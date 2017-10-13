Box Office Thursday Night Previews: ‘Happy Death Day’ Nabs $1 Million




-Happy Death Day opens within expectations for its Thursday night previews with 1 million.

-Blade Runner 2049 makes less than 1 million for Thursday late shows, collapsing near 80% from its take from last Thursday nights previews of 4 million that was frontloaded with fans of the first film.

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/918849101453713408
