yaaas, I love my Teddy



also, Amelia is the worst (and so is Owen) Reply

I hate Owen with a passion and don't care for Riggs or Owen's sister. Sitting through this episode just for Teddy will be a chore. Still disappointed Amelia didn't die or get a personality translated during surgery. Reply

Bah - i hate flashback episodes... Reply

same Reply

i adore kim raver.



i'm still not going to watch though. Reply

Why are we having a whole episode on a secondary character that no one cares about? Reply

god damn it next ep sounds boring



i cant believe they just had an opportunity to end owen/amelia for good and didn't take it

also nhf maggie/jackson Reply

I'm still behind (I'm in season 13), but Maggie and Jackson is soo random Reply

i don't really care about april and jackson but i still don't quite understand why they're not back together at this point ?? instead they want to couple him with maggie (maggie and de luca were so cute rip) who's technically his sister ?? they don't even seem to be into each other lmao. so random Reply

I still want Maggie/Alex.



And if you wanna get real random Maggie/Owen Reply

Honestly, I'm hoping that they didn't end Owen/Amelia now because it would have set up Owen longing/pining for Amelia and dragged them out. This way they can deal them with them and end them cleanly and then possibly (seemed like it to me) set up DeLuca and Amelia. I sure as heck have liked him and Amelia WAAAAAY more than ever I liked Amelia and Owen. Reply

MTE to all of this. Reply

TEDDY!!!!!!!'



I have not watched since the first few eps of season 11(is that the first season without Cristina?), but may pop in to see Teddy.



What has she been up to? Why is she back? Reply

owen had a sister who was presumed to be dead for ten years but instead she was being held hostage in iraq and now she's back and teddy too cause they all buddies Reply

jesus christ lmao Reply

grey's getting in that fall season military content for abc, i see. Reply

teddy looking damn good in that still



i think i bailed on this show around the same time she and a bunch of other good people left Reply

Yes, Queen Teddy coming back.



I am DYING at them using a brain tumour to essentially re-write Amelia's entire personality.



I really wish that Megan was still Bridget Regan.



I really like DeLuca. Reply

Amelia had such a good ending in Private Practice and they fucked up the character as soon as they brought her to Grey's Anatomy, so I kinda get why they decided to use the tumor as an excuse for their poor writing. Reply

I'm so cranky about Amelia because they screwed up the Amelia/Derek relationship and Addison/Amelia was so important on Private Practice but apparently means nothing now. Reply

i actually like amelia tbh so i hope her storyline gets better. i also rly like april/jackson & want them to get back together. :( i love maggie but plz give her a different love interest. and let meredith be happy!!! god damn!



Edited at 2017-10-13 07:26 pm (UTC) Reply

meredith honestly has had the WORST life on television. i will never forgive shonda if in the end she ends up getting alzheimer's/dying/unhappy. NO ONE HAS EVER DESERVED A HAPPY ENDING MORE. Reply

I rewatched seasons 11-13 a few weeks ago and I never knew that I wanted Meredith to end up with Alex until I did my rewatch. Either end up with him or end up alone with her kids. Reply

Not down with Maggie/Jackson. No chemistry and last season I actually was excited because I THOUGHT they were gonna have more of a bro/sis relationship and she’d have support outside of Mer/Amelia. And they would have convos about April and Richard etc. But noooo.



Much rather have Maggie/Alex. I like Alex/Jo but I’m so done with them dragging that relationship out and I feel like they made Jo’s character annoying and it comes across as if she’s too immature for the relationship that Alex wants. And I could never see her fitting into his dynamic with Mer and their friend group. Jo/Deluca could be cute.



I love Teddy. I want her to stay on for good.



I don’t care too much for Amelia. I’d rather see her kicking ass in her career not worrying about Owen and taking care of herself.



Also mad that Ben is moving to the firefighter spin off cos why? And I love his relationship w/ Bailey. And I love the fact that he calls Jo out on her shit.



/end rant. Reply

Why would he throw away a residency, one he worked hard to get, to be a low paid (sorry) firefighter? maybe he has a brain tumor too. Reply

Why would he throw away a residency, one he worked hard to get, to be a low paid (sorry) firefighter?



I feel like it has something to do with that whole thing about him just playing it safe after fucking up so many times and his suspension. Reply

I know, I liked the fact that he decided later on to put the time, money, effort into going for what he was more passsionate about. It just makes him seem flip flopish. And what happens if it gets cancelled. Is he gonna hop back over to Grey’s? Lol Reply

When will Amelia be finally free from THE WORST aka Owen? I have hated him since he was with Cristina. Reply

