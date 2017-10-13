New Stranger Things trailer!
It's here. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/HeEs3JHxGQ— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 13, 2017
source
It's here. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/HeEs3JHxGQ— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 13, 2017
steve hanging out with the kids looks fun
mike's dramatic voice change midway through the trailer was unintentionally hilarious, how are they gonna pretend this season only takes place in two weeks lol
team steve & his christmas sweater & character growth
American TV know how to destroy a good idea when it gets too popular.
https://heroichollywood.com/exclusive-stranger-things-merchandise-target/
i'm ready!
Also, Richie/Finn <3 Have you listened to any of the official IT character playlists on Spotify?
I want to be into this show. I only got a few episodes in and it just wasn't clicking. Is it slow build? Should I keep going?
i loved the first season, still do, i need to re-watch it before thisone comes out