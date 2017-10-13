Sarah Silverman Dines with Trump Voters in Premiere Episode of "I ♥ You, America"

I'd rather eat a foot than dine with tr*mp voters or watch anyone dine with them Reply

Lol mfte. Reply

MTE Reply

same sis Reply

I'd rather swim in gasoline and light a match. Reply

i'd dine with them only if it gave me the chance to poison them Reply

This and the shit Oprah pulled just ain't it for me. The idea that we should "come to dinner" with these people who pridefully chose to plunge our nation into turmoil is fucking ridiculous.



Fuck Trump and Fuck the people who voted for him. They can all go to hell. There are literally more of us than them so we need to focus on organizing so people actually go out to vote and combating voter suppression instead of trying to "understand" the people who elected someone who doesn't even value our humanity. Reply

yup Reply

Are you talking about the 60 Minutes thing? Reply

ia. i don't care about those bigots of coal country or their opiate epidemic. Reply

us blue-staters have just as much smack, but do they talk about us? Reply

This Reply

"There are literally more of us than them"

Are there? That gives me hope.



I feel like I've met alot of idiots that just vote against themselves. Reply

yes Reply

I woulda flipped that table tell u what Reply

Yep Reply

I don't know what to do with them, but this isn't it. It gives them this inflated sense of importance.



Why the fuck don't the racists try to understand another side than their own? Reply

Same. They've proven that they are never going to change their minds. It's their fault we are in this mess. Today the WH is getting rid of health care subsidies for low income families. And the kicker, it will affect them too. But they don't care. Reply

I'm tired of interviews with Trump voters or profiles on them tbh. I never want to hear from them again as long as I live. I'd rather see interviews with those who didn't vote for him and are now going to suffer. Reply

its so infuriating to see them talk about issues they actually don't agree with trump on and yet



i know we talk about classism and education here, but this is a shining example - they are SO undereducated on what's going on Reply

Yeah, their talking points were all straight-up Fox News lies. Reply

There's no way in hell I am watching this, but I am willing to bet that so many people who voted for him, if you gave them a quiz about what they liked and don't like and wanted and don't want and what their priorities were, they would be completely out of alignment with the Republican party. They just don't know, and don't care to know. It's fucking infuriating. Reply

Probably because at the end of the day, they think Democrats=baby killing gay marriage lovers and never look at any issue beyond that. Reply

i don't even if i'd say they don't care



they just have higher priorities - seeped in racism, sexism and bigotry. Reply

There was something in an issue of The Economist a few months ago that touched on this. I *think* I ripped the article out for later reference because there was a lot of interesting information in it. I'll see if I can find it for you. I think it also addressed the idea that people cling to political party affiliation so tightly that they actually change positions on issues. It was nuts. Reply

that's the crux of america's current state of intellectual decay: that dipshits like this can proudly proclaim that ignorance is just as valuable as intelligence.



the braying hubris of america's white supremacy is incapable of changing its flat tone. Reply

https://www.economist.com/news/special-report/21724115-observers-donald-trumps-presidency-who-hope-politics-will-eventually-return I found the article! It was a special report on Trump's America from July 2017. The link goes to the first article in the series and then on the left hand side are the other 5 articles in the special report. Reply

America is like a cult, ppl r brainwashed Reply

yep.



They literally are just parroting what they hear on Fox News.

agreed, but I think it's why someone should talk to them. education is key. Reply

Can we stop trying to humanize these people when they don't care about us?



"Ohh what made you sell out your country and fellow citizens?" Racism, bitterness, and selfishness! Next! Reply

Lol, they don't even believe we're part of the country. They're ALL bigots, plain and simple. Reply

MTE. And it's even worse than them no caring about us- they want a lot of us dead.

I can't @



"so where do you get your healthcare?



"well i'm a full time student so that's a job"



"...so the ACA?"



"uhh whoever gives it...the government, I guess"



Jfc Reply

Just like fucking Tomi Lauren, saying she is under 26 and her parents take care of it. Fucking idiots. Reply

so typical Reply

They want social services FOR THEM



they consider themselves the only Americans left.





everyone else is NOT American in their head.

I want to know how she's paying for being a full-time college student, too. Any of those pell grants or federal student loans? I'd be surprised if it was all paid of out of pocket.



Plus, bish - I had FOUR part-time jobs for two semesters when I was in college and still had to take out loans. I've had a job with the exception of six months ever since I was 15. Tell me more about Obama and Democrats have been giving out "handouts."



/rant She just made me really frustrated. Reply

Def pell grants Reply

oh my. Reply

I have family from where these people are from and everyone out there is the same. It's only a handout if someone who isn't white is receiving it to them. I've known people who make a full time job out of trying to find a way not to work and get money from the government ... and they will bitch and moan about a single mother who works three jobs and gets $50 a month in SNAP benefits to feed her kids simply because she isn't white. Reply

It was interesting to hear that most of them weren't impressed with what he's done so far. Not that it isn't the lowest bar in the world but hopefully there are enough people like that to not give him another term.



Of course they all get government-funded healthcare but are whining that Obama was giving handouts to people who didn't "deserve" it. Reply

When I was Republican, that's literally what it was about.



I even believed in the Welfare queen myth for a long time,Cuz it's literally something that is JAMMED in our heads for a long time, SOMEONE ELSE TO BLAME, a lie to hang on to, it's fucking awful, it's a way to keep them angry at someone else, and a way for them to keep judging other people.



yet they don't like being judged.



Basically Whites like these just want everyone to cater to them and no one else.



Like these assholes just don't want anyone else getting the services that should be for them.



yes it's about Racism, and someone thinking they deserve it more than someone else.



I remember one of my HS friends losing her shit on someone bringing an expensive purse to apply for Welfare, or just in the office, cuz she had to jump to judgey conclusions, and I was like "Honey, that could have been a gift, or she might have had money once and bought the bag, those bags last a long time, calm down, and stop being so judgey"



sadly it's just . way to keep the blame on someone else than to improve social services for people.



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

My home town. Holy crap. Wonder why they picked it? Reply

Blaze is so precious tho, and I hope he learned something.



Trump is trash- but ONTD's mentality of half the country can just fuck off and go to hell... is so dumb. haha Reply

I'm simplifying but... yeah? Kinda? The votes were 48% to 46% Reply

lol right? like when people talk about "backwater" places as if they don't have power or something, bitch this is why we lost. Reply

I agree



As much as I hate Trump, there are many people in this country who voted for him in good faith (no matter how wrong they might be). There are plenty of conservatives, Trump supporters or otherwise, who are decent people.



The mentality that everyone who disagrees with you politically is the enemy is a big part of the reason we lost



We don't need to close ourselves off in a bubble of liberals. Expanding our bubble helps us to grow intellectually and also gives us an opportunity to explain our positions and hopefully convince others to change.



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:07 pm (UTC)

And how do you think they feel about us?



They drew a very clear line in the sand with their votes....and the damage its already doing and will continue to do for DECADES isn't something that can be forgiven in four years. And they will NEVER even try to realize how far back they have set us.



I'm sorry but I'm not ready to forgive. Reply

they can. I'm sick to death coddling people who are literally stripping me of my rights. And I'm the one who has to be soft and forgiving and compassionate while they show me none? Yeah, no. Done giving. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 Reply

They refuse to see me as human.



They absolutely can go to hell on a first-class trip. Reply

How do you reason with people who view you as less than?!?!? Reply

if we look at this based on vote turn-out, it's like less than 25% of the country tbh Reply

It was closer to 25%. Definitely not half.



I can -maybe- forgive those who voted for him. But those who vote for him AND still support him after the unholy clusterfuck that has been the last 10 months can definitely fuck right off. Reply

Lol @ one of them saying "it's just my opinion" and Sarah saying, "you're right." Fuck you all!!!!! I really couldn't give less of a fuck what your opinion on how I have sex is, holy shit, this useless ass show really digging deep. Reply

well, sarah silverman is a piece of shit so. Reply

I mean, it would be awkward to say "fuck you" in someone else's house haha IDK saying that wouldn't have changed their minds. This show isn't for them, it's for the viewers... who see this and have your reaction. Hopefully Trump voters who watch this have the same reaction. Reply

Which is why this show is useless, lol. There are a number of ways to say fuck you in a ~polite~ way. Instead, she validated him and told him it's totally okay to be a bigot.



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:40 pm (UTC)

Sarah "Blackface" Silverman is a stain on the state of NH. Reply

Didn’t someone suggest we should all buy nazis an ice cream cone? I can’t remember who it was, but it was recent. Reply

Maybe to choke them to death with it. Reply

PLEASE RETWEET

Dear America,

I’ll pay for your ice cream for the 1st 100 people who do this:#IceCreamChallenge@DairyQueen @BaskinRobbins pic.twitter.com/6XPZmhVFzr — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) October 9, 2017



This is the guy who had Zatanna mind wipe Batman to cover up a rape I found itThis is the guy who had Zatanna mind wipe Batman to cover up a rape Reply

this conspiracy theorist. Reply

and shove it up their ass?



Trump is saving every washed-up comedian's career it seems. Reply

Wreck it Ralph 2 is happening, she is doing just fine. Reply

Wreck it Ralph? lol well, my mistake then. Reply

Sarah was just nominated for an Emmy, and her Netflix stand-up was actually really good (I do understand the new show is polarizing as fuck though). I feel like she's a good example of actively changing your views... Reply

Ugh, this post is perfect timing. I'm currently sitting in a waiting room with people loudly talking about all of the amazing things Trump has done for this country. It's one thing to see his psychotic supporters polluting the internet but to encounter IRL is always a trip. Reply

Oh no bb, you shouldn't have to deal with that :( Reply

Luckily there seems to be a consensus for most of the people I seem to find myself surrounded with that Trump is an evil racist devil, but there are times when when I hear someone say something pro Trump and I want to ask exactly what they're talking about. Like give me a list of the great things he's done. It always makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills bc how do you look at this man and the hateful shit he's doing and all the evil shit he's tried and failed to do and think 'good job'. What kind of evil shit person are you if you do? Reply

Parent

I get that they're trying to show that not all Trump voters are raging neo-Nazis and we can all get along and whatever, but I don't think the "kumbaya" approach is beneficial. The takeaway at the end of this video is "your politics can be as shitty as you want and it doesn't matter because we're all in this together!!!!" which... nah.



How about you actually show these Trumpers the consequences of their actions? Why have them meet with a white woman of extreme privilege when they could meet a black family who lost a loved one to police brutality? An immigrant family where some are documented and others aren't and they risk being separated?



These idiots learned nothing and this sketch was very tone deaf. Reply

that’s too real tbh, everyone goes soft on these trump voters Reply

they wouldn't meet with someone who's child died because they couldn't get the care they needed, they're too fucking scared. Cowards. Reply

People love to blame our shitty elected officials in this country but seem to completely not get the point that they're ELECTED! Shitty people are being voted in by shitty people! Reply

They would need to show a white family that's middle class or higher, because most supporters I know don't give a shit about black families, immigrants, etc. The exception occasionally is if they know the people well. Otherwise, they're all about the mental gymnastics to justify things.



Shit, even quite a few liberal types I know are pulling this too.



Fuck trump voters and their shit opinions...the way she kept saying Barack Obama wasn’t an American was truly ignorant. I’m so sick of profiles on these turds 😑 Reply

He just re-certified the Iran deal. Holy shit, I'm going to punch someone. Reply

I can't tell if you are punching out of anger or happiness. Reply

Sis, I'm so damn tired, I don't even know at this point, LoL Reply

he also addressed the "family research council" hate group and is trying to revive the dying "poor persecuted american christian values" meme.



he's despicable beyond words. Reply

I hate this kinda shit. It's ALWAYS liberals, women, POC, who invite bigots over to their house to break bread. For what? To prove to them we're people and not savage animals and to be like "ok maybe reconsider next time when you vote for people who literally want me dead! thanks!!! 😊😊😊😊" Fuck this, fuck them, fuck that. Reply

This Reply

i cant wait until POC/religious minorities/LGBTQ people realize there is no point in trying to justify your humanity to anybody, especially a group of people who know what they've done and frankly do not care to change in the name of white supremacy/Christianity/etc.

its so annoying seeing people on twitter of all places go back and forth with people who aren't really trying to change and become better people... if they cared, they would pick up a book or go online and learn themselves



unless its your own family and people you actually generally care about for whatever reason, there is really no use for all that wasted energy. zero. let the allies do the grunt work imo Reply

IKR? Why even pretend you GAF about someone who would literally prefer you were dead? Reply

Fuckin preach Reply

Stop trying to figure out Trump voters. There is nothing else to it besides them being racist, sexist, and homophobic. Reply

haha I feel like all those things are side effects of income inequality though. It really sucks, but it's deeper than that. Reply

Most Trump voters are not poor. Reply

A lot of focus was on Trump voters being these working class people who stumbled on hard times and there are some of those like in the video, but just like the supporters of every other Republican candidate, most of them are well-off white people who are religious and don't really like minorities or poor people. The average Trump voters income was a lot higher than the average Clinton voter's income. Reply

Mte. Is she going to interview the business moguls who voted for him next? Or nah, bc that doesn't get u sympathy? Reply

Exactly. Some of these posters are being willfully obtuse. Reply

I'm still stunned by Trump's stupid ass opinions yesterday about FEMA and PR. Again, not sure he grasps that the US is responsible for PR, and as a result they are entitled to help from FEMA. If he wouldn't complain about FEMA parking their asses in FL for a two months after a hurricane, he can't complain about FEMA doing the same in PR. Reply

LoL i'm dumb i didn't even see i already replied to you about this below



Edited at 2017-10-13 05:45 pm (UTC)

Lmao some of y'all are showing ur truecolors.mp3. Every tr*mp voter can go bye bye and that shouldn't be a controversial opinion. Reply

um actually my family aren't white supremacist Nazi supporters, they just voted for one!!! Reply

LMAO it's so embarrassing Reply

Lmao Reply

That girl is a fucking moron, Jesus christ. Reply

lmao the comments in here are so wild. i don’t particularly care who anyone voted for. that’s their choice to make. in a two-party system like ours, there is simply no way you can make everyone happy. that’s why a lot of people tune out and just don’t vote. Reply

lol you don't get to have an "opinion" on whether or not gay people can have kids.



Then I guess I get to have an opinion on whether or not you should be castrated. Reply

meanwhile, the united states' rotted jack-o-lantern president-elect got a hero's welcome from the known hate group "the family research" council.



and yet this chingada gringa is chumming around with soft-core bigots trying to "make peace" while well-funded hate groups are actively dismantling and poisoning american democracy.



hmm... Reply

Is President Donald Trump aware residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands are, in fact, Americans? It's unclear.



In a speech Friday, Trump said he'd recently "met with the president of the Virgin Islands" to discuss the recent hurricanes that have devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the island.



But Trump could not have spoken to the "president of the Virgin Islands" because, of course, he is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose residents are U.S. citizens.



https://www.yahoo.com/news/president-trump-doesn-apos-t-154524421.html OMG... Reply

he's talking to himself again. Reply

the times he's gone on record to say borderline-senile things like this are hopefully being added to the case for impeachment.



he is losing his damn mind and clearly unfit for office. Reply

