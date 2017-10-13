The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall

Dead @ even Salman Rushdie putting out a book before GRRM. Reply

Lmao ifkr?

Book post yay.



I'm currently reading The Girls and I actually like it a lot so far, but I hear the end is going to annoy me. Also still trying to get through It. I loooove it but it's just so long.

i've been wanting to read some more creepy books for halloween but i'm still working my way through in the woods by tana french. it's def not bad but i'm usually not into police procedurals and idk how i feel about the main guy. (it's been on my shelf for yearrrrs so i figured it was time to cross it off)

I liked In The Woods, but I LOVED The Likeness. Cassie becomes the main protagonist in that one.

oh really? good. i don't generally read male pov haha

I enjoyed her writing a lot but hooooly hell did I hate the main guy in that one.

Lol no @ Rushdie. I still haven't finished Hillary's book. D8

Is Salman Rushdie generally a good author? People are so split when it comes to him.



I have Midnight's Children on my kindle but I recently I can't bring myself to read anything substantial. :/ Reply

I personally couldn't get into his books as his writing style seemed condescending to me. Plus he seem to like being controversial.

Midnight's Children is his best work, IMO. I'm not really a huge fan of his other fictional stuff, but his collected essays are worth a read (Imaginary Homelands). If you're from a postcolonial background there's a lot of stuff you can relate to.

Haroun and the Sea of Stories, his children's book written for his son while he was in hiding is beautiful imo.

he can write, yes. most of his books are dreck though and his tone is incredibly smarmy. i'd agree with the other user in saying that imaginary homelands & midnight's children are worth looking at thoug.

Didn't Rushdie JUST release a book last year?!

it was at least two years ago bc i was still working at barnes and noble in union sq and we hosted an event iirc

Yay, book post! I was in a reading slump and then I read two "I've moved to Paris; here are my wacky adventures" books and now I love reading again. I wish more people would write books like that, but not about Paris, since there are lot of those.



Anyway, I'm sad because I no longer have access to the Toronto Library ebook collection. So many books I'm missing out on. Reply

Oh, was it "Bonjour Kale" maybe? I've read that recently and I love books like that.

No! One was A Year in Paris (cute little vignettes for each day of the year) and the other was Finding Me in France or something like that, about a Brit who buys a farmhouse in a small French village.

But now I have to find the book you're talking about.



But now I have to find the book you're talking about. Reply

I started to read An Exaltation of Larks by Suanne Laqueur because it was supposed to be this great love story but only a few chapters in it had cousin incest and I'm not about that so I quit it. Now I'm reading Turtles All the Way Down.

Are you enjoying Turtles All The Way Down?

So far, yes. I'm only a few chapters in.

My bff told me it was really emotional and wonderful. It's on my TBR because of her but I don't know when I'll get to it, because I'm not much of a John Green reader.

I'm reading Dangerous Liasions and it's fun and easy to read. Compared to the movie, the book is more scandalous to me.

i've always wanted to read that because I love, like, every adaptation of it ever

No ty to Rushdie

I'm most excited for The Book of Dust. But I want to read it in portuguese and I'm not sure when it will be released here.

holy shit, i had no idea the book of dust was coming so soon. i can't believe it's finally almost here! (or at least the first volume, because apparently he's split it into three)

Admittedly, all I've been reading lately are creepy Reddit posts but I think I'm finally burnt out. I still need to read The Black Tides of Heaven but I think I want to wait until I go on my road trip. It seems like a pretty easy read though! I read the first few pages and I didn't immediately want to put it down so that's a plus.



I'm still in the mood for smth creepy, and I've got a day to read A Monster Calls before I have to give it back to the library so I think that's my plan for today.



Whoops 😬 I forgot to say I want to read Mean and The Origin of Others. The latter sounds really interesting.



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

i love creepy reddit posts! which subs were you reading?

I might read Heather, the totality since that's my name and I'm narcissistic.

i feel like i'm going to be reading helter skelter until the end of time, it's so well written but i can only handle it in small chunks. i'm thinking about stopping at the midpoint and picking up a novel to break things up, i wanna hit 50 books for the year and i'm at 37 rn



eta: i read little fires everywhere for my september botm and while it was very well written/i read it quickly i didn't really connect to it :(



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:03 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm reading The Shining and I love it so so much!!!!

I finished Young Jane Young last night and the ending was totally unfulfilling. It just ended.

I actually won Future Home of the Living God on Goodreads, but I still haven't got it. I don't know what's up.



Anyway, I'm really getting into Carrie, I'm loving the story structure. Reply

I recently finished World Without End and I liked it although a couple things nagged me about it.

I'm currently debating what to read next.





I'm currently debating what to read next. Reply

I don't know why I take out like five books from the library and then struggle to finish even one. I've complained about it before but I really wish I had my old reading attention span back, I used to read so fast and so much more. :/ Currently reading The Table of Less Valued Knights by Marie Phillips and Lavinia by Ursula Le Guin.



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:33 pm (UTC) Reply

I finished The Wasp Factory by Iain Banks and I enjoyed it but fuck, there was a LOT of animal and child murder in it. I guessed the final ~twist but I'm still working over the meaning of it.



I also finished The End We Start From which was really, really short. Like, 45 minutes short, about a a woman who gives birth on the eve of a natural disaster in London. It's a first novella and Megan Hunter is a poet so it's incredibly spare and nobody has names, just initials.



I just started The Woman in Black last night by ONTD recommendation and I'm enjoying it so far. I'm gonna try to finish it tonight. Reply

how was the End We Start From? it sounded intriguing.

The prose is sparse so there's a lot of reading between lines but it was intriguing. Surprisingly it was mostly about motherhood, this nameless woman focusing on how he grew in the months following a disaster that forces everyone out of London. I don't know that I'd recommend buying it because it's so short, but it's definitely a good one for when you want something really quick but with depth.

i'm currently reading we were eight years in power an american tragedy by ta-nehisi coates & i've got an audiobook of the waves by virginia woolf bc so many ppl here had rec'd it.

I'm starting We Were Eight Years in Power soon. nabbed a copy for myself. ahhh. I need to read The Waves too. I feel like it would be something I love but I just need a decent block of time to sink into it.

eight years in power is so good, like there are times where i can't put it down. i had the waves on audio book but had to buy the actual book bc i was having a hard time following but now that i'm actually reading it, i'm rly enjoying it so far.

Reading The Awkward Squad by Sophie Henaff which is like the French New Tricks. I more or less like it. I'm going to read Broadcast by Liam Brown next.

I just finished the new Peter Grant novella, which was great. I love that series and it has great dry wit.



Currently re-reading The Fifth Season and reading a ton of creepy story posts on Jezebel and reddit. Reply

I just finished the new Peter Grant novella, which was great. I love that series and it has great dry wit.



saaaaaaaaaaame. I wish it had been longer, but it was nice to get something new this quick. Reply

yep, if i could get a novella about every 6 mo I'd be so happy.



Do you listen to the audio books? I love the narrator, he's such a perfect Peter. Reply

The next 24 hour readathon will be on October 21st, if anyone here is interested :D The sign ups are open now.

thanks for the heads up! I totally thought I was gonna participate in this one bc it's been years since I last did anything like this, but then that weekend got all booked up. /sigh. next time! happy reading!

Mean is the only one that sounds interesting to me.



Finally finished The library at Mount Char. Could have been 70% less detailed in violence, and the pacing needed a lot of editing. It's a pretty awesome cool idea, but bogged down by the apparent need of violence and judgement towards american life. The ending is an 'oh? Huh'. Reply

there were some great moments in that book (and a few scenes that were quite moving) and I liked that I was kept surprised the entire time bc I had noooo idea where anything was going to go, but yes, it did feel uneven. it's a book I'd rec for the adventure if I had to rec something ~different, but it's not a book I'd revisit.

