Box Office Thursday Night Previews: ‘Happy Death Day’ Nabs $1 Million

i saw blade runner 2049 last night and tho it had its problems, i rly loved it

that said i have no idea why anyone would've ever thought it was gonna make money, the general populace don't remember the original and also feel some weird terror over seeing any movie over 2 hours long 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Thread

Link

Happy Death Day looks kind of dumb but I'll watch it eventually. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, it looks stupid but kind of fun and harmless so i know i'll catch it on demand. i can't believe anyone sees crappy movies at the theater anymore. it is too expensive to take the chance the movie might be terrible, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow @ blade runner 2049



flop doesn't even begin to describe it. (the $ not the critical reception.)



alcon 1997 - 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

How was HDD? Is it worth seeing in theaters? Reply

Thread

Link

Haven’t seen it yet, but it has some pretty good reviews Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes...Altho I saw it for 5 bucks lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching tonight! Let you know! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's kinda low budget but I thought it was a fun movie. Definitely better than I expected Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Blade Runner 2049 was incredible Reply

Thread

Link

I just wiki'ed the movie to try to find who the killer is and it says "The film was first announced in July 2007, with Megan Fox attached to star. The film was originally titled "Half to Death", and was to be produced by Michael Bay". I wonder how different this movie would've been.



Reply

Thread

Link

the killer woulda been a robot and megan would've fought him in a bikini Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saw happy death day last night and enjoyed it. it was definitely cheesy/campy, but i was entertained lol Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna watch HDD but the trailer showed so much. I still don't know if I'll go, probably will just watch it later Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I already had guessed it was Lori but I didn't expect the twist with the serial killer and the poisonous cupcake. XD I saw HDD last night. Definitely have cute, campy, funny, and suspense all in one. The plot was entertaining too. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to see BR on IMAX next week. As a fan of the original BR, nothing appeals me but the name in this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

It lives up to the original Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was supposed to see br2049 tonight but i feel like total shit, so prob not going to get to see it till next week :( Reply

Thread

Link

my moviepass came last week and there's nothing out that i want to see rn. maybe bladerunner? last weekend i saw beetlejuice in the theater and that was fun Reply

Thread

Link

it's soooo good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blade Runner was great I can't believe people slept on it. Reply

Thread

Link

not gonna lie, I literally slept during the movie. My brother had to wake me up lel. I think it was a combo of the slow plot, eerie soundtrack and lack of dialogue so I just plonked out without even realizing it. I still understand why people love it, because the visuals were indeed stunning. I think I just cant get into the genre and all the time the movie spent on world building (which I understand is hallmark of sci fi). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it again today and lovvvved it again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so whats the plot. like full on synopsis? Reply

Thread

Link

blade runner 2049 really had genre going against it. the last hard cyberpunk movie that actually did well at the box office must have been one of the matrix movies.



if people want a visual and auditory spectacle, go see it. i haven't stopped listening to the soundtrack since watching. Reply

Thread

Link

We saw HDD and there was a fun sprinkling of racism and sexism -once the credits hit I noticed SCOTT LOBDELL a douche comic book writer (for mostly Marvel but also dabbles in DC) who was acussed of secret harassment not so long ago during a panel. Go fucking figure. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh jeez. How was it racist? I was already able to tell there would be sexism lol.



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the walk of shame aspect was clear from the trailers yeah but there were a few more groan worthy ones for me.

Rgaarding the racism, they named their token black character 'Becky' who enjoyed chocolate milk and she was the punching bag through out the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw the movie and didn't see any racism. There were two Asian characters that were basically nameless but idk what OP is talking about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What racism? There were two Asian characters that o assumed you mean? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF at Blade Runner bombing that hard



I want to see that Death Day movie, it looks fun. Happy to have MoviePass lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao @ Blade Bunner



Should have put Scarjo in it if they wanted to make money lol Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVED Happy Death Day. It’s a horror comedy, more comedy than horror but seriously awesome. Reminded me a tad bit of Scream in how they dissected conventional horror tropes by calling them out but then using them in such an over the top manner.



I’m gonna see it again soon. On vacation next week and I’m going to the movies every single day to play catch up. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw The Foreigner last night. It definitely felt like two movies (Jackie Chan was like singularly focused on one thing like the Terminator while everyone else was doing something else) but I liked it. I wish it had more old man Jackie doing MacGyvering things, but maybe his parts were more special because there were less of them. Reply

Thread

Link

For anyone who has seen it, how was The Mountain Between Us? Reply

Thread

Link

My mom loved, was all starry eyed talking about the movie, but she's Idris biggest fangirl so...lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Def seeing Blade Runner a second time before it goes bye bye! Loved it. I might be Agent K for halloween. Reply

Thread

Link

broken nose agent k or regular agent k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Save you money for A Star is Born sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im going as Joi if I can find something that works for her yellow coat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it again today and loved it again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Death Day looks sososo bad. definitely going to use MoviePass to watch it lol Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes @ blade runner Reply

Thread

Link