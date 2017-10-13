Quentin Tarantino "statement" on Harvey Weinstein
Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) 13 October 2017
From Quentin Tarantino: pic.twitter.com/jv0VQNrI91— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) 13 October 2017
source 2
it's surprising to me that amber is friends with him.
mte
edit- wow maybe if i spent .1 second reading the post i would know what amber lol
Edited at 2017-10-13 02:17 pm (UTC)
also, he and amber are friends? is it just mre or is that super random
These situations are the worst. First, you've got the victim who is probably scared to death to lose their job and possibly never be hired in Hollywood again if they speak out.
But I often wonder how outsiders who know about the situation feel too. You know? Like, if they speak up, will they be discredited or never get a job again either? I'm not condoning not speaking up for someone obviously, but it can be scary to lose your job. Plus, you may not know if the victim wants you to speak out.
This is a whole lot of nothing tbh
Edited at 2017-10-13 01:56 pm (UTC)
"I don’t know how I avoided more repeat attempts, except for the fact that shortly after the second incident I began a romantic relationship with one of his top directors that lasted three years."
mira sorvino wrote this in time. her boyfriend had to be qt as they were dating at that time. so, i'll wait to hear what qt says.
Edited at 2017-10-13 02:02 pm (UTC)
He is trying to see if he has any video of him being a perv to avoid a Fatfleck situation...
I trust the ONTD detectives to do the needful so I ain't worried...
although to be fair, I don't think ANY statement tarantino could make right now would be well-received. he and weinstein have been bedfellows for waaay too long