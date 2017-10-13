Model Carrie Stevens Accuses Oliver Stone of Groping Her
Oliver Stone has been accused of groping a former Playboy model in the '90s https://t.co/to3U9Jngmi pic.twitter.com/DnhdZD2pdR— Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2017
Oliver Stone recently spoke out in defense of Harvey Weinstein, urging people to “wait until things go to trial” because “a man shouldn’t be condemned by the vigilante system. In response to this statement, Carrie Stevens came forward about the time he groped her at a party when she was just 22:
Oliver Stone’s publicist helped him draft a statement as damage control, which was issued today:
“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.”
Let the victims rise and let them speak, and let them take down these sleazy human beings.
I'm still proud of my teachers for believing me and then again in 10th grade when a senior was talking how I was getting off on another senior girl's 'burnt pussy' (tanning booth incident before spring break, apparently). I wasn't. The teacher let me handle that one on my own. The look I gave apparently gave juniors a prickling indication of what I'd like to do since they were super nice to me the next year. So the then-senior told me. Then I found out the senior was such a non-factor that even Road Rules wouldn't cast him.
You don't have to physically touch to make a woman feel violated.
Tbh 2 decades later, it still effects my life and made me the more reclusive and wary person I am.
The second major incident was when I was 11, some guy sat on the bus next to me and wouldn’t stop touching my thigh and his hand kept going higher and higher, I got up and left and I’ve never sat on the bus next to anyone ever again or worn skirts.
Third major incident was when I was 17, just casually walking down the road with my 8 year old sister and some guy walks up by me and then squeezes my butt and whispers in my ear.
Fourth major incident was when I was 19, I was sitting in a solo seat on a bus, this guy comes and stands in front of me, bracketing me in, I thought okay, it’s crowded, whatever but next thing I know, his crotch is practically in my face and then it rubs back and forth against my cheek, I pushed him back and got off the bus. The same year, a guy asked me for the time at a bus stop, I told him and then ignored him, he gets on to the bus with me, sits on a seat near the single seat I manged to get and whispers, I like women with meat on their bones, (I am still chubs af), bet you’re good at sucking dick. I got the fuck up immedately to leave and this bitch gets up as well, I called my mum but pretended I was calling the police and got off the bus. Next day I started using the trains.
Which brings me to my fifth major incident, a week before my 21st I’m in a packed train, like legit we’re in their like sardines and I’m cocooned up next to the door, when a creep, decked out in an expensive suit, briefcase in hand, decides that this is the perfect time to grind on my leg. I moved my leg as much as I could but he just pushes forward, I try to push him away, he pushed forward, I looked at someone for help but it’s London, it’s the tube, everyone has their eyes averted from the other souls, I punched him in the stomach but he just grinned at me, I moved to get off and he just pressed himself against my back whilst I waited for the train to ducking stop and this pos fucking grinned at me when I got off. Sometimes I can still feel the warmth of crotch on my leg and I feel sick. I stopped using trains and switched back to buses, as it’s easier to get off them and I always try to have my back against something and bag or folder, whatever I’m carrying, in front me.
I sometimes wonder who I’d be if I hadn’t been groped when I was 9, you lose a ducking piece of yourself and these bastards think it’s all fun and games.
1. In highschool a boy grabbed my vagina from behind on the way to class. I turned around immediately and saw him smirking. I was surrounded by a ton of people but I knew it was him because I had said I wouldn't go out with him earlier in the week because I had a boyfriend. I immediately when to the vice principal to report it. He didn't get in trouble because there was no proof but she did shit all over me for not attacking him and said that if it was her she would have defended herself.
2. I was at a house party with my now ex husband playing beer pong with his friends. The ball bounced off the table and fell behind some things (we were playing in a garage). I had to get on my hands and knees to reach the ball. As I did, my ex's friend reached and grabbed my vagina. I froze and pretended like nothing happened. He played it off and acted like he was trying to find the ball with me. I walked back to my ex and whispered in his ear what had happened. He responded by getting mad at me and saying that it was my fault because I had walked away from him.
There are more instances but I don't feel like sharing
One time this guy I had messed around with a year before (he completely froze me out afterwards) and like the next year I see him again and he kept pinching my ass like lmao FUCK OFF you have a girlfriend now and the point where you were allowed to touch me has way passed, you prick. It's unbelievable the amount of shit men can get away
can we throw the men in hollywood into the ocean and start over
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2205580/Oliver-Stone-gets-bit-touchy-feely-Salma-Hayek-London-photocall-Savages.html
SET HIM ON FIRE
I saw it in last night’s post but it was buried on the third page and thought it deserved its own post
(it's pretty long so do go to the source)
lol damn jared TELL HIM
"And I look at him, and I go, “I’m sorry, what would the American thing have been? You can have her if I can have a bigger part?”
Lemme stan a bit, damn! Also, I never realized he was in Natural Born Killers. I'm guessing he was one of the ones being interviewed in that split second country-by-country bit?
Go awf lane price
i know this is beyond blissful thinking but i need to see a silver lining in all this madness.
Same
Take down every single one of these disgusting fucks.
Expose All Trash Men '17
MenPervs Must Die '17
elmo for official mascot
and for fuckssakes arrest terry richardson already.
Oliver Stone is trash.
I feel sorry for his pr person tbh, like how do you even spin this?