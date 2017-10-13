i see slime vids on ig all the time and i just wanna know where i can get some Reply

From a 5th grader Reply

do i steal it Reply

You can make them with elmers glue + baking soda + contact solution Reply

almost all the ppl who make those vids also sell their slime, check their info for etsy links Reply

This slime obsession is so weird.



I used to make it when I was a kid but we called it flubber lmao Reply

we made a slime in school called ooblek that was hard when you poked it fast and soft when you slowly pushed your finger in. i miss that stuff. Reply

is that the same as the ice slime or whatever? the kind that sounds crunchy almost and then they push through the top layer and it's regular slime Reply

i remember that stuff! lol at the name Reply

Praise Xenu 👽 Reply

loool Reply

beck really hitting that elementary school demo! but also me cuz i find slime vids rly weirdly soothing 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

I started following slime instagrams for some reason and I will sit there and watch them for 25 minutes at a time. Reply

same, they're weirdly hypnotic. i think i understand asmr now lols Reply

are those nails in the beginning dirty or meant to look like that?? horrifying



i love slime lol, so satisfying Reply

literally mte

i can't even enjoy the slime!



literally mte



i can't even enjoy the slime! Reply

I actually don't like watching these slime vids. They don't play with the slime the way I would, it's so unsatisfying :( Reply

i hate hearing people poke their slime. nasty Reply

i love slime videos, the crunching is so satisfying idky Reply

I do enjoy slime but I can't stand when people just poke their fingers into it in videos



I prefer to squish it btwn my fingers Reply

I don't really seek out slime videos, but they've been coming up constantly on instagram explore. I love the sound of the crunchy slime videos, it's the only ASMR thing that's ever done anything for me. I really like the paint mixing videos too. Reply

I always thought this was so weird until I watched one of the videos when I was really tired and in lots of pain.



It was very relaxing. Reply

I can get on board with some of the other ASMR stuff (why do I enjoy the crackling sounds so much? why???) but slime just makes me feel uncomfortable for some reason. tho when I was stressed at school I did used to fantasize about submerging myself in a pool of cool blue goo. Reply

i prefer paint mixing videos. Reply

I only like watching the foam/slime, helps me sleep listening to the crackling. Reply

