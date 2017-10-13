I mean they didn’t do much but I like it.



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:32 pm (UTC)

yeah and I'm glad they didn't tinker too far away from it.



The original & Halloween II is still superior to all the versions but this is a close. I'll probably like it more once I hear it in theatres with the film Reply

I get so fucking pumped when I hear the Halloween theme Reply

Right? There's something about it that strikes me deep down when driving around listening to it during October. Leaves falling off trees, yards turning brown and grey, Halloween decorations up on peoples' houses, the temperature falling...



That's to say nothing of what it does when listened to at night >:) Reply

We had an assignment to do "Hamlet: The Musical" in high school, and my group (the first act) chose this music to play in the background whenever Hamlet's father's ghost showed up.



It was pretty damn awesome, I won't lie. Reply

I love it, honestly. It gives me a shiver. Reply

I listened to this 12 times last night LOL. I love it so much. I'm really curious to hear who else will be on the album.



I highly recommend watching John Carpenter live when he tours. He does songs of his albums plus songs from his films and its fantastic. Reply

I’m poor but I entered to win tickets when he comes here lol Reply

I hope you win them!!! Its honestly an amazing show. He also plays clips from the films as the songs play so its just a really cool experience. He interacts with the crowd well too. Reply

Ok Reply

Soundtrack to my nightmares. Reply

I really liked this. Trent is gifted imo. NIN I want to f... song and video is genius. I liked what he did for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo as well. Reply

That video scarred me as a child.



MTV's Golden age, tbh. Reply

“I want to f...” is killing me Reply

Trent Reznor is talented af. I regret dismissing him as a grimdark goth kid in fifth grade. Reply

How dare you! But at least you saw the light. Reply

He's amazing. I still love the Gone Girl soundtrack. Reply

I dig it. Reply

their score for the vietnam war doc is really good too just fyi. Reply

I love Trent and I love john. His recent interview with the guardian was so funny and honest Reply

Same. Its really sad what happened with Josh Freese. Reply

wait, what happened with josh freese? Reply

My understanding as I was told is that he’s homeless and having severe mental issues. I believe he was staying on friends couches but a lot of them cut him off. This was what I was told anyway. Sad. Reply

I think you might be confusing Josh Freese with Aaron North. Reply

I love it. They didn't change a ton, but I love it. Reply

Literally there are some sounds at the end of the song you could tie to the Gone Girl soundtrack. Reply

not feeling it tbh. the whole time i was just thinking "why am i listening to this garbage when i could just be listening to the original?" Reply

