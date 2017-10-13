why is the video so large omg



and i went from the cubs game to arrow and back to the cubs game i forgot to post so thanks op!



i loved the premiere.



-every time oliver called william "kiddo" or "buddy" i cringed...but i think i was supposed to?

-thea :(

-diggle's tremors :(

-felicity looked sooooooo good. omw. she didn't do all that much but i don't feel like anyone did really so whatever (for this ep)

-dinah looks great/sounds great

-i howled when they showed that quentin shot black siren

-i wish they hadn't totally overhauled rene's costume. i liked the simplicity of the first. i just wanted him to get the electric / tazer gloves

-the ending!!!! i know its been done again and again but from spoilers this isn't resolved anytime soon so i'm excited to see how that unfolds

-i'm really mad they killed off samantha. she didn't have to die.

-OLICITYYYYYYYYYY

-i'm assuming nyssa's not dead, just got separated from the team or whatever and she's alive and safe wandering around somewhere