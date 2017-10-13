Martha Broq

Sarah Silverman Dines with Trump Voters in Premiere Episode of "I ♥ You, America"


Sarah Silverman sat down with a group of Trump voters to chat about their differences, on her new Hulu Show "I ♥ You, America". They discussed Trump voting, birtherism, gay marriage and more.

The entire episode featured clinical nudity, a musical number, an annoying late night host, and an interview with Meghan Phelps-Roper.

Did you watch the premiere, ONTD?
