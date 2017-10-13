if this is the hill you want to die on, Michael Che, then good.

didn't he already die a couple hills back? Reply

then whatever afterlife he's in gets wifi and i won't stand for it. Reply

This was Michael's "Here, hold my beer" moment. Reply

*removes his netflix special from my queue* Reply

What a dickhead reply, good God. Reply

Ableist people and those who have to question why people with disabilities should represented are scum. Reply

I can't tell if he's being deliberately obtuse or not. Reply

Fuck him. Reply

oh wow Reply

is he alright? Reply

He's always been trash. Reply

SNL writer fired over Twitter joke about Trump's 10-year-old son https://t.co/CinGLqQVL7 — The Independent (@Independent) January 25, 2017







BUT, guess who is likely gonna be at the update desk tomorrow night....

Well, it’s fucking shitty of her to write about an innocent kid. Reply

I didn't say it wasn't... Reply

he should be fired too. but we know it was a trump thing, and not a disability thing, or even a "innocent kid" thing. Reply

I don't mind dragging this family but can people stay away from the kids at least? Reply

I'm no fan of Che, but isn't he questioning how harassment would be reduced with more disability hires? Seems like a different question than the title



Also while his point (if there is one) is badly made, I do think it's important to acknowledge that people can be underprivileged in one domain and not in another, i.e. a man is a man regardless of his ethnicity or disability, and any man may carry just as much unchecked toxic masculinity as a able-bodied white man Reply

I thought at first that's what he was doing, but as he kept digging more and more it became apparent he was trying to justify that there was no need (which was obviously the reason for the question in the first place). :smh:



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:32 pm (UTC)

those disabled stand a really high chance of being sexual assaulted or harassed in their lifetime. Reply

I thought so too until I read some of the dismissive comments he responded with.



You're right, but he's not. I think he was just seizing on "lol disabilities?" because he thinks the whole statement is ridiculous (or hilarious, as he puts it.) And since people with disabilities aren't exactly thriving in Hollywood and are targets for abuse, having people with disabilities in positions of power would help. It's never going to be perfect because people are flawed, but it would be an improvement on the status quo. But he clearly doesn't want to engage on that. Reply

yea that "fucking hilarious" response is SO comedy dude bro lol. typical



i meant to say that he's unwittingly being a perfect example of how "diversity" hires don't necessarily go hand in hand with good behavior, as he's been a dick to women and now disabled individuals Reply

"uh huh cool"



"its fucking hilarious" Reply

People explained to him over and over and he was just being a pos about it. Reply

I'm no fan of Che, but isn't he questioning how harassment would be reduced with more disability hires?



IA and it's why I don't think discussions on topics like these belong on -twitter- of all places. This is a verbal conversation to be had, not words lost in translation based on the writing styles of two people.



I do think it's important to acknowledge that people can be underprivileged in one domain and not in another



Also IA, they're not synonymous. People who think that a person who is disabled is also someone who is automatically more sensitive to the plight of other disadvantaged demographics (and vice versa) would be sadly mistaken. Reply

I don't think that's his point, but I think it's always good for people to remember that just having a bunch of people from one group doesn't prevent harassment, discrimination, etc. Besides your point, I know of some situations where women were in the majority, there was a woman in leadership, and yet there were some really obvious forms of discrimination favoring the few male employees. Reply

If that's his point, why is disability the point he's hung up on? Why not race or sexuality? Reply

JFC, more and more people are just showing their ignorant asses! At first I thought, OK, maybe he wants to learn and is legitimately questioning so he can learn, but nope, he was just showing his ignorant ass.



Canceled. Reply

I was livid when one of the posters left a heartfelt argument about her own disabilities and how it impacted her in society and he pretty much responded with "uh-huh. Cool paragraph. Sad story." VERBATIM



what an asshat Reply

that REALLY bothered me, he was deliberately cold. Reply

He's such a fucking dick. That's just heartless. Reply

exactly. Why is he being so obnoxious and condescending? For WHAT? ugh Reply

seriously. wtf kind of heartlessly dismissive and insensitive response. Reply

The condescension is just disgusting Reply

yep that sent me into rage mode Reply

That was so fucking gross. Reply

It's fucking disgusting. Reply

it's as if his dismissive attitude toward people with disabilities is the very problem being addressed. 🤔



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:08 pm (UTC)

jesus christ, JUST DONT RESPOND Reply

What a dick. Reply

just last night i read that quote to my mom and said how happy i was to see someone mention more representation for people with disabilities because we get forgotten about and ignored so often. fuck this asshole. Reply

MEN ARE TRASH. Reply

*able-bodied people



let's not shift the focus here Reply

Why are people so insensitive, and smug about it? Is it that hard to have empathy for others? Reply

everyone's true colours are rly being exposed rn and as disgusting as it is im here for it Reply

Flop bish Reply

Uh-huh. Cool dickhead. Sad life. He's canceled. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/92043672.html



We been knew he was trash

mte, this should come as no surprise to anyone Reply

i knew there was a reason i didn't trust him but somehow forgot the details of this. thankfully that was enough to make me not waste my time watching his netflix special when ppl kept recommending it to me. Reply

Plus he's a Chris Matthews fan. :( Reply

right? this is just an extension of his douchebaggery Reply

mte Reply

mhmmm. Isn't it also funny that he has his comments disabled on Instagram? Not sure if that's new as of recently, but typical dish it out but can't take it asshole. He's always been smug. My friend who is a comedian knows him and says he's an asshole. Reply

Parent

I don’t know who Michael che is but he can burn in hell Reply

I know there’s .00001% decent men in the world apparently but this whole entire week I’ve been firmly in the THROW ALL THE MEN AWAY camp.



I’m so over men’s lacking ability to demonstrate basic humanity and common sense. Reply

Thread

"British actress Thandie Newton, who joined crowds of demonstrators in London on Thursday to protest violence against women, said she knows the feeling of exploitation and humiliation from the "kinds of things I was expected to do in auditions."



Newton recalled one incident as a teen, when she was exploited in a "casting couch" style interview, which she said many young actors can be forced to endure.



"There was one horrific incident where I went back for a second audition," she said. "The director asked me to sit with my legs apart; the camera was right positioned where it could see up my skirt."



Newton said the director told her to "put my leg over the arm of the chair, and before I started my dialogue, think about the character I was supposed to be having the dialogue with and how it felt to be made love to by this person."



Three years later, Newton -- who was then married -- learned from a conversation with a producer at Cannes Film Festival in France that the director had used the video to entertain guests during late-night parties."



claire forlani wrote, "I remember when Thandie Newton spoke out about a director that I had also had a disgusting experience with and I felt scared even reading what she said publicly about him, thinking, ‘Damn, she’s gonna get crucified for that,’" she said."



"British actress Thandie Newton, who joined crowds of demonstrators in London on Thursday to protest violence against women, said she knows the feeling of exploitation and humiliation from the "kinds of things I was expected to do in auditions."

Newton recalled one incident as a teen, when she was exploited in a "casting couch" style interview, which she said many young actors can be forced to endure.

"There was one horrific incident where I went back for a second audition," she said. "The director asked me to sit with my legs apart; the camera was right positioned where it could see up my skirt."

Newton said the director told her to "put my leg over the arm of the chair, and before I started my dialogue, think about the character I was supposed to be having the dialogue with and how it felt to be made love to by this person."

Three years later, Newton -- who was then married -- learned from a conversation with a producer at Cannes Film Festival in France that the director had used the video to entertain guests during late-night parties."

claire forlani wrote, "I remember when Thandie Newton spoke out about a director that I had also had a disgusting experience with and I felt scared even reading what she said publicly about him, thinking, 'Damn, she's gonna get crucified for that,'" she said."

who was this director?

what the fuckkkkkkkkkk Reply

oh thandie <3 Reply

Fucking disgusting Reply

jfc Reply

that is SO revolting Reply

omggg what the fuck Reply

Holy fuck D: Reply

"I was so so naïve when I started out and I realize now that we have to prepare our kids— I've got two beautiful daughters, one is 16 one is 11. So many people in our business, they don't want to be the ones to say something that's a bum out because then they become associated with a bum out and nobody wants to read about so-and-so because they're always blabbering on about a bum out. But one person will read this and it will stop them getting sexually abused by a director. That's the person I'm interested in."

Holy shit. :( Reply

EW wtf?? Reply

Holy fucking hell. Reply

I wish she'd name and shame him



I feel sick Reply

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG Reply

I just realized his instagram handle is "chethinks" which is laughable, because clearly he does not. Reply

he looks like an idiot, i'm so surprised he has fans. he's said dumb things in the past so Reply

Should just rename it to chedoesnthink Reply

he also has his comments turned off on his instagram! POS Reply

Parent

what a condescending prick. Reply

uh huh. fuck off. Reply

