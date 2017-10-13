Legendary Horror Manga Writer Junji Ito's Most Chilling Works Will Become an Anime Anthology

I read the plot for Tomie before and I hate creatures you can't destroy. Reply

What’s that one ghost manga that got circulated online and has animated parts that scared the shit out of me Reply

god i thought i was brave enough to do it again but im not Reply

http://www.webtoons.com/en/thriller/chiller/list?title_no=536 Not sure if you know but it was also part of an anthology series Reply

yeessss!! i love tomie! Reply

I love his work so much. Totally stoked for this! Reply

Wow, I can't wait to see how they animate that spiral series. Reply

'The Enigma of Amigara Fault' fucked me up T-T Reply

I came here to look for my hole. Reply

sameeee it's so unsettling. prob my favorite of his-- maybe fave is a weird word to use here but it's such a well told story, perfectly executed Reply

Wow finally a reason to live



I love his art and his stories... hope this is a good project. I'm usually kind of eh but the parasyte anime was really good so I have hope... Reply

I seriously hope that one day he, Kojima, and del Toro release an artbook or something detailing their plans for Silent Hills. I NEED TO KNOW WHAT WE MISSED OUT ON. Reply

ughhh, it's been two years and i'm still not over Silent Hills' cancellation. there's Death Stranding but apparently it's not even going to be a horror game? rip Reply

death stranding not being a horror game is so upsetting to me lmfao. like i'm sure a lot of ideas and themes from what silent hills was going to be will carry over, but it's just not the same.



at least resident evil 7 delivered this year. Reply

why you remind me of this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Reply

I wish I didn't read all of his stuff they're soooo scary!!!! Reply

YAAAASSSS, I love all of his work. I remember being so pissed when Naruto got huge because Uzumaki was always taken as a user name and I'd been using that for years. Reply

YASSSSS I love Junji Ito <3



Are there any other good horror manga series? Reply

I think American horror story cult inspired by Junji ito little bit .







I haven't watched this season of ahs, what do you think was inspired by Junji Ito? Reply

This season includes physical fear aspect like Trypopphobia .



It reminds me of Uzumaki etc .. little bit Reply

Wow, @AHSFX took this exact scene in American Horror Story Hotel.. :o — 👹EtSpiritusDivino👺 (@EtSpirituDivino) 2017年8月30日

OMG fucking finally I've been waiting for this Reply

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG These are gonna be zany af! Yamishibai ain't got nuthin! Reply

YESSSSS I LOVE JUNJI ITO!! I usually hate all anime/manga but he is just about the only exception I'll make.



Tomie is my fave. She literally just exists to get men to fall in love with her and fuck shit up.



Anyone else have recs for good horror manga? Reply

slug chicks scan group have many that are similar to junji itou

also, I remember finding Ibitsu pretty good Reply

I love his works! but I feel that manga is usually more creepy than watching an anime

+Handsome Man at the Crossroads!! I love this one, I always imagine some of my kpop favs playing that part (like Myungsoo)



Can't wait for Tomie but I can't imagine how scarier it'll be in motion... Reply

I love Uzumaki and Tomie, and Gyo was okay. I can't imagine an animation studio living up to Ito's art, though. Reply

'Neighbor next door' has the best jump scare. He truly is talented. To scare audiences without relying on over done creepy sound effects like the movies do is truly amazing. Reply

okay, but when is someone gonna adapt his cat diary? Reply

lmao i love those diaries because they're still so ito despite the subject matter. i want to know what he's like irl Reply

The one with the oozing pimples is nightmare fuel. Reply

I love Tomie~ I’m gonna make sure to watch this Reply

I hate him so much but I'm probably gonna watch all of this.



The fashion model doesn't look drawn well though, and Soichi isn't scary lol. Reply

