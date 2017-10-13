St. Vincent's MASSEDUCTION has arrived!
Annie Clark is back with her 5th album MASSEDUCTION. Critics are calling this her best effort yet.
It's a full ★★★★★ for @st_vincent's absurd, sexy, and totally out of this world 'MASSEDUCTION'. Review. https://t.co/jkucsxzpvt pic.twitter.com/yCLxkM9EpT— DIY (@diymagazine) October 10, 2017
- 'this is the moment that St Vincent enters the fabled realm reserved for the greats'
- Admires the 'queered approaches to gender and sexuality on fluid banger "Sugarboy"'
- Praises its weirdness, utter honesty, and dark humor.
St Vincent – MASSEDUCTION https://t.co/iqiGNOCoPQ pic.twitter.com/pwkT6eMMs3— musicOMH (@musicOMH) October 11, 2017
- 5 stars
- Although the subject matter alludes to mortality, suicide and drugs – every track is incredibly uplifting.
- "Saviour" is the sexiest song that Prince never wrote.
- "Smoking Section" is chilling: “sometimes I go the edge of my roof, and I think I’ll jump just to punish you”
- 'spiritual successor of David Bowie and Prince'.
review: St. Vincent’s ‘MASSEDUCTION’ is a thrilling, personal reinvention https://t.co/p9DFW6d27T pic.twitter.com/FLVGOHHjze— BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) October 12, 2017
- Her best album yet.
- Praises the ballads "New York", "Happy Birthday, Johnny", "Slow Disco", and "Smoking Section".
Read our Premature Evaluation review of @st_vincent's provocative and tragic new album MASSEDUCTION https://t.co/r3gL6YQ4kr pic.twitter.com/XXaodisMy0— Stereogum (@stereogum) October 10, 2017
- '“Hang On Me” is for anyone who has ever watched the scaffolding of their world collapse in slow-motion'.
- 'Antonoff isn’t all over MASSEDUCTION the same way he’s not all over Lorde’s Melodrama'.
- All that’s fun and sexy about MASSEDUCTION comes to a halt with “Young Lover,” in which a near-dead body is found bleeding out in a bathtub.
- Her most cohesive and accessible album to date.
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, Spotify, iTunes
ONTD, what are your thoughts?
jk, IA.
Cant believe I doubted you, Annie.
see also: the entire promo cycle leading up to the release.
I mean, sure, it's been done before but it's not that displeasing
will listen to this soon, excited.