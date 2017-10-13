Gloria Charles' 'Fox' added to Friday the 13th game
In a follow up to this post:
Fan favorite actress Gloria Charles from 'Friday the 13th: Part III' passed away last year. The developers for the game wanted to include her character in the game as a way to pay homage to her but had trouble finding her estate to the obtain the rights to use her likeness. It appears they succeeded and they have since announced that Fox will be available in the game as a playable counselor for the new patch.
