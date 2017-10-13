The Orville 1x07 "Majority Rule" and NYCC panel
When two Union anthropologists go missing on a planet similar to 21st century Earth, Ed sends a team led by Kelly to find them, but the mission quickly goes awry when they realize the society's government is completely based on a public voting system to determine punishment in the all-new “Majority Rule” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, October 26th on FOX.
And, if anyone is interested, here's the panel for the show from last weekend's New York Comic Con:
Source 1 Source 2
For the half a dozen people here who watch this, what did you think of last night's episode? Were you happy to see more Gordon? What about that ending?
Edited at 2017-10-13 02:08 pm (UTC)
Would love to see little Krill return some day.
The only thing I wish is that they'd cut back on the modern day references.
It's a Fox owned show, so that works in their favor as well, I guess.
What? I love this show, everyone I know that has watched loved it. It's the 3rd rated show of the night.
Also, apparently the Krill costumes are heavy (OK, that was an excuse to be all "tee-hee" that once again Seth answered my question, we're practically BFFs now lol jk jk)
Edited at 2017-10-13 02:28 pm (UTC)
Plus I’m usually in ontd posts, commenting during commercial breaks -ha.
The ending last night was ... well it’s a fiction show but with real world analogies.
The rest of the episode was pretty great too. I thought they did a good job showing us who the Krill are. The metaphor was a little heavy at times but the actress playing Teleya helped to sell it.
Edited at 2017-10-13 03:43 pm (UTC)
He's directing episode 8 which is gonna be about Claire, but IDK if he wrote that episode too.