Aneurin Barnard cast as Boris in "The Goldfinch"

So we've got a potato, a crop of lettuce ..are we going to get some condiments next?

Man his name...why did his parents think it was a good idea?

I guess it's a welsh name, but I keep calling him Aneurysm.

That's exactly why lmfao

I do too. Lol

Aw, it's an old Welsh name ( an-NAY-rin) -- I think it's lovely to see Welsh names on higher-profile people, but then I'm Welsh, so I'm biased. :P

I'm sure it's perfecylu normal where he's from.

yikes @ this comment

This book is SO long. I was really into it and lost interest around 70% of the way thru. I may pick it up again (I probably wont). Wonder what the runtime will be. Probably would have made a better limited series.

Yeah a movie is idiotic. They're gonna leave out soooo much unless it's 3 hours long. It's all pertinent =/ a 6-8 episode series surely would've worked better.

Also, wow OP! Keram Malicki-Sánchez is really close to what I pictured and I've never even heard of this person. So perfect

I love this guy but noooooo. He looks way too fragile and Welsh. Come on

the last part of the book was ridiculous

the book got harder to read as the character grew older

Welsh, Ukranian ... you say Ansel, I say Miles.

lol you know what... spot on casting so far, this is exactly how i picture a donna tartt character

lmao right?!

The Secret History > this nonsense

I liked the goldfinch but ia

for real

I loooove this casting. I love Boris so much, and I loved this guy in Dunkirk, his ability to emote was awesome considering he barely spoke and this is weirdly exactly how I pictured Boris. Definitely have to wait and see who they get for Hobie though. And Popchik, obviously.

Edited at 2017-10-13 02:24 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-13 02:24 pm (UTC)

ITA! This is good casting.

i pictured adam driver for boris eep

He needs more love. I'll watch it.

Show my other Welsh fave some love, Ioan is on SundanceTv with "Liar". Reply

lol idk why but i pictured boris as an adolescent sebastian stan/winter soldier which isn't even a thing

A Little Life > The Goldfinch of doorstopper books from the past few years I want to see adapted

I love him, but I'm not gonna watch this lol

I haven't read this book but I did read The Secret History. Also, I'm so tired of seeing Ansel's face everywhere.

is Ansel really playing Theo? 😒

It seems so. D:

this guy was really compelling in dunkirk and he hardly spoke

I don't like Ansel's casting, but this, I can totally get behind.

Like this guy, but the Ansel casting has already doomed this project for me, lol

Only thing I've seen him in is the white queen but he's the only good thing about it so...

Do you think they'll keep the gay elements of his character?



IIRC he and Theo hook up at some point Reply

great so now I have to watch something with potato in it.

Wow, I'd totally forgotten about Keram Malicki Sanchez. Just came in here to say that.

