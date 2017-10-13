Oscar Season Begins: GoldDerby Predictions



-Gold Derby predictions change throughout Oscar season.
Predictions as of now:
Best Picture:
1 Dunkirk
2 The Shape of Water
3 The Post
4 Darkest Hour
5 Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress Contenders:
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Judi Dench (Victoria and Abdul)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel)
Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Rachel Weisz (My Cousin Rachel)

Source: https://twitter.com/GoldDerby/status/918269230453178368
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,