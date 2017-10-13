seb 1

Fergie is still paying for the Double Dutchess videos



Fergie is currently out in Germany hustling and promoting her new record and as it turns out, she kinda has to! When asked by a fan if she has any debt Fergie revealed that she is still paying for the apparently self-funded music videos making up her Double Dutchess visual experience album. Go to 20:50 to hear what Fergie Ferg has to say.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND9s3JXVceA&t=5s

Support a struggling independent artisT and stream DD on Spotify
Tagged: ,