Model Carrie Stevens Accuses Oliver Stone of Groping Her

“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.”



nice try, Jan! Reply

Thread

Link

like fucking dominoes Reply

Thread

Link

Omg for real. Just one after the other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll be happy to see them all go down tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can't wait for his death Reply

Thread

Link

lmao at that damage control statement Reply

Thread

Link

I love how we can tell he didn't contribute a single word to that statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very "jerry seinfeld coming back from break with new opinions after supporting bill cosby" chic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was classic image rehab, the turnaround in that is legendary imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope someone exposes jack nicholson one day. i can't even imagine the kinds of things he's done Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone bffs with Roman Polanski must have skeletons in their closet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't he rape Drew Barrymore when she was 13 or am i mixing him up with someone else? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a fake rumor. He actually dated her mom back in the day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He verbally and mentally abused Anjelica Huston. Anjelica was abused by everyone before she married her late husband, it's incredible how she suffered. Nicholson cheated on her all the time and laughed at the thought of marrying her. He was so disrespectful, but I don't think Anjelica believes he was abusive because he wasn't physically assaulting her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The Putin apologist would The Putin apologist would Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure if this is really Britney or Derrick Barry.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their artpop could mean anything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and here we go. one by one, end them all ladies! Reply

Thread

Link

... and the handful of men who have also experienced terrible sexual harassment.



Let the victims rise and let them speak, and let them take down these sleazy human beings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's definitely more than a handful of men. A shitload of male actors are victimized by sleazy men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is all hugely saddening to me because I've been groped by strangers an uncountable number of times (tits, ass, and yes, pussy). The way men feel they have the right to women's bodies, the fact that I never stood up for myself or told anyone about it, the fact that I told myself it was 'normal' even though I felt furious and violated...All of it. It makes me so angry. All of it. Reply

Thread

Link

For me, it started when I was in junior high. I wish I said something too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn't groped in middle school (around 13) but a guy kept grabbing his dick in front of me. I finally had enough and told my teacher. She took it seriously and had me write what I'd experienced, handed it to my school section's vice principal, and he was reprimanded. I was so shocked because I'd been harassed long before that because I was a pre-teen with breasts.



I'm still proud of my teachers for believing me and then again in 10th grade when a senior was talking how I was getting off on another senior girl's 'burnt pussy' (tanning booth incident before spring break, apparently). I wasn't. The teacher let me handle that one on my own. The look I gave apparently gave juniors a prickling indication of what I'd like to do since they were super nice to me the next year. So the then-senior told me. Then I found out the senior was such a non-factor that even Road Rules wouldn't cast him.



You don't have to physically touch to make a woman feel violated. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's truly so weird. I mean sometimes it's just out of nowhere oO. I'm always too shocked to react immediatly tbh :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, same. Ever since elementary school when some asshole kid thought it would be cool to grab my crotch on the playground. And if you complain, people make you out to be some kind of prude bitch. Although when it first happened to me, we were young so I got the "boys will be boys" bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was assaulted walking down the street in Vietnam when some asshole on a motorbike grabbed my boobs WHILE HE WAS MOVING. Even my mother didn’t think it was that big of a deal since it was ~only~ my boobs for a second. This normalization is ingrained in society. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh some kid grabbed my boob in the second grade, I immediately punched him, and we were both punished the same :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It makes me angry and sad too (and also helpless because this keeps happening and these toxic mentalities harming women are being reinforced/minimalized over and over again). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had some guy grope my upper thigh one morning in highschool when he sat at my table. His group of friends noticeably laughed since he was dared to go "flirt" with the ugliest chick he could find, apparently. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The first time I was groped, I was a chubby 9 year old, in a foreign country visiting an ill grandfather, playing hide and seek with my cousins, when grandads caretaker sees me alone and decides to cop a feel, reached for me with hisnothrr hand as well but I ran away and told my mum.

Tbh 2 decades later, it still effects my life and made me the more reclusive and wary person I am.



The second major incident was when I was 11, some guy sat on the bus next to me and wouldn’t stop touching my thigh and his hand kept going higher and higher, I got up and left and I’ve never sat on the bus next to anyone ever again or worn skirts.



Third major incident was when I was 17, just casually walking down the road with my 8 year old sister and some guy walks up by me and then squeezes my butt and whispers in my ear.



Fourth major incident was when I was 19, I was sitting in a solo seat on a bus, this guy comes and stands in front of me, bracketing me in, I thought okay, it’s crowded, whatever but next thing I know, his crotch is practically in my face and then it rubs back and forth against my cheek, I pushed him back and got off the bus. The same year, a guy asked me for the time at a bus stop, I told him and then ignored him, he gets on to the bus with me, sits on a seat near the single seat I manged to get and whispers, I like women with meat on their bones, (I am still chubs af), bet you’re good at sucking dick. I got the fuck up immedately to leave and this bitch gets up as well, I called my mum but pretended I was calling the police and got off the bus. Next day I started using the trains.



Which brings me to my fifth major incident, a week before my 21st I’m in a packed train, like legit we’re in their like sardines and I’m cocooned up next to the door, when a creep, decked out in an expensive suit, briefcase in hand, decides that this is the perfect time to grind on my leg. I moved my leg as much as I could but he just pushes forward, I try to push him away, he pushed forward, I looked at someone for help but it’s London, it’s the tube, everyone has their eyes averted from the other souls, I punched him in the stomach but he just grinned at me, I moved to get off and he just pressed himself against my back whilst I waited for the train to ducking stop and this pos fucking grinned at me when I got off. Sometimes I can still feel the warmth of crotch on my leg and I feel sick. I stopped using trains and switched back to buses, as it’s easier to get off them and I always try to have my back against something and bag or folder, whatever I’m carrying, in front me.



I sometimes wonder who I’d be if I hadn’t been groped when I was 9, you lose a ducking piece of yourself and these bastards think it’s all fun and games.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same...i used to hit the boys back when i was a kid, but am scared to retaliate as an adult since men are fucking scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's happened to me many times. Any time I've ever come forward - I was blamed so I stopped. These are the ones that stick out the most to me



1. In highschool a boy grabbed my vagina from behind on the way to class. I turned around immediately and saw him smirking. I was surrounded by a ton of people but I knew it was him because I had said I wouldn't go out with him earlier in the week because I had a boyfriend. I immediately when to the vice principal to report it. He didn't get in trouble because there was no proof but she did shit all over me for not attacking him and said that if it was her she would have defended herself.



2. I was at a house party with my now ex husband playing beer pong with his friends. The ball bounced off the table and fell behind some things (we were playing in a garage). I had to get on my hands and knees to reach the ball. As I did, my ex's friend reached and grabbed my vagina. I froze and pretended like nothing happened. He played it off and acted like he was trying to find the ball with me. I walked back to my ex and whispered in his ear what had happened. He responded by getting mad at me and saying that it was my fault because I had walked away from him.



There are more instances but I don't feel like sharing



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's insane how normalized it is. I've got this weird complex as an adult even where I won't walk in front of people because in high school so many guys would use that as an opportunity to grab my ass - even in gym there were a couple guys I overheard joking about who would be "lucky enough" to run behind me in gym class and "watch the show" =/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The groping for me started when I went out to bars at around 17, so I was pretty sheltered from it for a longer period of time but certainly wasn't naive about it. Sometimes I would tell them to fuck off or simply ignore it and pretend I didn't feel it.



One time this guy I had messed around with a year before (he completely froze me out afterwards) and like the next year I see him again and he kept pinching my ass like lmao FUCK OFF you have a girlfriend now and the point where you were allowed to touch me has way passed, you prick. It's unbelievable the amount of shit men can get away



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck stone this delusional self important prick



can we throw the men in hollywood into the ocean and start over Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly anyone who doesn't explicitly condemn him is sus to me at this point. Like you come out with this innocent until proven guilty thing because you want to make sure your hush money check went through Reply

Thread

Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salma looked so uncomfortable that night :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i remember this. poor salma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so fucking sad and gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuuuuck him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the original post got deleted but I remember a couple comments with shit like "lol I would have wanted to do that too" and that was just a few years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC. Fuck him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depressing af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow! wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wooooooow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddamn dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtfff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG her face. :( and he's just creepy smiling. You know what the fuck you did, asshole. So gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet that’s the same look he gave Carrie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her face in the second pic is disheartening ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2205580/Oliver-Stone-gets-bit-touchy-feely-Salma-Hayek-London-photocall-Savages.html The language in this article... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nooope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the first time I'm seeing this. This fucking pig should also fall like HW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







SET HIM ON FIRE SET HIM ON FIRE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus...he pulled that shit on the red carpet too. men were a mistake (592) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she's been through a lot of this shit. Even the way the press has always talked about her and exoticized her is disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ewwwwwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this just made me feel so fucking ill, her face :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, he publicly groped Salma Hayek five years ago, so this isn't exactly a surprise. I'm glad nobody's forgotten how gross he is. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn’t know that happened. I somehow missed that. I just saw the pictures above. Disturbing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good to see the suspicions I had immediately in the Oliver Stone post came to be accurate not 24 hours later ffs. Men 🚮 Reply

Thread

Link





When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party. Two of a kind! — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) October 13, 2017



I saw it in last night’s post but it was buried on the third page and thought it deserved its own post She actually tweeted about this last night in response to the hollywood reporter’s article on thisI saw it in last night’s post but it was buried on the third page and thought it deserved its own post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that was quick! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I already saw it last night as well bc I think someone replied with her tweets to my comment. And then Brian Koppelman's tweets about his meeting with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew omg, I want to know who the women in this room were. They need to speak out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don't tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They don't have to say anything. It's their right. This had been said in every Weinstein post but I guess people here really feel entitled to know who the victims are even if the victims are uncomfortable talking about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He’s such scum. I heard him speak in college and at one point someone asked him a question and he said “I’m sorry I got distracted by a beautiful woman walking out and I’m sad she’s leaving.” He also talked fondly about sleeping with hookers when he was stationed in Vietnam. 🤢 Reply

Thread

Link

a lot of what men do, i just don't want to think about because i can't stomach it. stone has always been flying around the world and, as you experienced, going to all these colleges (and, apparently, sharing "nam hooker" stories to a bunch of kids in college wtf.) i've no doubt he has shit in his closet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't fucking wait for a lot of these men to come out in a few weeks/months and talk about culture becoming too ~PC. It's amazing how the bad behavior of others is always the fault of anyone who calls it out. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh you know some of these shitdicks are gonna jump right into "PC culture is the enemy!!" to deflect their fucked up behavior. I'm just curious about who it'll be out of the bunch who ends up using that excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"We need a united front against conservatives" if that means standing w ppl like Hugh Hefner then the Democratic Party can go up in flames for all I care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ughhh, they will too, it's just a matter of time. If I wake up to that tomorrow I won't be shocked. The anti pc brigade needs to stfu forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





(it's pretty long so do go to the source) Jared Harris (son of Richard Harris) on the time Olive Stone allegedly sexually harassed his girlfriend right in front of him on the set of Natural Born Killers: https://film.avclub.com/jared-harris-1798218975 (it's pretty long so do go to the source) Reply

Thread

Link

Ewww, his poor gf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said, “On your way, Stone. Turn around and on your way.” And he gets a bit shocked, and he turns around and starts to walk away, but then he remembers that he’s the director. He stops, and he looks back at me, and he goes, “That was a typically English thing to say.” And I look at him, and I go, “I’m sorry, what would the American thing have been? You can have her if I can have a bigger part?” From that point on, he fucked with us all day long. He was furious. That was my Oliver Stone experience.



lol damn jared TELL HIM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn get him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"And I look at him, and I go, “I’m sorry, what would the American thing have been? You can have her if I can have a bigger part?”

Lemme stan a bit, damn! Also, I never realized he was in Natural Born Killers. I'm guessing he was one of the ones being interviewed in that split second country-by-country bit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that list of women he's harrassed must be so long. waiting for the piece ira madison iii was gonna write on him being a pos to drop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait I never realized that they were related omg like mad men dumbledore crossover what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Go awf lane price



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You go King George! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope the one good thing that comes out of all of this is that more and more pigs get exposed and the tides start to turn on hollywood and elsewhere.



i know this is beyond blissful thinking but i need to see a silver lining in all this madness. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if nothing changes at least for like this week women got their chance to tell people about their experience and know they don't have to go it alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! END THEM ALL!



Take down every single one of these disgusting fucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Do we have a name yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trashgate? Shitgate? Lmao everyone puts "gate" at the end so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men Are Weak '17



Its only fair if we cant that fucking tag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All Men Pervs Must Die '17 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ever since the news broke a week ago i've been trying to come up with something clever.. nothing has come to mind yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is perf for how it feels to watch all these men go down

elmo for official mascot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

missed this gif lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Putin-loving motherfucker. Reply

Thread

Link

Can we all talk about the amount of dirt about the fashion industry coming out of Cameron Russell instagram?





Edited at 2017-10-13 03:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I knew that would happen eventually after Claire Forlani said in her statement that she experienced the same sexism/harassment when she was a model Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Edited at 2017-10-13 03:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuckkk. this is so messed up. what the hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The second one sounds like Terry Richardson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

heartbreaking. people have been trying and trying to expose the fashion industry. it needs to stop enabling this exploitation.



and for fuckssakes arrest terry richardson already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking ew. Men are sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOLLLLLYYYYYYYYYYYYYY SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anything on Zac Posen? Bc he trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









ilanakozlov Fuck abuser and fuck Andrew Richardson. He fired my friend on the grounds that she didn’t contribute enough to the Richardson team because she, “didn’t pose for enough nude photos” and was a “worthless little girl.” Like...your responsibility as a sales associate is to sell merchandise not to take your clothes off and touch yourself for promotional photos. Some of his employees agree to taking these photos which is completely fine, but an employee who feels uncomfortable with that shouldn’t have to be coerced into taking her clothes off by her employer and consequently fired. Many other womyn have accounts of Andrew verbally and physically assaulting them and the fact that I see so many womyn defending his actions against better judgment is enraging. A word to the womyn coming to his defense (suggesting that he’s a respectable accomplice to womyn through his support of sex workers)—compartmentalizing anyone’s responsibilities to womyn is a symptom of privileged thinking. Richardson’s support of sex workers does not level his abuse against womyn. Men need to be accountable to womyn on ALL fronts not just on a few convenient ones. The conversation of his ongoing abuse against womyn cannot be rectified by his “sex posi” aesthetic. On another note, I had a conversation with Andrew over dinner about the white monopoly in fashion imagery and how fashion diversity incentives tokenize POCs re- an ad with 5 white girls and 1 POC girl... and he LITERALLY said we live in a post racial society. I’m so done w rich white men.



Edited at 2017-10-13 04:54 pm (UTC) Ilana Kozlov also exposed Andrew Richardson, founder of Richardson magazine and Richardson Store, for being a piece of shit. If you follow streetwear fashion then you'd know him anyway I don't think anyone is surprised he's fucking disgusting she really spoke the truth about "sex positive" men that treat women like objectsilanakozlov Fuck abuser and fuck Andrew Richardson. He fired my friend on the grounds that she didn’t contribute enough to the Richardson team because she, “didn’t pose for enough nude photos” and was a “worthless little girl.” Like...your responsibility as a sales associate is to sell merchandise not to take your clothes off and touch yourself for promotional photos. Some of his employees agree to taking these photos which is completely fine, but an employee who feels uncomfortable with that shouldn’t have to be coerced into taking her clothes off by her employer and consequently fired. Many other womyn have accounts of Andrew verbally and physically assaulting them and the fact that I see so many womyn defending his actions against better judgment is enraging. A word to the womyn coming to his defense (suggesting that he’s a respectable accomplice to womyn through his support of sex workers)—compartmentalizing anyone’s responsibilities to womyn is a symptom of privileged thinking. Richardson’s support of sex workers does not level his abuse against womyn. Men need to be accountable to womyn on ALL fronts not just on a few convenient ones. The conversation of his ongoing abuse against womyn cannot be rectified by his “sex posi” aesthetic. On another note, I had a conversation with Andrew over dinner about the white monopoly in fashion imagery and how fashion diversity incentives tokenize POCs re- an ad with 5 white girls and 1 POC girl... and he LITERALLY said we live in a post racial society. I’m so done w rich white men. #dontwearrichardson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Oliver Stone is trash. Oliver Stone is trash. Reply

Thread

Link

“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.”





I feel sorry for his pr person tbh, like how do you even spin this? Reply

Thread

Link

more more more!! who is next??? Reply

Thread

Link