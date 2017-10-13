raz

Model Carrie Stevens Accuses Oliver Stone of Groping Her



Oliver Stone recently spoke out in defense of Harvey Weinstein, urging people to “wait until things go to trial” because “a man shouldn’t be condemned by the vigilante system. In response to this statement, Carrie Stevens came forward about the time he groped her at a party when she was just 22:



Oliver Stone’s publicist helped him draft a statement as damage control, which was issued today:

“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.”

