in essence was over before anything happened. Reply

More than likely the marriage in essence was over before anything happened.



Huh, never heard that one before. Reply

still think they were together and they're both a mess.





Harv can continue to burn though. Reply

how very dont believe the hype of her Reply

She deserves better Reply

i still cant believe how many scenarios weinstein makes these creepy ass moves on the first meeting with a woman, like ffs....you know he got away with it so so many times that he had the audacity to try it the first time he met an actress :(. these poor women. hope the pig loses every penny and friend he has. Reply

ontds hatred for her and love for jenny slate was so transparent and iconic Reply

oop Reply

the thing that is the most irritating to me about the chris evans/minka kelly thing is that people think chlamydia is something you get for life lmao. "doesn't he have an std???" it's not herpes, you take a couple of pills Reply

Wait waaaaat? Reply

lol yup Reply

Don't forget you were being antisemitic if you said she wasnt the pretty type lmao Reply

how are those two people even remotely similar? is it just because they both dated chris evans? cuz i genuinely love jenny slate as a talent and was incredibly underwhelmed by minka in anything that i've seen her in. plus jenny slate comes off hilarious and sweet in interviews and minka doesn't seem to have much of a personality. this isn't really as simple a case as minka is prettier so people like her less. Reply

Calling love for Jenny slate "transparent" is pretty gross and problematic of you Reply

Don't let the male use you to clean up his image, Kelly. Reply

I find her incredibly beautiful



the Jesse/affair posts about her were golden- people took bitter to a whole other level Reply

But seriously, it is so unnerving how developed his modus operandi is in all of these stories. It had to have been a widely known thing that he kept trying to take "meetings" with women in his hotel rooms, I mean, c'mon, how many have we heard about who were harassed or assaulted in his hotel rooms? And you'll note many of these more recent instances involved women who were very firm it not wanting to be alone with him nor go into his hotel room. I realize that going to anyone's hotel room, especially in that industry, is a well understood concept and what it implies is obvious but there's a difference between not going to his hotel room and simply not wanting to be alone with him anywhere, at all. I honestly think people thought it was creepy but that it wasn't anything they felt was abnormal, which is the problem. Reply

A lot of them thought it was a conference room in the hotel, which is apparently standard practice, and weren't informed it was actually just up in his room until they got there. Reply

Yeah, he was definitely "smart" with how much he finessed his despicable acts of entrapment. Reply

This man is audacious as hell. Jfc. Just vile Reply

leave minx alone



i appreciate her perspective on weinstein. sounds like he never passed up an opportunity to make a woman feel uncomfortable and dehumanized. i hate that so many felt their careers depended on appeasing his ego at the very least. Reply

eh idk, i think jesse definitely did something. maybe not with her but someone.



good for her for speaking out about harvey. i'm glad she got out of the situation okay. Reply

It's crazy that so many actresses basically had to still be gracious and even that wouldn't necessarily mean your career wouldn't take a hit. Reply

he very easily could have told her his marriage was over, etc etc (while I think he was still doing marriage counseling with his ex?) and she wouldn't have known any better. idk. Reply

But why would she still be with him if he had lied so baldfacedly to her? Reply

This. As far as I knew when I started dating my ex, he was in the middle of a divorce. It took a few months for me to realize that may not have been the case. Reply

That's good that she walked away. Reply

I remember reading a blind a while back about how he tried this on Saoirse Ronan, she refused, and she was only saved by Jodie Foster stepping in to threaten him to back off. Stuck with me for w/e reason. After that I kept hearing a lot of shady shit about this dude, so seeing it all blow up is not even a little surprising. smh Reply

Saoirse Ronan??? Was she fetusteen at the time? Reply

Honestly don't know tbh. :/ Reply

umm do you remember where you read this? Reply

No blind from CDAN should ever stick with you. They are all 100% bullshit Reply

Its kinda messy to mix a post about her addressing cheating rumors with one about an encounter of her being sexually harassed. Reply

Agreed Reply

stop being a cheating apologist!!! Reply

IA. It's messy to mix in these "I don't believer her!!!" cheating comments with the Weinstein harassment. Reply

It's disgusting tbh. Not surprised at half these comments though. Reply

I don’t believe her or Jesse for a second. They are both trash.



And why is it that the only time I really ever hear of her is when she is mentioned in connection with a man and his recent breakup? It feels like a lot of her relationships are either announced or found out on the tail end of her current partners previous and (messily) ending relationship. People are so messy, smh. Reply

honestly, minka kelly has been such a punching bag for celeb gossipers. she's constantly called a slut, std-spreader, useless untalented actress who gets roles by fucking, professional mistress, etc. every time she hangs out with a man she's blamed for breaking up the relationship no matter what time period that relationship occurred. another popular comment is talking about how every man who speaks with her is going to catch an std. i'm surprised she lasted this long without saying anything, tbh. Reply

Oop at my comment above yours. Reply

lol



minka breathes and she's accused of breaking up a marriage



a lotta impact for a nobody tbh Reply

I now wonder how much of her lack of career after FNL was due to Weinstein Reply

Her statement is very well worded, whoever is in charge of that did a good damn job. Williams is trash, and it's kind of sad to think if she's afraid to say no to the more ~powerful men what he may do to her like he did his ex.



