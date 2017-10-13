Aneurin Barnard cast as Boris in "The Goldfinch"
#Dunkirk’s Aneurin Barnard will the The Goldfinch movie’s Boris: https://t.co/qLAIwUIeG7 pic.twitter.com/4pHL8otsz1— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) October 12, 2017
- he's a Welsh actor who's been in lots of period pieces, including Dunkirk [Spoiler (click to open)](he was "Gibson," who was actually a French soldier trying to peace outta there with the Brits)
- based on Donna Tartt's long-ass 2013 novel
- he plays the shady Ukranian best friend to main character Theodore Decker (ONTD fave Ansel Elgort 🥔) in the Las Vegas scenes and beyond
- it'll probably start filming early next year, directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn)
Wow, he is eerily close to who I pictured (I mentally cast Keram Malicki-Sánchez, who I've seen in literally one movie; wat). Have you read this book, ONTD? Have you ever stolen a priceless painting?
twitter | source
Edited at 2017-10-13 02:24 pm (UTC)
Show my other Welsh fave some love, Ioan is on SundanceTv with "Liar".
IIRC he and Theo hook up at some point