The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
The Golden House - Salman Rushdie
Synopsis: When powerful real-estate tycoon Nero Golden immigrates to the States under mysterious circumstances, he and his three adult children assume new identities, taking 'Roman' names, and move into a grand mansion in downtown Manhattan. Arriving shortly after the inauguration of Barack Obama, he and his sons, each extraordinary in his own right, quickly establish themselves at the apex of New York society.
The story of the powerful Golden family is told from the point of view of their Manhattanite neighbour and confidant, René, an aspiring filmmaker who finds in the Goldens the perfect subject. René chronicles the undoing of the house of Golden: the high life of money, of art and fashion, a sibling quarrel, an unexpected metamorphosis, the arrival of a beautiful woman, betrayal and murder, and far away, in their abandoned homeland, some decent intelligence work.
The Origin of Others - Toni Morrison
Synopsis: America's foremost novelist reflects on the themes that preoccupy her work and increasingly dominate national and world politics: race, fear, borders, the mass movement of peoples, the desire for belonging. What is race and why does it matter? What motivates the human tendency to construct Others? Why does the presence of Others make us so afraid?
Drawing on her Norton Lectures, Toni Morrison takes up these and other vital questions bearing on identity in The Origin of Others. In her search for answers, the novelist considers her own memories as well as history, politics, and especially literature.
Heather The Totality - Matthew Weiner
Synopsis: The Breakstone family arrange themselves around their daughter Heather, and the world seems to follow: beautiful, compassionate, entrancing, she is the greatest blessing in their lives of Manhattan luxury. But as Heather grows-and her empathy sharpens to a point, and her radiance attracts more and more dark interest-their perfect existence starts to fracture. Meanwhile a very different life, one raised in poverty and in violence, is beginning its own malign orbit around Heather
Future Home of the Living God - Louise Erdrich
Synopsis: The world as we know it is ending. Evolution has reversed itself, affecting every living creature on earth. Science cannot stop the world from running backwards, as woman after woman gives birth to infants that appear to be primitive species of humans. Thirty-two-year-old Cedar Hawk Songmaker, adopted daughter of a pair of big-hearted, open-minded Minneapolis liberals, is as disturbed and uncertain as the rest of America around her. But for Cedar, this change is profound and deeply personal. She is four months pregnant.
Though she wants to tell the adoptive parents who raised her from infancy, Cedar first feels compelled to find her birth mother, Mary Potts, an Ojibwe living on the reservation, to understand both her and her baby’s origins. As Cedar goes back to her own biological beginnings, society around her begins to disintegrate, fueled by a swelling panic about the end of humanity.
Mean - Myriam Gurba
Synopsis: Myriam Gurba's debut is the bold and hilarious tale of her coming of age as a queer, mixed-race Chicana. Blending radical formal fluidity and caustic humor, Mean turns what might be tragic into piercing, revealing comedy. This is a confident, funny, brassy book that takes the cost of sexual assault, racism, misogyny, and homophobia deadly seriously.
Source 1 2 3 4 5
I'm currently reading The Girls and I actually like it a lot so far, but I hear the end is going to annoy me. Also still trying to get through It. I loooove it but it's just so long.
I have Midnight's Children on my kindle but I recently I can't bring myself to read anything substantial. :/
Anyway, I'm sad because I no longer have access to the Toronto Library ebook collection. So many books I'm missing out on.
But now I have to find the book you're talking about.
I'm still in the mood for smth creepy, and I've got a day to read A Monster Calls before I have to give it back to the library so I think that's my plan for today.
Whoops 😬 I forgot to say I want to read Mean and The Origin of Others. The latter sounds really interesting.
eta: i read little fires everywhere for my september botm and while it was very well written/i read it quickly i didn't really connect to it :(
Anyway, I'm really getting into Carrie, I'm loving the story structure.
I'm currently debating what to read next.
I also finished The End We Start From which was really, really short. Like, 45 minutes short, about a a woman who gives birth on the eve of a natural disaster in London. It's a first novella and Megan Hunter is a poet so it's incredibly spare and nobody has names, just initials.
I just started The Woman in Black last night by ONTD recommendation and I'm enjoying it so far. I'm gonna try to finish it tonight.
Currently re-reading The Fifth Season and reading a ton of creepy story posts on Jezebel and reddit.
saaaaaaaaaaame. I wish it had been longer, but it was nice to get something new this quick.
Do you listen to the audio books? I love the narrator, he's such a perfect Peter.
Finally finished The library at Mount Char. Could have been 70% less detailed in violence, and the pacing needed a lot of editing. It's a pretty awesome cool idea, but bogged down by the apparent need of violence and judgement towards american life. The ending is an 'oh? Huh'.