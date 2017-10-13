Grey's Anatomy 14x05 Promo
"Danger Zone" - In a flashback to Iraq in 2007, the events leading up to Megan’s kidnapping are revealed. In present day, Owen and Megan hash out old wounds, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, October 26th on ABC. Guest star Kim Raver as Teddy Altman.
also, Amelia is the worst (and so is Owen)
i'm still not going to watch though.
i cant believe they just had an opportunity to end owen/amelia for good and didn't take it
also nhf maggie/jackson
And if you wanna get real random Maggie/Owen
I have not watched since the first few eps of season 11(is that the first season without Cristina?), but may pop in to see Teddy.
What has she been up to? Why is she back?
i think i bailed on this show around the same time she and a bunch of other good people left
I am DYING at them using a brain tumour to essentially re-write Amelia's entire personality.
I really wish that Megan was still Bridget Regan.
I really like DeLuca.
Much rather have Maggie/Alex. I like Alex/Jo but I’m so done with them dragging that relationship out and I feel like they made Jo’s character annoying and it comes across as if she’s too immature for the relationship that Alex wants. And I could never see her fitting into his dynamic with Mer and their friend group. Jo/Deluca could be cute.
I love Teddy. I want her to stay on for good.
I don’t care too much for Amelia. I’d rather see her kicking ass in her career not worrying about Owen and taking care of herself.
Also mad that Ben is moving to the firefighter spin off cos why? And I love his relationship w/ Bailey. And I love the fact that he calls Jo out on her shit.
/end rant.
I feel like it has something to do with that whole thing about him just playing it safe after fucking up so many times and his suspension.
sf happy that catherine pointed out that jackson and maggie are siblings. even if only by marriage. it's weird. they didn't know each other any other way?? idgas about april/jackson but it's better than their pairing.
mer deserves someone hot and amazing. aka someone who isn't riggs.
idc about jolex. let them do whatever.
and fuck grey's forever for destroying amelia