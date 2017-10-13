October 13th, 2017, 01:47 pm klutzy_girl Malin Akerman announces engagement to Jack Donnelly! Malin announced on Instagram that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Jack Donnelly. She shares son Sebastian with her ex-husband, Roberto Zincone.Source Tagged: actor / actress, british celebrities, celebrity social media, engagement Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
I miss Trophy Wife, tbh.
I find malin so likeable! Was just listening to her on the Anna Faris podcast, it was from a while ago and she was single then - it's so nice she found someone!
anyway congrats