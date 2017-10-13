Jennifer Garner Is "Very Annoyed" With Ben Affleck's Controversy

sounds like fake news tbh

"A source tells enews" ok. Reply

i can definitely see her having no idea of how trash he was before she married him. he definitely seems like the kind of guy who would basically trick someone into marriage before letting them get to know the real him. Reply

Didn't she cheat on Michael Vartan with him?



She knew what was up and was in no way tricked. Reply

MTE Reply

lol for real Reply

I also think she might have cheated on Scott Foley with Ben too, because Ben and Jen actually met a year before Michael and Jen started Alias when they were filming Pearl Harbor and I vaguely remember Kevin Smith saying Ben/Jen were 'love at first sight.' Girl shamelessly wanted that Daredevil dick.



Edited at 2017-10-13 06:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Didn't she cheat on Scott Foley too? Reply

She also cheated on Scott Foley with Michael Vartan, so, yeah. Reply

No way. She's quite calculating about establishing a certain image, and she did it for him, too. He changed from a fuckboy into a Family Man and Respected Director. The image is crumbling to pieces now, but she done knew. Reply

lol nah she wanted to rehabilitate a bad boy.

From Boston.

But you know, he could only fake it for so long. He missed being messy Ben Affleck. Reply

Please she was trash herself. She's just got that Mistress Syndrome of trying to save face after "getting the guy".



She cheated on Vartan with Ben and Ben cheated on JLO with her during Daredevil.



That's why she's been so thirsty to be involved with Ben so much. She's pathetic. Reply

lol no

she knew Reply

Ben cheated on JLo with Garner here so... Reply

i can't at people equating her cheating with him assaulting women Reply

Not annoyed enough to not let him shamelessly use her and their kids for damage control photo ops tho. Reply

exactly Reply

lmao



"How annoying that my bloated turdsack deadbeat husband groped countless women over the years and now they're speaking up about it. I mean, really. It's such a bother for me. I have to wear slightly bigger sunglasses while at Whole Foods."



Edited at 2017-10-13 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Lmao Reply

Nnnn yep Reply

lmfao Reply

Oh please she knew about Ben's behavior Reply

So she's annoyed about the attention on the family and isn't concerned about the women he harassed or about how his attitudes toward women might influence his children? Reply

of course he'd be pictured with his America's sweetheart ex-wife and ~~daughters~~ Reply

pulling a matt demon 'as the father of daughters i am appalled!' Reply

where is that tweet all "I have 4 daughters so.....*counts fingers* I give 4 about womens sexual assault" Reply

I feel bad for the kids. That's it. Reply

lol same Reply

Same. Ben has a lot of problems. Reply

Same here, bb. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

Same Reply

same Reply

Then why did she agree to do this blatant photo op that uses her and the kids to improve Ben's image? Reply

That's the question for the ages right there. Reply

She shouldn't have said anything lol. They're using their children as props Reply

Maybe she wants to help restore the image of her kids' father? Who knows. Reply

I don't know if this one is a photo op. Whenever there's a scandal invovling a certain celebrity the papz stay on their ass because the pics are worth a lot more mooney than usual. Reply

Not exactly the best response, Jen, lol. Reply

y'all think hes gonna pull out of Justice League promo? Reply

They're gonna say he's in rehab and focus on Gal Godot and like, Aquaman. Reply

Jason's handling his own rape drama pretty well. Reply

edit him out of the whole movie tbh! Reply

I wish. They should scrap the thing and just give us ww2 seeing as basically every man involved is trash. Gal/WW is the only reason I want to see JL to begin with, and they know this. Reply

the whole JL promo will be gal, ezra, and the guy who plays cyborg Reply

lol whatever she's still consenting to trotting them out in front of the paparazzi so their trash bag father can get some good publicity

bless your heart jenny Reply

she has a great PR team lmao Reply

Relationships are complex and they have kids but HELL NO to continuing to help him dodge his BS by exploiting the kids (his DAUGHTERZ!!!!) after the Mistress was shamelessly upgraded.

Me @ Jen bailing him out yet again:Relationships are complex and they have kids but HELL NO to continuing to help him dodge his BS by exploiting the kids (his DAUGHTERZ!!!!) after the Mistress was shamelessly upgraded. Reply

Someone here guessed there would be a family photo op after the allegations, to church on a Sunday. Was close! Reply

so is part of their contract that she has to do these photo ops for him? I'm sure the paps would go after her more right now regardless, but not as much as they are with Ben clearly fucking calling them to show off that he has daughters Reply

they must have some agreement but there's pap videos of him dropping the kids off at school, karate lessons, going to church as a family, etc. she's helping him rebuild his image Reply

That's what I'm wondering too. This feels offbrand after her recent image focus and subtle shading of him. Reply

Honestly even though she drags him in the press she's constantly organizing pap pics for them as a family. I remember during nannygate she really went out of her way for the whole family to be photographed together. Reply

So she doesn't feel bad for his victims? I mean I get it, wanting to protect your kids from something like this. But Jen has always gone pap strolls with her kids, she's like America's #1 mom. That's her brand. Reply

its so obvious those pap pics were 100% pr spin

fuck these people im taking a break from ontd i cant handle these assault stories anymore Reply

How come HE gets so much help and coddling and people on the end of harassment don't? Reply

I love this movie. Reply

iconic Reply

I hope they air this a million times during 13 Nights of Halloween. The first one was good, but this one was superior in every way. Reply

miss debbyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?



DEB-RAH! Reply

true feminist icon tbh Reply

she looks so fucking annoyed. just gone girl him Reply

all of this sounds like hearsay and bullshit but i cant imagine that Jennifer is happy about the negative attention on them. Still they clearly agreed to trot out he kids for this photo op.



Edited at 2017-10-13 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

