Legendary Horror Manga Writer Junji Ito's Most Chilling Works Will Become an Anime Anthology
+ Junji Ito “Collection“ will adapt stories from both the 11-volume Itō Junji Kessaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection) series and the Fragments of Horror book.
+ Director and character designer Shinobu Tagashira illustrated the key visual. It shows six characters from Ito's works: Fuchi ("Fashion Model"), Tohru Oshikiri ("Oshikiri Idan"), Tomie (Tomie series), Sōichi ("Sōichi" series), Handsome Man at the Crossroads ("Shibito no Koiwazurai"), and Yūko ("Namekuji Shōjo").
+ It will air Jan. 7 on Japan’s Tokyo MX.
I love his art and his stories... hope this is a good project. I'm usually kind of eh but the parasyte anime was really good so I have hope...
at least resident evil 7 delivered this year.
Are there any other good horror manga series?
This is a AHS cult promo The under is image from The Chill by junji ito
It reminds me of Uzumaki etc .. little bit
AHS people def love Junji Ito
Tomie is my fave. She literally just exists to get men to fall in love with her and fuck shit up.
Anyone else have recs for good horror manga?
also, I remember finding Ibitsu pretty good
+Handsome Man at the Crossroads!! I love this one, I always imagine some of my kpop favs playing that part (like Myungsoo)
The fashion model doesn't look drawn well though, and Soichi isn't scary lol.