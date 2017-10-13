"Scandal" 7x03 Promo
"Day 101" - During the first 100 days of Mellie’s presidency, Fitz stays out of the limelight in Vermont where he takes up life as an ordinary citizen for the first time in years. Marcus joins the former POTUS to begin important work on the Fitzgerald Grant III Presidential Library
Source: YouTube
No divorce last season
But I guess if Mellie's gonna get herself some dick it might as well be presidential dick. Rashad is fine as hell, I'd let him stamp my passport
Fitz remains the fuckboy supreme
lmaoooo. i cannot.
i mean, if mellie can't get it in with marcus anymore then why not? let ha be happy, shonda!
#EndTheFamine2k17
sigh. i just don't care about this show anymore (but it's the final season, i have to watch). i miss OPA handling cases. i love mellie's success (and her orgasm rant was me irl, someone give me a good sexing?) and kind of like olivia being her guard and advocate....but i also couldn't imagine stick up its ass america being happy w/any of this. even down to mellie's outfit at the dinner.
i did love abby's outfit. even though she's a shell of who she was. no one is a gladiator anymore. huck's just a broken lump.
plop. i just want to rewatch s1 when it was amazing
also, i'll probably do a rewatch. season 1 was such great television. the writing is so lazy now. i mean, i literally only stuck with it to the end because of mellie/bellamy young.