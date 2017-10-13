This week's been draining so figured I'd post some happy news. Congratulations to them!



Me too. I hate American Housewife and wish Trophy Wife would've had the same opportunity for another season. I think the name really fucked it over, unfortunately. Reply

I just watched final girls and the scent where she dances to Bette Davis eyes made me cry and I was really not expecting that! The movie was emotional for me though because my mom died in a car accident.

I find malin so likeable! Was just listening to her on the Anna Faris podcast, it was from a while ago and she was single then - it's so nice she found someone! Reply

omg yes!!! Reply

I totally forgot about Atlantis until I saw this picture. I never even noticed when it got canceled, but I did like him in it. Reply

Their kids are gonna have some jawline. Reply

He's very handsome, nice to see a gorgeous woman with an equally nice looking guy for a change Reply

aww congrats. i have a soft spot for her after Children's Hospital. Reply

I kept wondering where I had seen him before & then realized he was Jason in Atlantis. Reply

congrats. idk him Reply

