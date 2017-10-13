ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 12 Things You May Not Know About the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise

I liked the sixth one. It was funny.



A different actor played tommy in that one b/c John Shepherd became a born again Christian



Edited at 2017-10-13 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've heard that guy didn't come back at Tommy because he became born again, or he asked for more money (like Tina's actor in Part 7... they wanted to continue her story in Part 8) and Paramount said "bye." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh Tina coming back for part 8, we could have had it all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cort was the best part either way Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kevin williamson said that chapter was a huge inspiration for 'scream', blending humor and horror. it's so obvious when i re-watch it now and easily also why it's one of my favorite in the franchise. 'jason goes to hell' kind of had a similar tone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoy all of the original entries (not 8, though...), but 6 is definitely the first one that felt like an actual movie with proper direction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sixth one was good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always the opposite of everyone else, I liked 1-5 more. 6 to me was like the downhill slide to Jason X. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no wonder jason x looked so dated and cheap when it was released. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really superstitious actually and I like know deep down that none of that stuff is real unless you give it power, you know? But still, I tend to avoid doing certain things because I'm just naturally spooked. I blame living in Louisiana as a kid. That state is just plain fucking creepy. Reply

Thread

Link

I ain't scared but the only thing I don't fuck with is a ouija board Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I regret ever borrowing my friend's Ouija. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always moved it :3



Guaranteed one of your friends was doing the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If any demons try to come in my house, they better be prepared to pay rent! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I refuse. My one rule living with my bff was that she could never ever get a ouija board Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loooove the Ouija Board. I'm just not scared of it at all, and it makes me feel like I have some sort of power idk



Fuck you, Ouija! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a friend whose family had to move out of Louisiana because the family of one of her dad’s patients blamed him for the patient’s death and started terrorizing them. They were setting fires around their house in the middle of the night and triggering their alarm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t believe in superstitions but I’m super paranoid for my black cat to be outside on or around halloween for the people that do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I answered no, but then remembered that yesterday I was listening to the radio while on my way to do a client home visit, and they were talking about the code to get free pizzas from a company here in NZ was to say 'candyman candyman candyman' down the phone, and I nearly crashed the car refusing to look in the rearview mirror in case he was back there.



So oop. I also refused to let my housemates say bloody mary in case it was real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this franchise.



Amazing op btw. Reply

Thread

Link

Aesthetically speaking, the 7th film had the best variation of him.

The exposed ribcage was pretty sweet.



Also, how he came back to life at the bottom of the lake was cool. And the dad coming back to life to take Jason down the lake again was cool.



They should bring back Tommy Jarvis. He is presumed still alive, right? There was no mention of him in part 8? Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed the reboot with Jared. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked Travis Van Winkle's character because he was just plain mean and he had a funny scream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His high pitched scream still makes me laugh. Jared was so boring, still don't understand the casting. I kinda wish the film would have centered on the counselors at the beginning of the film since they were far more interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes OP! Come through with this amazing post!



OMG that Crispin Glover dancing gif. Perfection.



I love that in part 6, Jason was buried for years but came out the ground with thick booty. What kind of supernatural power!



If I had to rank the films, this would be my ranking.



2, 4, 6, 7, 1, 3, 5, Reboot, JGTH, 8 and FVS



FVJ is last because of that Kelly Rowland line. Will never not make me angry. Especially since no one takes credit for putting it in the film. Reply

Thread

Link

My least favorites were V (ugh I hate the copycat thing), Jason X and Jason Goes to Hell.



I enjoyed most of FvJ but the f** line I hated plus the final girl was really annoying given how she was bawling the entire film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea the final girl in fvj was terrible. Her acting was questionable but her face was distracting. After seeing her on Dawson’s Creek then FVJ it was super obvious something changed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I only saw the first F13th and then Jason Goes to Hell, because We Hate Movies had a truly hilarious episode on it:



http://www.whmpodcast.com/2014/10/episode-174-jason-goes-to-hell-final.html



Their impression of Macho Man had me crying with mirth. OP, you need to find a website that actually pays you to do this. That said, these posts are beacons of great fun in a shitty world 💖I only saw the first F13th and then Jason Goes to Hell, because We Hate Movies had a truly hilarious episode on it:Their impression of Macho Man had me crying with mirth. Reply

Thread

Link

the movie with the ogre from supernatural was one of the worst things i've ever watched Reply

Thread

Link









here 4 my husband thom Reply

Thread

Link

I never appreciated him until I got older. How dare they keep him fully clothed in Jason Lives, though... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was he hotter in part 6 or Return of the Living Dead? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





even as a wee lad i KNEW there was something more to my yearning for dat ass in dem jeans whenever i watched part 6. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its still sad that the actress who played Alice in part 1 was stalked and held up at gunpoint, I am surprised she still does conventions. I don't think I could. Reply

Thread

Link

I think she said her fans at cons now being so supportive helps her a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I met her once at a convention and she was super nice but I still don't think I could do them.



Her wine is really good. I bought her wine and she signed it lol. I ended up getting a second so I could actually taste it and it was really nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pov of his sex scene was so homoerotic and hot



Edited at 2017-10-13 07:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where’s da link!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably my favorite Horror Series... with NoES being right there too. I just seem to like the sequels for F13th better. Reply

Thread

Link

I have the hardest time watching ANoES's sequels past the second one. They just don't do it for me. I do like A New Nightmare, but even it drags a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they aren't for everyone.... but you picked the right ones to watch. I LOVE the 1st and the 2nd one just cracks me up. A New Nightmare is also very good.I guess I'm just a fan of Freddy :D. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Part 3 is probably my favorite. Its the only one next to 4 that I can watch over and over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. F13 is easily the most consistent and enjoyable series. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

noes is my favorite series and carpenter's halloween is my fav standalone slasher, but the music/aesthetic/idk just something about f13 is so fun to me



Edited at 2017-10-13 06:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not superstitious, but I wish I were because eldritch powers conspiring against me would be a lot more comforting than basic human incompetence and indifference to the batter's interference



Anyway, I loved these movies when I was a kid, and they give me warm fuzzies about the questionable movies on basic cable growing-up. Also, special thanks to my gullible aunt who let us watch them until my sister had nightmares and my parents informed her that no, it was not okay to let an 8-year-old watch slasher films. Reply

Thread

Link









also here 4 my wife Reply

Thread

Link

She's probably in my top 3 favorite final girls of all time. It sucks that Alice dies in part 2 but we got Ginny which made it OK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually really liked Chris in Part III; she actually fought back very well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i always feel like such a disgrace as a horror fan bc i never really cared about this franchise lol :( i should try giving it another chance Reply

Thread

Link

The documentary Crystal Lake Memories made me appreciate it more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice! 👀📝 ty for the rec! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a good(!) albeit long documentary; it and Never Sleep Again.



F13 films were never "great" but so much of the '80s slasher cliches/spoofs are based on those movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not ashamed. They're fun, but beside 1 - 3, I'm not invested in the franchise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've actually never seen them except for Freddy vs Jason if that even counts lol. I should probably watch the first one this month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man little kid me had such a crush in Tina's boyfriend so finding out almost all the dudes was gay is a nice "Well, I'll be" surprise. Come on Louise's bf from Teen Witch come through. Reply

Thread

Link

Louise's brother with the annoying voice is gay.

Wheelchair guy (I forgot which FT13 he was in) was gay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Louise's brother was always offensive, visually and audibly. I'm sure the actor was a decent guy, but





Burn it at the stake!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brave passengers board last ever Flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13thhttps://t.co/ULUtgu3X2J — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 13, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh-uh, not my black ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op your posts this week are a great distraction.



I thought I knew most F13 trivia, but you actually got me with a few I'd never heard!



My favorite is probably part III, but VI is also really good.



I wish Paramount had given part VIII enough $$ to film entirely in NYC. These movies made Paramount so much $ in the '80s but they always acted like they were embarrassed by the franchise. Reply

Thread

Link

The shitbox serenade from part 5 is literally the best.



Part 6 & 7 are my favorites. Reply

Thread

Link

LoL ooh baby... hey baby...



my partner saw this chapter for the first time* last month and this scene was a crack-up...



*he said after watching it he kind of remembered the scene where the guy gets killed on the motorcycle but must have forgotten most of the rest of the movie and i thought "how could you forget that outhouse scene?" LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP you copied the embed code instead of the url for crispin’s dance scene Reply

Thread

Link

Oops fixed now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol great post. I do enjoyed these movie including that classic and iconic video game. I will never forget that one scene when Jason barged in the room where the hetero couple had sex and he pierced a sort of spear, or a hockey stick or a really long steel pipe or something (wtf I can't remember that weapon used) through them on bed. That was such a wtf worthy scene lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao never played it but I love the legacy this game has for being so difficult Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friends wife beat this game in six minutes and she's not a gamer, it blows my mind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://bottleneckgallery.com/collections/frontpage/products/robert-tanenbaum-friday-the-13th



Bottleneck has these AMAZING Friday the 13th prints on sale. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad that Paramount ordered someone to destroy the master footage of part 7... now we'll never see it uncut. Reply

Thread

Link

That movie had so much going against it but it’s still really fun. Melissa was such a great mean girl character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish Melissa had been an additional final girl in that movie. Or at least let ha live. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Friday the 13th Part II has Russell Todd in it. Ugh! Reply

Thread

Link

He and the dog were one true pair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s aged incredibly well too ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I admit he looked better than I expected in the documentary. I might. Same with Nick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link