Aneurin Barnard cast as Boris in "The Goldfinch"

- he's a Welsh actor who's been in lots of period pieces, including Dunkirk [Spoiler (click to open)](he was "Gibson," who was actually a French soldier trying to peace outta there with the Brits)
- based on Donna Tartt's long-ass 2013 novel
- he plays the shady Ukranian best friend to main character Theodore Decker (ONTD fave Ansel Elgort 🥔) in the Las Vegas scenes and beyond
- it'll probably start filming early next year, directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn)

Wow, he is eerily close to who I pictured (I mentally cast Keram Malicki-Sánchez, who I've seen in literally one movie; wat). Have you read this book, ONTD? Have you ever stolen a priceless painting?
