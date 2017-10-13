Oscar Season Begins: GoldDerby Predictions
These famous Oscar Experts just updated their predictions at Gold Derby ...https://t.co/zTbFE6VQcW…/oscars-nomi…/picture/sort/recent/ pic.twitter.com/fu0k0xSXbR— Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) October 12, 2017
-Gold Derby predictions change throughout Oscar season.
Predictions as of now:
Best Picture:
1 Dunkirk
2 The Shape of Water
3 The Post
4 Darkest Hour
5 Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress Contenders:
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Judi Dench (Victoria and Abdul)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel)
Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Rachel Weisz (My Cousin Rachel)
None of these women will be nominated--their films were either total flops at the box office or they had mixed reviews. Winslet is getting trashed for Wonder Wheel in reviews coming out of the NYFF today (and so is Justin Timberlake). I doubt she will even get a Golden Globe nom.
And in case anyone doesn't know him, do not google him and give anything to do with him clicks. He's racist, misogynistic creep that cries about PC culture not letting him refer to black women as dogs and contacts directors begging for nude [on set] photos of actresses.
the world should be more like u
Another Stephen Spielberg/Tom Hanks collab
STOP
It wasn't bad, but I don't think it is Oscar-worthy. I get the historical and feel-good resonance but it wasn't, like, groundbreaking cinema. And it was so LOUD. I was reading an article after the opening, and the reporter was talking to some from the real life Dunkirk. This one adorable old guy said (paraphrased) everything about it was spot on, he was really pleased with how it was portrayed. But the movie sound was so loud, it was louder than it was in real life. I lol'd.
So not just white this go round, its gonna be extra white. Good to know.
How many 1!D fans are crucial to its success lol im genuinely curious
i hope she gets grilled over weinstein/woody during press for this
so she might get another nomination
lol stop nothing from this film deserved any awards expect maybe wardrobe