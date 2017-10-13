Thom Mathews as Tommy Jarvis

ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 12 Things You May Not Know About the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise


You know the mask, you know the name. But do you know these twelve things about the Friday the 13th franchise? You never know what may come up at your next trivia night.



Jason Voorhees' first name was almost "Josh" at one point in the first movie's script. It was changed because "Josh" sounds too nice. The original Friday the 13th, which was made on a $550,000 production budget, earned $59 million globally at the box office in 1980.


Adrienne King, Alice in the first and second movies, had a real-life stalker.


Jason first acquired his iconic hockey mask in the third movie by taking it from the character of Shelly. In the previous movie, he wore a cloth sack over his head.


Crispin Glover improvised his own dancing in that memorable scene. He danced to AC/DC's "Back in Black," but they dubbed over the scene with Lion's "Love is a Lie." Watch the whole dance here.


Jason's hockey mask always has red marks on it, but in the fifth movie, the marks were blue. This is [because...]because the killer in the movie wasn't actually Jason. It was someone else pretending to be Jason.


The original Jason stuntman in the sixth movie, Dan Bradley, was replaced with a stuntman with no experience because a producer thought Bradley looked "fat." The already shot paintball scene with Bradley was kept in the movie, though. When the makers of the Crystal Lake Memories documentary called Bradley to participate, he supposedly hung up on them.


Many of the cast members in the seventh movie were gay or lesbian, including the final girl Tina's love interest, Nick (Kevin Blair). Fans nicknamed this sequel "Frigay the 13th."


Despite being set in Manhattan, the eighth movie had to be filmed elsewhere due to the restrained budget ($5 million). Most of the movie was shot in Vancouver. The boxing scene (Julius' actor was really punching Jason, by the way) with Voorhees was supposed to take place in Madison Square Garden.


The actual Necronomicon prop from the Evil Dead franchise appeared briefly in the ninth movie as a hint at a possible Friday the 13th/Evil Dead crossover. The movie never happened, but a limited comic book series called Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash was eventually made.


The tenth movie, which was only made because Freddy vs. Jason was in development hell, was completed in 2000. Yet it sat on shelves for two years. New Line Cinema had already released several flops in 2000 (Little Nicky anyone?) so they had no faith in Jason X. Before the movie ever got a theatrical release in 2002, it leaked online and was downloaded illegally by many fans.


The concept for Freddy vs. Jason had been in development since 1987. Supposedly there were eighteen scripts made before they settled on the final one.


The 2009 reboot is one of two movies in the franchise - the other being The Final Chapter - to have exactly thirteen deaths.

Additional source: Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday The 13th

Are you prone to good or bad luck, ONTD?

