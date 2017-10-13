October 13th, 2017, 11:22 am bellwetherr Michael Che Questions Need for Disabled People to Have Representation on Chelsea Peretti's Instagram Source: Chelsea Peretti's Instagram Tagged: ableism / disability rights, comedy / comedian, saturday night live (nbc), this bitch Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 201201 comments Add comment
die.
BUT, guess who is likely gonna be at the update desk tomorrow night....
Also while his point (if there is one) is badly made, I do think it's important to acknowledge that people can be underprivileged in one domain and not in another, i.e. a man is a man regardless of his ethnicity or disability, and any man may carry just as much unchecked toxic masculinity as a able-bodied white man
i meant to say that he's unwittingly being a perfect example of how "diversity" hires don't necessarily go hand in hand with good behavior, as he's been a dick to women and now disabled individuals
"its fucking hilarious"
IA and it's why I don't think discussions on topics like these belong on -twitter- of all places. This is a verbal conversation to be had, not words lost in translation based on the writing styles of two people.
I do think it's important to acknowledge that people can be underprivileged in one domain and not in another
Also IA, they're not synonymous. People who think that a person who is disabled is also someone who is automatically more sensitive to the plight of other disadvantaged demographics (and vice versa) would be sadly mistaken.
Canceled.
what an asshat
let's not shift the focus here
We been knew he was trash
I’m so over men’s lacking ability to demonstrate basic humanity and common sense.
"British actress Thandie Newton, who joined crowds of demonstrators in London on Thursday to protest violence against women, said she knows the feeling of exploitation and humiliation from the "kinds of things I was expected to do in auditions."
Newton recalled one incident as a teen, when she was exploited in a "casting couch" style interview, which she said many young actors can be forced to endure.
"There was one horrific incident where I went back for a second audition," she said. "The director asked me to sit with my legs apart; the camera was right positioned where it could see up my skirt."
Newton said the director told her to "put my leg over the arm of the chair, and before I started my dialogue, think about the character I was supposed to be having the dialogue with and how it felt to be made love to by this person."
Three years later, Newton -- who was then married -- learned from a conversation with a producer at Cannes Film Festival in France that the director had used the video to entertain guests during late-night parties." cnn
claire forlani wrote, "I remember when Thandie Newton spoke out about a director that I had also had a disgusting experience with and I felt scared even reading what she said publicly about him, thinking, ‘Damn, she’s gonna get crucified for that,’" she said." hr
who was this director?
“A director, on a callback, had a camera shooting up my skirt and asked me to touch my tits and think about the guy making love to me in the scene,” Newton said. “I thought, ‘OK, this is a little weird,’ but there was a female casting director in the room and I’d done weird stuff before so I did it.”
She then realized years later, after being approached by a drunk producer at the Cannes Film Festival, that the director had been sharing the video with his pals.
“‘Oh, Thandie, I’ve seen you recently!’ And he lurched away looking really shocked that he’d said that,” she recalled the producer saying. “It turns out that the director was showing that audition tape to his friends after poker games at his house. And they would all get off on it.” variety
“I was so so naïve when I started out and I realize now that we have to prepare our kids— I’ve got two beautiful daughters, one is 16 one is 11. So many people in our business, they don’t want to be the ones to say something that’s a bum out because then they become associated with a bum out and nobody wants to read about so-and-so because they’re always blabbering on about a bum out. But one person will read this and it will stop them getting sexually abused by a director. That’s the person I’m interested in.”
I feel sick