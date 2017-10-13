Box Office Thursday Night Previews: ‘Happy Death Day’ Nabs $1 Million
-Happy Death Day opens within expectations for its Thursday night previews with 1 million.
-Blade Runner 2049 makes less than 1 million for Thursday late shows, collapsing near 80% from its take from last Thursday nights previews of 4 million that was frontloaded with fans of the first film.
that said i have no idea why anyone would've ever thought it was gonna make money, the general populace don't remember the original and also feel some weird terror over seeing any movie over 2 hours long 🤷🏻♀️
flop doesn't even begin to describe it. (the $ not the critical reception.)
alcon 1997 - 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)] I already had guessed it was Lori but I didn't expect the twist with the serial killer and the poisonous cupcake. XD
if people want a visual and auditory spectacle, go see it. i haven't stopped listening to the soundtrack since watching.
Rgaarding the racism, they named their token black character 'Becky' who enjoyed chocolate milk and she was the punching bag through out the movie.
I want to see that Death Day movie, it looks fun. Happy to have MoviePass lol
Should have put Scarjo in it if they wanted to make money lol
I’m gonna see it again soon. On vacation next week and I’m going to the movies every single day to play catch up.
At least Logan did well... (also bummed how 'male' skewing the only creatively ambitious sequels were this year)
