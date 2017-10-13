Jennifer Garner Is "Very Annoyed" With Ben Affleck's Controversy




Garner "is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben's actions." "She tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. "


Ben Affleck puts on united front with ex Jennifer Garner after groping scandal




Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday, stepping for the first time since the accusations surfaced .

