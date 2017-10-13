Italian producer named in Weinstein scandal gives interview, his lawyer mocks Asia Argento
Fabrizio Lombardo, Harvey's #1 enabler denies everything. His lawyer calls me the "Virgin of 2017" #shameonyou https://t.co/wWw7WDuYuh— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) 13 de outubro de 2017
- Fabrizio Lombardi is the producer Asia Argento named as the man who allegedly tricked her into going into Harvey Weinstein's hotel room claiming there was a party, then, according to her, left her alone with the producer where she was allegedly raped
- Model Zöe Brock also accused Lombardi of "hunting" for Weinstein
- In an interview at his lawyer's office, Lombardi denies Brock's claims and says he never brought Argento to Weinstein's room, but also said bringing a woman to an abuser's room isn't enabling sexual abuse. "So you can’t complain with the driver or with the doorman of the hotel who sends the woman up, you see what I mean?"
- Lombardi's lawyer mocks Asia Argento calling her the "virgin of 2017"
- Lombardi says he sent the lewd Whatsapp messages to Asia Argento (including one meme where Silvio Berlusconi asks for an escort to be sent to his villa) by mistake and it was just a coincidence that the first time in years he contacted her was just when she came forward about her experience with Weinstein and himself
source
the whole interview is a trip. this is the guy Matt Damon and Russell Crowe vouched for
Like, we should only feel sorry for virgins who get raped?
me to him:
men need to die
russell crowe is supposed to have worked with him on master and commander. 🔍 that's a 404 on this list.
Sooo... he definitely picked out ~companions~ for Leo, right?
so you could credit for dumb shit like that? reminds me of jude law baking cupcakes comment at the oscars by chris rock
but, yeah, i won't hold my breath for him to be arrested. i'm sure he pimps for other men.
Scumbag piece of SHIT!!!!!
(both of them tbh)
http://nationalpost.com/entertainment/celebrity/montreal-actress-erika-rosenbaum-alleges-harvey-weinstein-sexually-harassed-her
She alleged that during their third encounter — in a hotel room during the Toronto International Film Festival in the mid-2000s — Weinstein held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her.
https://pagesix.com/2017/10/13/actress-tara-subkoff-joins-list-of-weinstein-accusers/
her career fell off
she said he brags about renee and charlize here
he's a fucking monster
and propositioning sounds too friendly a word. we know his threatening m.o. also, i really doubt any of the women he bragged about "slept with" him.
Fuck off those ppl still believe their "innocence" .
This is typical organized Crime .