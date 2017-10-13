seth glare

The Orville 1x07 "Majority Rule" and NYCC panel



When two Union anthropologists go missing on a planet similar to 21st century Earth, Ed sends a team led by Kelly to find them, but the mission quickly goes awry when they realize the society's government is completely based on a public voting system to determine punishment in the all-new “Majority Rule” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, October 26th on FOX.

And, if anyone is interested, here's the panel for the show from last weekend's New York Comic Con:





For the half a dozen people here who watch this, what did you think of last night's episode? Were you happy to see more Gordon? What about that ending?

krill gif 1.gif krill gif 2.gif
