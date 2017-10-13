Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release their Halloween theme
Music kings Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released an 8-minute version of the iconic Halloween theme by John Carpenter.
This come ahead of a new album by Carpenter of newly recorded versions of his movie work.
The original & Halloween II is still superior to all the versions but this is a close. I'll probably like it more once I hear it in theatres with the film
That's to say nothing of what it does when listened to at night >:)
It was pretty damn awesome, I won't lie.
I highly recommend watching John Carpenter live when he tours. He does songs of his albums plus songs from his films and its fantastic.
MTV's Golden age, tbh.