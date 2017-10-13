lianne la havas

Mindy Kaling Confirms She's Having a Baby Girl



- The Mindy Project star opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, revealing that she wanted to know the gender of her baby “way early.”

“I am not waiting,” she said. “I’m having a girl.”

-“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” said Kaling.


