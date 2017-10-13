Fergie is still paying for the Double Dutchess videos
Fergie is currently out in Germany hustling and promoting her new record and as it turns out, she kinda has to! When asked by a fan if she has any debt Fergie revealed that she is still paying for the apparently self-funded music videos making up her Double Dutchess visual experience album. Go to 20:50 to hear what Fergie Ferg has to say.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND9s3JXVceA&t=5s
Support a struggling independent artisT and stream DD on Spotify
Wow that sucks
ten years too late sis.
mtv has been playing 'london bridge' will promo-ing teen mum and its SO GOOD
The 00's seriously had bops, and I can't even help but reflect and just think about the days I watched VH1, MTV, and BET every time I hear a song. Man, those were the days!
Does anyone remember The Urbz lol
Dems the breaks
might buy it after this sadness post
Edited at 2017-10-13 04:38 pm (UTC)
cant wait for her to announce her dive bar tour tho!
Not everyone is willing to pay money out of their own pocket for the sake of ART, Fergie really did that.