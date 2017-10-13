ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 12 Things You May Not Know About the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise
You know the mask, you know the name. But do you know these twelve things about the Friday the 13th franchise? You never know what may come up at your next trivia night.
Jason Voorhees' first name was almost "Josh" at one point in the first movie's script. It was changed because "Josh" sounds too nice. The original Friday the 13th, which was made on a $550,000 production budget, earned $59 million globally at the box office in 1980.
Adrienne King, Alice in the first and second movies, had a real-life stalker.
Jason first acquired his iconic hockey mask in the third movie by taking it from the character of Shelly. In the previous movie, he wore a cloth sack over his head.
Crispin Glover improvised his own dancing in that memorable scene. He danced to AC/DC's "Back in Black," but they dubbed over the scene with Lion's "Love is a Lie." Watch the whole dance here.
Jason's hockey mask always has red marks on it, but in the fifth movie, the marks were blue. This is [because...]because the killer in the movie wasn't actually Jason. It was someone else pretending to be Jason.
The original Jason stuntman in the sixth movie, Dan Bradley, was replaced with a stuntman with no experience because a producer thought Bradley looked "fat." The already shot paintball scene with Bradley was kept in the movie, though. When the makers of the Crystal Lake Memories documentary called Bradley to participate, he supposedly hung up on them.
Many of the cast members in the seventh movie were gay or lesbian, including the final girl Tina's love interest, Nick (Kevin Blair). Fans nicknamed this sequel "Frigay the 13th."
Despite being set in Manhattan, the eighth movie had to be filmed elsewhere due to the restrained budget ($5 million). Most of the movie was shot in Vancouver. The boxing scene (Julius' actor was really punching Jason, by the way) with Voorhees was supposed to take place in Madison Square Garden.
The actual Necronomicon prop from the Evil Dead franchise appeared briefly in the ninth movie as a hint at a possible Friday the 13th/Evil Dead crossover. The movie never happened, but a limited comic book series called Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash was eventually made.
The tenth movie, which was only made because Freddy vs. Jason was in development hell, was completed in 2000. Yet it sat on shelves for two years. New Line Cinema had already released several flops in 2000 (Little Nicky anyone?) so they had no faith in Jason X. Before the movie ever got a theatrical release in 2002, it leaked online and was downloaded illegally by many fans.
The concept for Freddy vs. Jason had been in development since 1987. Supposedly there were eighteen scripts made before they settled on the final one.
The 2009 reboot is one of two movies in the franchise - the other being The Final Chapter - to have exactly thirteen deaths.
Additional source: Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday The 13th
Are you superstitious?
Yes
28(18.8%)
No
31(20.8%)
Sometimes
56(37.6%)
I want to believe
25(16.8%)
No, at least not until something happens to change my mind
9(6.0%)
Are you prone to good or bad luck, ONTD?
A different actor played tommy in that one b/c John Shepherd became a born again Christian
Guaranteed one of your friends was doing the same.
Fuck you, Ouija!
I don’t believe in superstitions but I’m super paranoid for my black cat to be outside on or around halloween for the people that do
So oop. I also refused to let my housemates say bloody mary in case it was real.
Amazing op btw.
The exposed ribcage was pretty sweet.
Also, how he came back to life at the bottom of the lake was cool. And the dad coming back to life to take Jason down the lake again was cool.
They should bring back Tommy Jarvis. He is presumed still alive, right? There was no mention of him in part 8?
OMG that Crispin Glover dancing gif. Perfection.
I love that in part 6, Jason was buried for years but came out the ground with thick booty. What kind of supernatural power!
If I had to rank the films, this would be my ranking.
2, 4, 6, 7, 1, 3, 5, Reboot, JGTH, 8 and FVS
FVJ is last because of that Kelly Rowland line. Will never not make me angry. Especially since no one takes credit for putting it in the film.
I enjoyed most of FvJ but the f** line I hated plus the final girl was really annoying given how she was bawling the entire film
I only saw the first F13th and then Jason Goes to Hell, because We Hate Movies had a truly hilarious episode on it:
http://www.whmpodcast.com/2014/10/episode-174-jason-goes-to-hell-final.html
Their impression of Macho Man had me crying with mirth.
Her wine is really good. I bought her wine and she signed it lol. I ended up getting a second so I could actually taste it and it was really nice.
Anyway, I loved these movies when I was a kid, and they give me warm fuzzies about the questionable movies on basic cable growing-up. Also, special thanks to my gullible aunt who let us watch them until my sister had nightmares and my parents informed her that no, it was not okay to let an 8-year-old watch slasher films.
F13 films were never "great" but so much of the '80s slasher cliches/spoofs are based on those movies
Louise's brother with the annoying voice is gay.
Wheelchair guy (I forgot which FT13 he was in) was gay
Burn it at the stake!
I thought I knew most F13 trivia, but you actually got me with a few I'd never heard!
My favorite is probably part III, but VI is also really good.
I wish Paramount had given part VIII enough $$ to film entirely in NYC. These movies made Paramount so much $ in the '80s but they always acted like they were embarrassed by the franchise.
Part 6 & 7 are my favorites.
my partner saw this chapter for the first time* last month and this scene was a crack-up...
*he said after watching it he kind of remembered the scene where the guy gets killed on the motorcycle but must have forgotten most of the rest of the movie and i thought "how could you forget that outhouse scene?" LoL
