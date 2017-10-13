"Scandal" 7x03 Promo

I couldn't care less where Fitz is. I'd be interested in Marcus' story maybe. Reply

I liked Marcus/Mellie, was kinda hoping they'd be the new Olitz tbh Reply

shonda. girl. i truly, TRULY do not care about quinn and charlie. omfg. make it STOP.

Lol her slapping him was kinda funny.

this is me with abby/david. i don't mind charlie/quinn because it saves me from huck/quinn, which is far worse imo

I haven't watched this mess of a show since season 3, Mellie is president now? Are they still married???

mellie is president. they are divorced.

MELLIE CANT EVEN SMUGGLE IN AN ORGASM

i mean ... she was with marcus for a hot minute. of course, that storyline was dropped.

i stopped watching whenever olivia was "kidnapped"

No divorce last season

nah, they divorced long ago, liv/fitz were publicly together for half a season until liv couldn't take it anymore. then she was mellie's campaign manager and now she's mellie's chief of staff and they're like bffs lol

I'd be interested if Fitz and Marcus got together.

Mellie wants meaningless sex, Liv wants meaningless sex. I think I have a solution to both their problems.

i'm glad i entered this post, just for this comment 🙏🏽

YES

honestly, that scene was just begging for that solution, hello.

I knew Fitz was going to be outside Liv's apartment and I was so annoyed. I hate his voice.

i will always ship olitz. don't judge me

same but Olake instead

Me too. Im such trash. Lol

Listen, can Mellie and Olivia just hook it on up already, goddamn. That whole scene with them before going to dinner was amazing



But I guess if Mellie's gonna get herself some dick it might as well be presidential dick. Rashad is fine as hell, I'd let him stamp my passport



Fitz remains the fuckboy supreme

I'd let him stamp my passport



lmaoooo. i cannot.



i mean, if mellie can't get it in with marcus anymore then why not? let ha be happy, shonda! Reply

#EndTheFamine2k17 Mellie's life has been so filled with the absolute worst men (with the exception of Marcus) I just want her to have one decent relationship with a man who is a gentleman and will treat her with respect Reply

I am MomsAppleLie, and I endorse this message. Reply

I forgot all about Fitz. Didn't even realize he was missing. That's how little he matters and how little his character brings to the table. I could care less about him and Olivia's drama. Just let Mellie have a nice life and get her o's in damn!

I remembered Fitz, when Mellie began talking about how she needs to get laid and how hard it is being president. I remembered him, because I was disappointed that yet another Grant is so fucking whiny.

Who cares about that eyebrowless demon. I need my netflix to add the sixth season so I can watch this mess.

are they setting up olitz to be end game?

Always. I don't see Shonda not ending that way.

Olitz is definitely end game. shonda is obsessed with them.

Meredith and Derek were end game too though, and...welp.

It was always going to be endgame

anyone know who was singing the stevie wonder cover in the ep? i don't think i recognised her?





sigh. i just don't care about this show anymore (but it's the final season, i have to watch). i miss OPA handling cases. i love mellie's success (and her orgasm rant was me irl, someone give me a good sexing?) and kind of like olivia being her guard and advocate....but i also couldn't imagine stick up its ass america being happy w/any of this. even down to mellie's outfit at the dinner.



i did love abby's outfit. even though she's a shell of who she was. no one is a gladiator anymore. huck's just a broken lump.



plop. i just want to rewatch s1 when it was amazing Reply

This is Denise Janae covering Summer Soft. When I saw her perform I was blown ALL the way away and had her come sing for us. Because. I mean. Listen to THAT. #SCANDAL #TGIT pic.twitter.com/tOYn0HPBny — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 13, 2017





also, i'll probably do a rewatch. season 1 was such great television. the writing is so lazy now. i mean, i literally only stuck with it to the end because of mellie/bellamy young. also, i'll probably do a rewatch. season 1 was such great television. the writing is so lazy now. i mean, i literally only stuck with it to the end because of mellie/bellamy young.

