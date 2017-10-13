animanga

Legendary Horror Manga Writer Junji Ito's Most Chilling Works Will Become an Anime Anthology



+ Junji Ito “Collection“ will adapt stories from both the 11-volume Itō Junji Kessaku-shū (Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection) series and the Fragments of Horror book.
+ Director and character designer Shinobu Tagashira illustrated the key visual. It shows six characters from Ito's works: Fuchi ("Fashion Model"), Tohru Oshikiri ("Oshikiri Idan"), Tomie (Tomie series), Sōichi ("Sōichi" series), Handsome Man at the Crossroads ("Shibito no Koiwazurai"), and Yūko ("Namekuji Shōjo").
+ It will air Jan. 7 on Japan’s Tokyo MX.

source
