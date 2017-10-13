Sarah Silverman Dines with Trump Voters in Premiere Episode of "I ♥ You, America"
Sarah Silverman sat down with a group of Trump voters to chat about their differences, on her new Hulu Show "I ♥ You, America". They discussed Trump voting, birtherism, gay marriage and more.
The entire episode featured clinical nudity, a musical number, an annoying late night host, and an interview with Meghan Phelps-Roper.
Fuck Trump and Fuck the people who voted for him. They can all go to hell. There are literally more of us than them so we need to focus on organizing so people actually go out to vote and combating voter suppression instead of trying to "understand" the people who elected someone who doesn't even value our humanity.
Are you talking about the 60 Minutes thing?
Are there? That gives me hope.
I feel like I've met alot of idiots that just vote against themselves.
Why the fuck don't the racists try to understand another side than their own?
i know we talk about classism and education here, but this is a shining example - they are SO undereducated on what's going on
they just have higher priorities - seeped in racism, sexism and bigotry.
the braying hubris of america's white supremacy is incapable of changing its flat tone.
https://www.economist.com/news/special-report/21724115-observers-donald-trumps-presidency-who-hope-politics-will-eventually-return
They literally are just parroting what they hear on Fox News.
"Ohh what made you sell out your country and fellow citizens?" Racism, bitterness, and selfishness! Next!
"so where do you get your healthcare?
"well i'm a full time student so that's a job"
"...so the ACA?"
"uhh whoever gives it...the government, I guess"
Jfc
they consider themselves the only Americans left.
everyone else is NOT American in their head.
Plus, bish - I had FOUR part-time jobs for two semesters when I was in college and still had to take out loans. I've had a job with the exception of six months ever since I was 15. Tell me more about Obama and Democrats have been giving out "handouts."
/rant She just made me really frustrated.
Of course they all get government-funded healthcare but are whining that Obama was giving handouts to people who didn't "deserve" it.
I even believed in the Welfare queen myth for a long time,Cuz it's literally something that is JAMMED in our heads for a long time, SOMEONE ELSE TO BLAME, a lie to hang on to, it's fucking awful, it's a way to keep them angry at someone else, and a way for them to keep judging other people.
yet they don't like being judged.
Basically Whites like these just want everyone to cater to them and no one else.
Like these assholes just don't want anyone else getting the services that should be for them.
yes it's about Racism, and someone thinking they deserve it more than someone else.
I remember one of my HS friends losing her shit on someone bringing an expensive purse to apply for Welfare, or just in the office, cuz she had to jump to judgey conclusions, and I was like "Honey, that could have been a gift, or she might have had money once and bought the bag, those bags last a long time, calm down, and stop being so judgey"
sadly it's just . way to keep the blame on someone else than to improve social services for people.
As much as I hate Trump, there are many people in this country who voted for him in good faith (no matter how wrong they might be). There are plenty of conservatives, Trump supporters or otherwise, who are decent people.
The mentality that everyone who disagrees with you politically is the enemy is a big part of the reason we lost
We don't need to close ourselves off in a bubble of liberals. Expanding our bubble helps us to grow intellectually and also gives us an opportunity to explain our positions and hopefully convince others to change.
They drew a very clear line in the sand with their votes....and the damage its already doing and will continue to do for DECADES isn't something that can be forgiven in four years. And they will NEVER even try to realize how far back they have set us.
I'm sorry but I'm not ready to forgive.
They absolutely can go to hell on a first-class trip.
I can -maybe- forgive those who voted for him. But those who vote for him AND still support him after the unholy clusterfuck that has been the last 10 months can definitely fuck right off.
Maybe to choke them to death with it.
How about you actually show these Trumpers the consequences of their actions? Why have them meet with a white woman of extreme privilege when they could meet a black family who lost a loved one to police brutality? An immigrant family where some are documented and others aren't and they risk being separated?
These idiots learned nothing and this sketch was very tone deaf.
Shit, even quite a few liberal types I know are pulling this too.
he's despicable beyond words.
its so annoying seeing people on twitter of all places go back and forth with people who aren't really trying to change and become better people... if they cared, they would pick up a book or go online and learn themselves
unless its your own family and people you actually generally care about for whatever reason, there is really no use for all that wasted energy. zero. let the allies do the grunt work imo
Then I guess I get to have an opinion on whether or not you should be castrated.
and yet this chingada gringa is chumming around with soft-core bigots trying to "make peace" while well-funded hate groups are actively dismantling and poisoning american democracy.
hmm...
Is President Donald Trump aware residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands are, in fact, Americans? It's unclear.
In a speech Friday, Trump said he'd recently "met with the president of the Virgin Islands" to discuss the recent hurricanes that have devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the island.
But Trump could not have spoken to the "president of the Virgin Islands" because, of course, he is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose residents are U.S. citizens.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/president-trump-doesn-apos-t-154524421.html
he is losing his damn mind and clearly unfit for office.