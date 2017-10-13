ONTD Roundup

I got bad cramps right now 😭



But happy Friday the 13th to you too!

cramps: hey me too! wish i could lie down at my desk

tryna figure out a way to foist my annoying deskmate into a new career

Yes! And my check is already gone!

billsbillsbills.mp3



Lol same.billsbillsbills.mp3

Not for me :(

What do you wear to a bdsm club? First time. And I'm bloated

I have a leather jacket??

😩

😩 Reply

Khakis with a nice cardigan.



But seriously, enjoy your first time. It will be interesting if nothing else. Reply

if in doubt just wear all black.

Black pants and a shirt. Dressy casual, maybe?

you don't have a gimp suit lying around?

You got: Miranda



You're Miranda! You're realistic and you look at situations in a strategic manner. You're also are serious about your work.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/jessicahazel/which-sex-and-the-city-girl-are-you-36qud?bfsource=bbf_enus&utm_term=.gcAwK4rMD#.blLxBaO3Y : MirandaYou're Miranda! You're realistic and you look at situations in a strategic manner. You're also are serious about your work. Reply

I got Miranda.

You got: Carrie



You're Carrie! You're artistic and have a great sense of style. You care very much about your friends, and they mean the world to you. Reply

Samantha lol

I also got Miranda!

miranda thank fuck

You got: Samantha

You're Samantha! You're outgoing and love to have a good time. Reply

I got Charlotte.

You got: Charlotte

You're Charlotte! You're sensible and classy, but you know how to have a good time. Reply

carrie bc im trash

I do not have to do this quiz to know I'm Miranda.

I got Samantha, can't say I'm surprised

You got: Charlotte

You're Charlotte! You're sensible and classy, but you know how to have a good time. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



but i cant find anything even remotely similar to her yellow see through jacket.



ive searched every combination of clear/transparent/see through/translucent + yellow/lemon + jacket/blazer/coat/raincoat i can think of and cant find anything passable.



so im trying to put together a Joi costume from bladerunner 2049:

but i cant find anything even remotely similar to her yellow see through jacket.

ive searched every combination of clear/transparent/see through/translucent + yellow/lemon + jacket/blazer/coat/raincoat i can think of and cant find anything passable.

i was thinking of buying just a clear jacket and then try to stain the jacket with some kind of yellow dye or paint, but im not sure what kind of dye would even stick to plastic without melting it or wiping off? does anyone have any ideas?

It might not be comfy, but what about getting a clear jacket and lining it or covering it with yellow cellophane? Of course now that I've said that, I'm not sure what you'd use for adhesive

Is there clear yellow tape you can stick back to back to make one out of?

ugh I want to dress as her too

I found this: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Waterproof-Jacket-Clear-PVC-Raincoat-Rain-Coat-Hooded-Cycling-Women-Men-Unisex-/162691810659?var=461707800766&hash=item25e1300563:m:m4WnV9Mc4c4XWzq06ldDuMA Maybe you could modify it

Bigotry and racism are passed from generation to generation https://t.co/4g7icTLSWM — Wes Studi (@WesleyStudi) October 12, 2017



he's commenting on this:



Pls share: kids at Sturgis high in SD trashed cars at homecoming game with swastikas bc they were playing Natives at Pine Ridge reservation pic.twitter.com/O8OXbtjVjF — Davida Williams (@DavidaBWilliams) October 12, 2017



Meade School District Votes to Cancel Homecoming Week as a Result of Racist Activities https://t.co/RnsWGQwL3q pic.twitter.com/uQ8Ost2lrV — NativeNewsOnline (@Native_NewsNet) October 12, 2017



zahn mcclarnon also retweeted wes studi. if someone else can gather more 'reactions' then feel free to make a post about it.





he's commenting on this:zahn mcclarnon also retweeted wes studi. if someone else can gather more 'reactions' then feel free to make a post about it. Reply

cancel prom. cancel senior trip. expel these kids. poison them.

Mother fuckers.



beat those kids. Reply

I hate people. That one kid should be very easy to identify at the very least. Make him suffer.

What in the fuck.



I hope they're named and that they actually face consequences.

LMAO POSTING EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA





why are kids so dumb Reply

So I think I convinced my doctor to give me Adderall. However, he's still convinced I have bipolar II and said he's not comfortable giving me a stimulant if I go off my other meds ... that I took myself off of. Ugh. I just want to be ~normal.

I'm getting a friday 13th tattoo again lol. My local tattoo shop does flash tattoo for $20.

Jealous! I've always wanted one but I hate the crowds at big tattoo events

Amazon Prime: anyone here have it? I'm on the fence about getting it.

I have it thought I once had it refunded to pay my rent. LOL. I like that I can pay by month now. I really enjoy it.

Yes, worth every penny.

They're morally evil but it's amazing.

I just sign up for free trials every time.

i've had it

I have it. I share it with my friends so we each pay a cut. It's awesome if you don't like waiting long for something to arrive. I like it because sometimes I don't want to buy $25 of something to get free shipping on Amazon and with Prime, I can buy something that's $3 with free shipping. Reply

I have it and it's totally worth it. Comes with prime music and video. Reply

i have it and i'm gonna cancel at the end of this month. it just makes it way too easy to buy shit for me and i have no self control. Reply

i've had it for a few years and it's great. it's worth it if you buy a lot of stuff of amazon because two-day shipping. Reply

Have it, love it, can't live without it Reply

It’s worth it just for the 2-day shipping. It’s so liberating to buy something small without having to worry about paying for the shipping Reply

Have it. Said I wouldn't renew it last time it expired. That lasted approx 3 days. Reply

I have it. Love it. Can't go back. Reply

get it. what you save on shipping is already insane, then you throw in the amazon originals and prime movies/tv shows and it's like free money Reply

yes Reply

Can't live without it! Reply

i can't imagine my life without it Reply

I've have it for several years. If you buy a lot from Amazon, it's worth it. Reply

I love it but I hate shopping Reply

i signed up to volunteer for this festival and boy, do i regret it now that i'm introverting hard this week. Reply

i've been in those situations and then i forced myself to go and ended up having a good time. be positive~~~~~ Reply

sigh I know, I know. in my defense, I have 4 different shifts and I went to one last night and it was fine and I have another one tonight. I just wanna sit at home though :(



(sidebar, someone else commented in this roundup asking where people would like to live if they could live anywhere and I almost typed "Toronto" before thinking, "nah, onmyowndick is gonna make me regret this admission!!!") Reply

Parent

my bff realized recently that she doesn't think she can ever be in a monogamous relationship and broke up with her bf of like 4 years earlier this year. she wants me to go with her to a mixer for poly people so she doesn't have to go alone, and i'm going to, but do you think it's awkward if i'm not really poly? i'm single rn and wouldn't rule anything out, but i also don't see myself in an open relationship or anything like that ever.



thoughts, ontd? i'm curious about what the gender breakdown will be at this mixer, along with the age breakdown. I'LL REPORT BACK. Reply

I don't think it's awkward at all! Just be prepared for questions and be prepared with answers haha. And if you're unsure of something, do a Google/talk to your friend about anything you're feeling awkward about.



All of that aside, you're there supporting your friend and that's what really matters. But I understand that you want to be respectful and that's awesome of you. Reply

you can say that you're testing the waters, i'd go if i were you Reply

exactly. there's no harm in exploring. you could meet some cool people. you don't have to date anyone or anything <3 Reply

tell them you're their biggest ally. it's what the A stands for!



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

happy friday yall 💖



i got paid, ive got money left over after paying my bills, my apartment should be clean when i get home, i have a hard stop at 2PM today, i got tacos for lunch, AND i got the first parking spot at work. im not even wishing for my day to end, im happy to ride it out when its going so damn well Reply

yasssssss <3



have an amazing weekend bb Reply

u too bb <3



btw one of the strains ive been smoking recently made me and my bf EXTREMELY nauseous, so if u come across pink panther maybe avoid it. my bf said it was ok in a salad (aka any leftovers that arent enough for a bowl/j on their own get dumped in to a tin together, idk if other ppl do this or not lol) but he almost threw up this morning after smoking it last night. just in case!! Reply

Parent

I love The Cure



<3



i was so excited when they played this + the xtc song in IT Reply

He's really trying it huh. Reply

the way she lets him play her for press is so sad but the way he so flagrantly does it is truly fucking repulsive. Reply

Yaaaaas, I can't wait! Reply

oh good, i was wondering when this would come back Reply

I'm gonna be at work ;~; Reply

I had a brownie for breakfast and I really don't even care Reply

none of this makes any sense Reply

screaming!!! i'll never get over how awkward this is! Reply

ok nark Reply

ROTFLMAO Reply

when i saw a pic from this video i legit thought it was from like a 2003 tv show lmao but this is worse. wtf is she talking about? Reply

wait, is this recent?! Reply

lol, same, I thought it was too. I guess 2000s fashions are back? Reply

So dope, so fresh Reply

oh my gooood, I can feel the second hand embarrassment Reply

lmao this is so bad Reply

Lmao I love the memes from this Reply

this is making me feel so awkward just from the gif Reply

i cant stop saying this, its so fucking funny to me Reply

gifs just don't do the cancer-inducing awfulness of this clip justice Reply

I'm watching the video right now, it's hilarious Reply

Parent

who okayed this Reply

I just did this game personality assessment for a company i applied to for an internship and i have a headache. It wasn't even a personality test, it was a memory and attention test. And the second one was arithmetics and reasoning. Reply

ugh, was it timed too? I hate that shit, it's interesting for about 1 minute but then my brain just checks out. Reply

yeah! timed test stress me out and i'm sure i made a few mistakes Reply

my right wrist is in a splint until monday at the earliest



i'm right handed and write all my notes by hand



i have a 3 hour class this afternoon



help Reply

can you ask the instructor if you can record the lecture? Reply

At work. It's so dead. I keep screwing up food so I can eat it. Reply

I am so tired. I dumped water in my lap twice this morning. Reply

i went to bed early last night and woke up to a bunch of gasoline-inhalers in my inbox Reply

Is someone harassing you, sis?!?! Reply

no, dw, just comments from my celebrity smells post. did u know that 75% of ontd love gas fumes?? Reply

i'm sad i missed this post because i wanted to express my love for color dye and onions Reply

i'm so sad i missed that post but i'm glad i was well represented Reply

I cannot wait until my friend’s wedding is over so I can never talk to her again Reply

lol what Reply

I’m a bridesmaid and I’m basically starting to hate her. Her fiancé has influenced her so much not to mention

I’m pretty sure he convinced her to vote for Trump. We just have nothing in common anymore. We hardly even speak. In fact, I speak to the other bridesmaids more than I speak to her. Reply

Parent

I’ve heard so many stories of people who destroyed relationships over wedding planning. Hopefully the food will be good. Reply

