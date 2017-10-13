Italian producer named in Weinstein scandal gives interview, his lawyer mocks Asia Argento

hope ya die slow bitch Reply

Fuck this guy and fuck his lawyer



Like, we should only feel sorry for virgins who get raped?



What a fucking WEEK. Reply

MTE Reply

seriously *sigh* Reply

Is it weird to be offended by how little this fuckmunch is even trying? Like, fuck him and his lies, I wouldn't believe shit he has to say anyway, but he's not even making an attempt? It's like he doesn't take it seriously enough to put forth effort into a half decent lie. Reply

Lombardi and his lawyer can go both die slowly. Reply

“I did not hunt for him,”







"And even if I did it's not like taking women to a guy's room means I'm at fault!" Reply

me to him:





me to him:

Lombardi's lawyer mocks Asia Argento calling her the "virgin of 2017"



men need to die Reply

One look at this guy's imdb gives you a huge ass clue as to how corrupt that whole arrangement was and what bullshit it is that any A-list actors were "vouching" for him to the NYT. Reply

he got just a thanks on ripley?!



russell crowe is supposed to have worked with him on master and commander. 🔍 that's a 404 on this list.



"Film production coordinators provide various administrative services to keep the cast and crew happy and the production on schedule and within budget."

Sooo... he definitely picked out ~companions~ for Leo, right?



Lmao @ Hollywood's standards. Reply

"Thanks"



so you could credit for dumb shit like that? reminds me of jude law baking cupcakes comment at the oscars by chris rock Reply

hmmmT @ gangs of new york



lol didn't Matt Damon try to claim that Harvey told him the negative story was about this guy having no professional experience? Even if that was true Matt would still look dumb as hell for vouching for him. Reply

Italian business dude is a sexist scumbag, che sorpresa Reply

Italian pimp Reply

the legal system in Italy is a mess. but i do hope this guy goes down. and that people remember he was fine with shaming rape victims. Reply

not only that but arranging for them to be raped.



but, yeah, i won't hold my breath for him to be arrested. i'm sure he pimps for other men. Reply

doubt it the former prime minster was involved with underage girls during that whole sex trafficking scandal and nothing happened this is unfortunately business as usual Reply

Lombardi says he sent the lewd Whatsapp messages to Asia Argento (including one meme where Silvio Berlusconi asks for an escort to be sent to his villa) by mistake and it was just a coincidence that the first time in years he contacted her were just when she came forward about her experience with Weinstein and himself



Scumbag piece of SHIT!!!!! Reply

his face in that photo is creeping me out! how fucking greasy...



(both of them tbh) Reply

What a piece of shit Reply

Castrate him via his throat, please. Reply

lost your number one source of income, doe Reply

these bloated pig carcasses Reply

idk what to say at this point other than i hope he dies Reply

The gist of Eva Green's sexual harassment experience from Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/E5GXRhhwFl — Eva Green Web (@EvaGreenWeb) October 13, 2017





http://nationalpost.com/entertainment/celebrity/montreal-actress-erika-rosenbaum-alleges-harvey-weinstein-sexually-harassed-her



She alleged that during their third encounter — in a hotel room during the Toronto International Film Festival in the mid-2000s — Weinstein held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her.



https://pagesix.com/2017/10/13/actress-tara-subkoff-joins-list-of-weinstein-accusers/



her career fell off



Actress Melissa Sagemiller recalls being forced to kiss Harvey Weinstein: "It was relentless" https://t.co/cQObleGL3U — Vulture (@vulture) October 13, 2017



she said he brags about renee and charlize here



he's a fucking monster

Eva Green was also a victim.
her career fell off
she said he brags about renee and charlize here
he's a fucking monster

Good grief! Poor Eva. Reply

jesus its never-ending the list just goes on and on Reply

I'm starting to wonder if he literally did this every day of his life Reply

Poor Eva. Omg 😢 Reply

JFC Reply

holy shit at erika's account Reply

this is sick.



and propositioning sounds too friendly a word. we know his threatening m.o. also, i really doubt any of the women he bragged about "slept with" him. Reply

The fuckery is unbelievable. Sadly enough, I believe all of it. Reply

It's 2017 & people are still using "virgin" as an insult... Reply

he's using it ironically though, he means she's a whore Reply

lmao of fucking course... Reply

Matt Damon and Russel crowe etc These mother fucker still pretending had a no idea Who he was ?



Fuck off those ppl still believe their "innocence" .



This is typical organized Crime .







omg at that pathetic excuse for his text messages to her Reply

