Oscar Season Begins: GoldDerby Predictions

I was hoping my queen Salma Hayek would get Oscar buzz for her work in Beatriz at Dinner but I feel like that's not gonna happen anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

& she wasnt good in it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the movie sucked though as good as she was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the film didn't really go anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh @ these comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's certainly a lot of white women Reply

Thread

Link

i see it's gonna be another very white oscars Reply

Thread

Link

what a white and boring list ... Reply

Thread

Link

they gave a bunch of black people some oscars and emmys this year so they can go back to ~normal~ now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't worry, they'll give octavia spencer a nod just to be all 'SEE WE HAVE DIVERSITY!!!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. So fucking bland Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is, and the people predicting are on crack.

Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel)

Rachel Weisz (My Cousin Rachel)



None of these women will be nominated--their films were either total flops at the box office or they had mixed reviews. Winslet is getting trashed for Wonder Wheel in reviews coming out of the NYFF today (and so is Justin Timberlake). I doubt she will even get a Golden Globe nom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeff Wells is THE WORST Reply

Thread

Link

He is.



And in case anyone doesn't know him, do not google him and give anything to do with him clicks. He's racist, misogynistic creep that cries about PC culture not letting him refer to black women as dogs and contacts directors begging for nude [on set] photos of actresses.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOW receipts before I even asked for them!



the world should be more like u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf, that's awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gagging rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep 100% Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAWWWN Reply

Thread

Link

ooop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white ice is gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK why I'm seeing this image as various shades of green on my computer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could see any of these being used in a fanfic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dover and Downy better lighten up if they wanna stay in contention! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahahaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god "high reflective white" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I first thought this was of those tumblr tables where you tag yourself, and that #highreflectivewhite was the self-aware sjw type Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Movies r ruined for me, I only saw two in theatres this year Reply

Thread

Link

No love for Blade Runner 2049? Reply

Thread

Link

i imagine it getting more love on the technical side of things like ex machina



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’ll get some tech noms but i imagine the academy doesnt want even so much as an echo of what happened with fury road. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, it was a good movie but the performances weren't really a highlight imo? i could see nominations for production design, cinematography, etc though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let's not act like the plot was good. visual (and sound imo!) nods are well deserved tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It'll get nominated for the tech stuff but I'll be shocked if it got a Best Picture nom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of the "experts" predicts harrison will get a nomination, but idt that will ever happen since he doesn't seem to kiss people's asses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want this to happen but I think you're right. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt it since it flopped, but I hope they mount a campaign for Deakins at the very least :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully not, it sucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's The Post? Reply

Thread

Link

About the Washington post publishing classified shit in 1971 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To add,

Another Stephen Spielberg/Tom Hanks collab Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the very definition of oscar bait. spielberg directing tom hanks and meryl streep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm excited about Sally gettting another nomination, but I wish she was getting one for Maudie



Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure she is a nice person and all, but she annoyed me so much in Happy-Go-Lucky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)



STOP Reply

Thread

Link

was it bad? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn’t see it. lmaooo. I’m just so sick of her! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and none for Julia "all about me" Roberts who is clearly gaming for nomination this year Reply

Thread

Link

no offense but dunkirk was kinda boring Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed - it was technically proficient, but I couldn't tell you wtf happened in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was deficient in an actual cohesive storyline, and it's just a bunch of action happening. boring as hell. it'll probably get a bunch of tech awards anyway (and maybe nolan might get a director's nod)



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It totally was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i understand why he didn't give the characters any backstory but god it would have been so much better if he did. i didn't give a shit about any of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see trash can Guillermo DelToro coming for that Director Oscar! Reply

Thread

Link

I need to learn to stay away from awards season predictions. it just makes me mad for months, when I could be mad for less time if I just waited for the nominations. Reply

Thread

Link

Nope @ Dunkirk



It wasn't bad, but I don't think it is Oscar-worthy. I get the historical and feel-good resonance but it wasn't, like, groundbreaking cinema. And it was so LOUD. I was reading an article after the opening, and the reporter was talking to some from the real life Dunkirk. This one adorable old guy said (paraphrased) everything about it was spot on, he was really pleased with how it was portrayed. But the movie sound was so loud, it was louder than it was in real life. I lol'd. Reply

Thread

Link

So not just white this go round, its gonna be extra white. Good to know. Reply

Thread

Link

Meryl "I guess everybody knew but me" Streep can stay away tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I’ll be annoyed if Dunkirk wins because it was visually stunning but it didn’t explain the 3-way plot well at all and it was kind of boring. Reply

Thread

Link

I found the plot pretty coherent? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was coherent (to the point of very simple) but not very cohesive. kind of a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe I’m just dumb but I walked out and had no idea it was 3 different plot lines intersecting and thought the day/night changes were continuity errors. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i found the plot 100% coherent (like... there were actual labels on the screen), but this was a point in a lot of reviews too so idk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How many 1!D fans are crucial to its success lol im genuinely curious Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As pro-Cillian as I am, did anyone else find his Dunkirk character totally extraneous? If the answer is straight up that it was created to get his cheekbones in the film, I’m totally on board with that. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll take whatever Cillian-in-military-attire I can get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo nolan could have done without the entire boat part and just left it to the beach and sky stuff. the kid falling down the stairs and dying was just straight up ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but who even knows what’s going to happen between now and the nominations with the weinstein news barrel, much less the actual awards... they should just cancel the oscars this year. Reply

Thread

Link

i just want kate winslet's woody allen movie to flop



i hope she gets grilled over weinstein/woody during press for this Reply

Thread

Link

it just screened at nyff, reactions are pretty meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw one review say kate's great but fuck the rest of the movie



so she might get another nomination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank fuck, all early word was great but it brings me so much joy to read through twitter reactions and only seeing a few good ones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the shape of water trailer was so underwhelming to me, but maybe that's just not my genre bc i fucking hated pan's labyrinth Reply

Thread

Link

Pan’s Labyrinth was excellent. I’m still a little bitter that it didn’t even get a Best Picture nomination. What didn’t you like about it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it wasn't anything to do w its technical/artistic merits, i just don't think the fantasy genre is for me. i know i'm in the minority for not loving it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was scared by your comment for a moment but clearly our tastes are quite different so all good lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK GOD. i'm not the only one who hated pan's!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Rachel Weisz (My Cousin Rachel)"



lol stop nothing from this film deserved any awards expect maybe wardrobe Reply

Thread

Link

only one person has her on their list i thought it was jarring too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link