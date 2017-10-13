Mindy Kaling Confirms She's Having a Baby Girl
- The Mindy Project star opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, revealing that she wanted to know the gender of her baby “way early.”
“I am not waiting,” she said. “I’m having a girl.”
-“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” said Kaling.
Good luck mindy.
yikes, I had to stop watching that show after Danny forbade her from working? idk
I still think she’s an incredible script writer but everything else on that show is a damn mess
She needs to stop doing whatever she is doing to her face
JK. I just hope the baby is healthy and happy.
Yeah whatever she did to her face...did not help