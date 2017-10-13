The monster looks like a giant Heartless now but I'm still pumped. Reply

Thread

Link

aw eleven looks like a baby ripley



steve hanging out with the kids looks fun



mike's dramatic voice change midway through the trailer was unintentionally hilarious, how are they gonna pretend this season only takes place in two weeks lol Reply

Thread

Link

Not gonna lie, I'm excited to see Steve team up with the kids. Reply

Thread

Link

Not me. It's a ploy to break him away from Nancy and Jonathan. I prefer them as a trio Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same



team steve & his christmas sweater & character growth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this! i am here for all the steve character growth plus it hopefully means those toxic friends of his get no screentime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Steve grew on me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am ready to be disappointed.



American TV know how to destroy a good idea when it gets too popular. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe i'm just tired but this was a weirdly edited trailer. it's like a crappy sensory overload fan made trailer Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it hit all the popular fan notes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was only possible to go downhill from the Thriller trailer lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'M SO EXCITED! Reply

Thread

Link

fuck this boring garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first season, so I'm excited to see what happens next. Reply

Thread

Link

Excited for this. Maybe that'll finally justify my Netflix subscription Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, I'm so excited! They'll never top the Thriller trailer but this was good. I can't wait for Steve and the kids. Reply

Thread

Link





https://heroichollywood.com/exclusive-stranger-things-merchandise-target/ Target's going to be releasing the first season on Blu-ray in VHS packaging. Reply

Thread

Link

October 27th? Jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

This is without a doubt the most overhyped show, and I'm saying this as someone who binged and enjoyed season 1. Reply

Thread

Link

this! i liked the first season but everyone was so obsessed with it like it was groundbreaking or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love this show so much tbh the "overhyped" comments are so weird to me but maybe cause i wasn't really on the internet at the time so i barely heard any of said hype

i'm ready! Reply

Thread

Link

I remember the hype but I already watched it before it got that big so I didn't end up disappointed lol.



Also, Richie/Finn <3 Have you listened to any of the official IT character playlists on Spotify? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! i love all of the playlists, but Bills and Stans are my fave. 🎶forever young, i want to be forever young🎶 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not enough Eleven...tho her stage dad probably didn't make filming with Millie easy this time around. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to be into this show. I only got a few episodes in and it just wasn't clicking. Is it slow build? Should I keep going? Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate the honesty. I was fooled by aesthetic once again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I see you, Sean Astin. Appreciate the casting as an homage to The Goonies. :D Reply

Thread

Link





I LOVE IT!! Nancy looks so gorgeous/hot in it, oml Reply

Thread

Link

yas, i'm sf ready!



i loved the first season, still do, i need to re-watch it before thisone comes out Reply

Thread

Link

i hated the first season and i tried so hard. damn. i wanna be in with the cool kids! Reply

Thread

Link

Whatever, this looks fucking sick! Reply

Thread

Link

Not watching the trailer because they probably show too much which is ridiculous considering it's on in what? two weeks >>, but I am so excited for this! Reply

Thread

Link

im pumped! Reply

Thread

Link