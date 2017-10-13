October 13th, 2017, 02:18 pm evillemmons Arrow 6x02 promo source Tagged: arrow (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 11 comment Add comment
and i went from the cubs game to arrow and back to the cubs game i forgot to post so thanks op!
i loved the premiere.
-every time oliver called william "kiddo" or "buddy" i cringed...but i think i was supposed to?
-thea :(
-diggle's tremors :(
-felicity looked sooooooo good. omw. she didn't do all that much but i don't feel like anyone did really so whatever (for this ep)
-dinah looks great/sounds great
-i howled when they showed that quentin shot black siren
-i wish they hadn't totally overhauled rene's costume. i liked the simplicity of the first. i just wanted him to get the electric / tazer gloves
-the ending!!!! i know its been done again and again but from spoilers this isn't resolved anytime soon so i'm excited to see how that unfolds
-i'm really mad they killed off samantha. she didn't have to die.
-OLICITYYYYYYYYYY
-i'm assuming nyssa's not dead, just got separated from the team or whatever and she's alive and safe wandering around somewhere