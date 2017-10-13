The Orville 1x07 "Majority Rule" and NYCC panel

Fox kinda fucked this show over by marketing it falsely as some sort of satire. I think its really finding its feet now, i enjoyed both last week's and this week's episodes. And shit the metaphor this week was pretty obvious but it was done well enough that i didnt mind. That ending, so real it hurts. Although i was hoping they'd educate the kids a bit about human beings and then let them go. Reply

Yeah, I want to know what happened to the little Krill who wanted to know more about humans--he seemed to be curiously open minded, so it was setting me up for a "Not all Krill!" ending (and I also thought with Ed and Teleya were bonding even under false pretenses it would be revealed that she changed her thinking because Ed saved the kids.) So I was surprised a bit when they didn't follow the normal TV trope and did go there with the "Hey guess what, now we hate you more" route.



I'd wager we haven't seen the last of him. God willing, if this show lasts more than one season, I can totally see him popping up later having grown up as either some kind of rebel/outcast from Krill society, or (for even more drama) having rejected his curiosity about other races and doubled down on his hate for them- Mercer in particular. Reply

Not surprised at Teleya since she was presented as such a religious hardliner/hypocrite.



Would love to see little Krill return some day. Reply

Seriously. It's not really a ~wacky ragtag comedy at all. It really feels like a spiritual successor to TNG.



The only thing I wish is that they'd cut back on the modern day references. Reply

I haven't had time to watch since the first two eps but I'm downloading them all for later consumption. This is the type of show I need to binge anyway. Glad to hear it's been getting progressively better. What are the chances of renewal? Reply

Seth said in that NYCC panel that he was confident they'd get a second season based on the ratings being decent and the audience reaction being pretty good--he said he could finally exhale for the first time since they premiered. And Scott said Seth has stories plotted out for about 18 more episodes already so they could be ready for season 2 I suppose.



It's a Fox owned show, so that works in their favor as well, I guess. Reply

oh good I hope there's a second season. I really love this show. Reply

It actually went up in the ratings this week. It did a 0.9 last week, this week its 1.0. Definitely getting a renewal. I do think its best they keep it at 13 eps and then come back next year with another 13. Reply

For someone who was unbelievably excited for it, the first few episodes left me a little disappointed. But I sat down and watched them all (by that time, there were 5) in a row while working on a craft project and it finally gelled for me. This is really shaping up to be something good imo. Maybe even great. Reply

"For the half a dozen people here who watch this,"





What? I love this show, everyone I know that has watched loved it. It's the 3rd rated show of the night. Reply

I don't know that it has a big following here, since most people here are like "I'd drive rusty nails into my eyeballs before I'd watch anything Seth MacFarlane does." That's why I didn't post promos when the first 4 eps aired cause I didn't think anyone would want to talk about the show and it would just be full of "Cancel this" and "fuck anyone who watches this show" comments. I did make a post of the promo pics when Charlize guest starred since I thought that was big enough news, and when I saw a few people mentioning they liked it I thought maybe some people would contribute to a post about the week's ep. Reply

This show is so damn good and so many people are sleeping on it. I get why Fox tried to market it the way it did because of Seth being the lead and all but that was a huge mistake. Reply

Yeah, ia. I remember when I first heard about the premise of an hourlong space dramedy, it sound promising and then that first trailer made it look so hacky and unappealing. Reply

Also, apparently the Krill costumes are heavy (OK, that was an excuse to be all "tee-hee" that once again Seth answered my question, we're practically BFFs now lol jk jk)









Looks like there might be some kind of merch from the show coming, or at least they are testing the waters:

Also, apparently the Krill costumes are heavy (OK, that was an excuse to be all "tee-hee" that once again Seth answered my question, we're practically BFFs now lol jk jk)

Aww look at you 🙂that’s cool he replied. I follow him on twitter and notice that he live tweets the show but I prefer to watch the show and then go back and look at his feed afterwards lol.



Plus I’m usually in ontd posts, commenting during commercial breaks -ha. Reply

He's answered one of my questions in all his show live tweets except one (but he answered my question in his Reddit AMA so I guess that was like getting tweeted.) It's cool, I've never had a celeb answer me other than Seth, so it's exciting when it's someone you're a fan of. Reply

I SAW THAT TWEET LAST NIGHT. I was brushing my teeth and no shit, it made me do a spit take when I saw the name. You go girly!! <3 <3 Reply

I’m watching and I like it. I enjoyed the first ep and imo it’s gotten better with each week like you can tell the cast and chemistry is really coming together the more shows that they do.



The ending last night was ... well it’s a fiction show but with real world analogies. Reply

I like this show and I'm surprised at how expensive it looks Reply

According to the producers, they have the same budget as any other network sci-fi show so they aren't just throwing tons and tons of money at it. They just hired FX people who are really good at stretching their budget. Reply

OMG this. I'm always impressed by the set design. Reply

I'm wondering if I should give this show a chance w/my boyfriend because he looooves Star Trek and I actually like Seth and we can never agree on a show to watch together. Reply

it's the same with my husband. he likes scifi/ST:NG and i just like TV in general, but we've both been enjoying it. i think it's really smart and well-written. it's got a good tone and each episode is getting better and better. Reply

I'd say give it a chance. Your mileage may vary on the first couple episodes, but it really is a good show. And if he's a big Star Trek fan (as am I), he should like it. Reply

I really loved the opening of this episode. It was nice just seeing the crew having a meal together and getting to know each other. Bortus eating everything was funny but I thought the funniest moment was when Isaac offered to sleep with Alara.



The rest of the episode was pretty great too. I thought they did a good job showing us who the Krill are. The metaphor was a little heavy at times but the actress playing Teleya helped to sell it. Reply

Damn, this was a good episode. Great acting from Seth and Scott, even under that heavy makeup. I'm so glad with the way this is turning out. It's made me start a TNG rewatch. I gasped twice last night: once when they showed the children and again later when Malloy got stabbed.



I really liked the latest episode. I think the fact that it was the first one to be written not by Seth contributed to it. Previous episodes are good enough but his writing is kinda weird and heavy handed a lot. Last ep just flowed Reply

I think there's only two more episodes that he actually wrote--the finale, and I'm not sure which other one, but he said he wrote 8 eps.



He's directing episode 8 which is gonna be about Claire, but IDK if he wrote that episode too. Reply

Only two?! ;A; Reply

