Fergie is still paying for the Double Dutchess videos

I wonder if she'll rejoin BEP

Not with how they parted. Aren't will.i.am and taboo pissed or something when she said she's not coming back?

oof. "I have some things I can sell" ahhhhh I feel sad for her... she should have made a better album!!

Yeah, it really bummed me out when she said that. I wouldn't want her to hit rock bottom. I just think that she should have been more selfish and have focused on her career when she was still on the charts. She really dedicated her life to BEP, and now, will.i.am says that she was only a feature in the group and not a member. I really think that they burned bridges, since rumor had it that it went salty when she left labels and created her own. Then again, he did produce You Already Know, but that was probably produced sometime in 2014 or later.

Wow that sucks

lol

Fergie don goofed.



ten years too late sis. Reply

now why the fuck would you ask someone if they have debt... mind ya business

iawtc

This sorta reminds of when I saw a clip of some little girl asking Britney if she was a high school dropout. smh Ppl have no fucking manners.

lmao omg

LMAAOOO OH MY GOD

I feel bad this flopped bc you can tell this was a passion project for her but the music and the timing was all wrong.

honestly fergies mid 00s songs are still so good.



mtv has been playing 'london bridge' will promo-ing teen mum and its SO GOOD Reply

why is it that popstars who made bops suddenly stop making good music ten years later? Do they just become too broke to pay good writers/producers?

Rihanna is still making bops, tyvm.

Wasn't Will I Am her producer the first album? Now he denies she was apart of BEP. I think he was the one who gave her the bops. And no top producers now want to give their best songs to her, 10 years after she was a star.

For her & Gwenny-gwen-gwen I think their taste is dated and that they haven't realized no one is here for white girl rap or appropriative posturing as much anymore that was their bread & butter. They took too long to come back and missed their windows

the songs they would get go to younger girls

Britney last album was good tho

Just yesterday, I was jamming to Big Girls Don't Cry on my ride home after work. I was surprised that it was played on the radio, and I like how it still doesn't sound dated.



The 00's seriously had bops, and I can't even help but reflect and just think about the days I watched VH1, MTV, and BET every time I hear a song. Man, those were the days! Reply

Does anyone remember The Urbz lol

yes, never played it though

Omg yes I loved that game!

lol I used to want this game so bad.

Never got it, but did want it

LOVE THAT GAME

lol legit my favourite game growing up tbh

that was my first sims game tbh

Oh dear...didnt she have a label before?

Dems the breaks



Dems the breaks

Reply

i screamt. she taking so many l's this year i cannot

i actually really like her album lmao

might buy it after this sadness post Reply

I'm still paying off my amazon purchases so I can't judge

She should have stopped dumping money into the videos after the first one flopped.

What happened to her BEP money and her first solo album? I know it was awhile ago but she was massive back then. Sucks for her.

Music videos are expensive and has a baby and wasnt working for awhile...

I had a feeling she funded the music videos herself. Because even big stars like Britney and others can't even seem to get more than 2 music videos paid for by the label.

it didn't have to be this way sis! why'd you wait 10 years

This begs the question: do you spend $$$ on a bunch of shitty videos for all the singles, or just 1 great video for 1 single and hope you didn't misfire in picking?



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Wasn't she going for a Lemonade visual album thing? But no one cared, so it all flopped.

You mean the money she made performing for a hospital grand opening in Fargo, North Dakota and the North Dakota State Fair didn't cover those costs?!

wish i liked any of the songs enough to give her some sympathy coin

i play Tension 5 times a day.



cant wait for her to announce her dive bar tour tho! Reply

And yall wonder why 5H's video be looking cheap and plugged with product placement. Labels are cheap asses and don't like to pay for shit now. I'm sure Beyoncé had to cough up some money as well for her VE but her label was probably willing to give her more money than Fergie's label esp since buzz around her was dry. Fergie should have been scouting for sponsors as she knew her label was here for her when they postponed her album. Rihanna released this after she had to pay for GGGB. She lucked up by Umbrella becoming a hit.

I bet with artists like Beyonce and Taylor their labels pay for it because they know they will get a big return from plays/media attention. with them it's guaranteed hundreds of millions of views so their labels will invest in videos, but the same isn't true for the majority of artists. I wish TRL or some platform would make videos worth the $$ again so labels will invest

Link

Beyonce had a deal with Pepsi worth 50 million, and they basically said it was for her "unspecified creative projects." That was a year before self-titled came out, so I think she used it on that. Anyway, that's the way it is for even huge artists - their music videos are often funded by either themselves, or some company. I think usually the label will probably throw in some coins for the lead single, but after that, they all seem to be on their own.

Not everyone is willing to pay money out of their own pocket for the sake of ART, Fergie really did that.

Link









Fergie is truly an ARTPOPIST

not living so GLAMOROUS now are we? lol oop

