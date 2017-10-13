Jennifer Garner Is "Very Annoyed" With Ben Affleck's Controversy
Jennifer Garner is not happy with the negative news surrounding her ex Ben Affleck. https://t.co/lYsma1VUEx pic.twitter.com/4HPaHcXhmJ— E! News (@enews) October 13, 2017
A source tells enews:
Garner "is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben's actions." "She tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. "
Ben Affleck puts on united front with ex Jennifer Garner after groping scandal
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Unite & Put Their Family First After Groping Allegations https://t.co/RfWQrHJMfo— The Liberator ENT (@LiberatorENT) October 13, 2017
Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday, stepping for the first time since the accusations surfaced .
"A source tells enews" ok.
She knew what was up and was in no way tricked.
She also cheated on Scott Foley with Michael Vartan, so, yeah.
From Boston.
But you know, he could only fake it for so long. He missed being messy Ben Affleck.
She cheated on Vartan with Ben and Ben cheated on JLO with her during Daredevil.
That's why she's been so thirsty to be involved with Ben so much. She's pathetic.
she knew
"How annoying that my bloated turdsack deadbeat husband groped countless women over the years and now they're speaking up about it. I mean, really. It's such a bother for me. I have to wear slightly bigger sunglasses while at Whole Foods."
bless your heart jenny
Relationships are complex and they have kids but HELL NO to continuing to help him dodge his BS by exploiting the kids (his DAUGHTERZ!!!!) after the Mistress was shamelessly upgraded.
fuck these people im taking a break from ontd i cant handle these assault stories anymore
DEB-RAH!
