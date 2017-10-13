ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, October 12, 2017:
- Sam Smith found some album inspiration in Iraq + Cole Sprouse shoots him for L'uomo Vogue
- James Van Der Beek shares his sexual harassment story
- 'Broad City' writer Jen Statsky supports MUA's account of Ben Affleck groping at Golden Globes party
- Russia Used Pokemon Go to Meddle in US Election
- Harvey Weinstein Roundup: The Company Knew About Payoffs + More Victims and Reactions
- Marchesa: The fashion label built on intimidated actresses
- Rose McGowan confirms Harvey Weinstein raped her
- Riverdale Actor calls Vancouver a boring city
- Oliver Stone Comments On Weinstein
- Woody Allen is part of the Weinstein scandal-- will Hollywood address it this weekend?
- Old clips of Jimmy Kimmel in blackface and more resurface
- ONTD Original: 10 Horror Movies with Scary Phone Calls
- Unusual Scents 5 Celebrities Can't Get Enough of!
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
But happy Friday the 13th!
billsbillsbills.mp3
😩
But seriously, enjoy your first time. It will be interesting if nothing else.
Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
You got: Miranda
You're Miranda! You're realistic and you look at situations in a strategic manner. You're also are serious about your work.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jessicahazel/which-sex-and-the-city-girl-are-you-36qud?bfsource=bbf_enus&utm_term=.gcAwK4rMD#.blLxBaO3Y
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
You're Carrie! You're artistic and have a great sense of style. You care very much about your friends, and they mean the world to you.
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
You're Miranda! You're realistic and you look at situations in a strategic manner. You're also are serious about your work.
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
You're Samantha! You're outgoing and love to have a good time.
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
You're Charlotte! You're sensible and classy, but you know how to have a good time.
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which "Sex And The City" Girl Are You?
Re: Which
You're Charlotte! You're sensible and classy, but you know how to have a good time.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
but i cant find anything even remotely similar to her yellow see through jacket.
ive searched every combination of clear/transparent/see through/translucent + yellow/lemon + jacket/blazer/coat/raincoat i can think of and cant find anything passable.
i was thinking of buying just a clear jacket and then try to stain the jacket with some kind of yellow dye or paint, but im not sure what kind of dye would even stick to plastic without melting it or wiping off? does anyone have any ideas?
Maybe you could modify it
he's commenting on this:
zahn mcclarnon also retweeted wes studi. if someone else can gather more 'reactions' then feel free to make a post about it.
beat those kids.
why are kids so dumb
(sidebar, someone else commented in this roundup asking where people would like to live if they could live anywhere and I almost typed "Toronto" before thinking, "nah, onmyowndick is gonna make me regret this admission!!!")
thoughts, ontd? i'm curious about what the gender breakdown will be at this mixer, along with the age breakdown. I'LL REPORT BACK.
All of that aside, you're there supporting your friend and that's what really matters. But I understand that you want to be respectful and that's awesome of you.
Edited at 2017-10-13 05:50 pm (UTC)
i got paid, ive got money left over after paying my bills, my apartment should be clean when i get home, i have a hard stop at 2PM today, i got tacos for lunch, AND i got the first parking spot at work. im not even wishing for my day to end, im happy to ride it out when its going so damn well
have an amazing weekend bb
btw one of the strains ive been smoking recently made me and my bf EXTREMELY nauseous, so if u come across pink panther maybe avoid it. my bf said it was ok in a salad (aka any leftovers that arent enough for a bowl/j on their own get dumped in to a tin together, idk if other ppl do this or not lol) but he almost threw up this morning after smoking it last night. just in case!!
i was so excited when they played this + the xtc song in IT
well well well
Re: well well well
Re: well well well
TONIGHT!
Re: TONIGHT!
Re: TONIGHT!
Re: TONIGHT!
Re: TONIGHT!
i'm right handed and write all my notes by hand
i have a 3 hour class this afternoon
help
I’m pretty sure he convinced her to vote for Trump. We just have nothing in common anymore. We hardly even speak. In fact, I speak to the other bridesmaids more than I speak to her.