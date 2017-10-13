End post Reply

Lol

So he made a statement to say he dosen't have a statement to make? 👀

my uninformed GUESS would be that he never intended to make one and at his dinner with amber, she convinced him that he had to say something.

This f*cker.

that seems pretty clear, yeah

lol @ this.



it's surprising to me that amber is friends with him.

it's surprising to me that amber is friends with him.



mte

Same

why doesn't he cast her in one of his movies? she hasn't done anything since like the second pants movie

She did have a teeny tiny little cameo in Django Unchained.

idk, i get the feeling she's happy with her career. she's been doing a good bit of theater and a lot of tv cameos plus she just released her directorial debut.

she just directed her own movie so idk, maybe that's the route she wants to go now

she is trying more behind the scenes stuff she just directed paint it black starring alia shawkat

amber who? amber heard?



edit- wow maybe if i spent .1 second reading the post i would know what amber lol



Edited at 2017-10-13 02:17 pm (UTC) Reply

She's married to that hipster idiot who bragged about doing coke at the White House Correspondents Dinner, so I'm not surprised she's friends with this douche.

k

every single man in hollywood is full of shit basically

A long dinner with him seems very painful.

I feel like he'd be really loud and obnoxious in a restaurant and people at nearby tables would be giving him the side eye

take this story with a truckload of salt because i heard it thirdhand (?), but an acquaintance told me how a couple of his friends (who are black) know tarantino in some capacity and had dinner with him one night, only for it to devolve into a fight over tarantino's racism. idk how you'd know tarantino and not already be aware that he's racist af, but i'm also not going to complain about a story that ends with tarantino getting punched lmao

Lmao good riddances

lmao okay

i know people won't like this but i very much prefer this to the "i didn't knooooooooowwwwww" responses of people like affleck. even if it means he is just speaking to his lawyer to get a statement together





also, he and amber are friends? is it just mre or is that super random

I like the statement too. I mean, who knows what he knew... this would be pretty fucked up situation to handle as a friend... I mean, ONTD all "knew" something was up and continued to watch his movies. Sometimes humans avoid confirming things because it's hard to handle. It's selfish as fuck, but it's not unheard of.

idk i feel like he is implying that he didn't know, though. i do like the part where he says he has to process his memories because that feels like a real thing for people who are legitimately unaware friends of predators. but he's also the only person to refer to Weinstein as a friend and it seems very hard for me to believe if he was that close to him that he wasn't just aware, but okay with what was happening.

i think its vague enough that it can be interpreted either way. i read it more as him acknowledging some sort of cognitive dissonance between the person he knew and the real harvey

yeah i find it hard to believe he wasn't aware to at least some extent. i mean if people that didn't even meet him, or who only ever had brief encounters with him knew, you'd think he'd know something.

I feel like these situations are very uncomfortable for everyone around. Maybe he didn't know? Has it came out if a bunch of other men knew about this?



These situations are the worst. First, you've got the victim who is probably scared to death to lose their job and possibly never be hired in Hollywood again if they speak out.



But I often wonder how outsiders who know about the situation feel too. You know? Like, if they speak up, will they be discredited or never get a job again either? I'm not condoning not speaking up for someone obviously, but it can be scary to lose your job. Plus, you may not know if the victim wants you to speak out.

lol @ him releasing his statement via amber tamblyn

About as ironic as a gif of a known pedo-supporter.



Reply

Hmmm

If his next statement doesn't include dumping out a giant box of receipts, he can sit his useless ass down

what i find weird is that amber tamblyn is friends with tarantino.

through David Cross?

most probably

He made Amber announce this??? Um, bish you only have two sentences and then it's to announce your official statement which we still have to wait for?!???!??





This is a whole lot of nothing tbh



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I actually don't think he made her announce this. If anything, I would guess it was the other way around. She probably convinced him that he should say something.....

"I don't know how I avoided more repeat attempts, except for the fact that shortly after the second incident I began a romantic relationship with one of his top directors that lasted three years."



mira sorvino wrote this in time . her boyfriend had to be qt as they were dating at that time. so, i'll wait to hear what qt says.

Fucking asshole doing a statement like this because he's been on hold with his lawyers ever since

Yup. You just know there are women very interested in what QT is going to say...

Idk why but it's slightly bothering me that she's friends with him. Like..he's lecherous trash and she appears to be very anti all of that?

Mte

agreed. but she was also on two and a half men for a couple of years so she's just...interesting.

He knew

lol okay. how did i, a nobody, know about it, but someone in the industry who has been friends with him for 25 years had NO idea? they're all liars

Yup

Yeah. and given the numerous stories of how Harvey would openly brag about his awful ways, like at dinners or events. He knew.

Poor Quentin, he's really torn up about losing his close friend. 😭. It has been a week, it's really not that hard to come up with something to say about such a horrific thing. Also, it says a lot about him that he's still referring to HW as his ~friend.

Edited at 2017-10-13 02:02 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-13 02:02 pm (UTC) Reply

LMAO @ memory.



He is trying to see if he has any video of him being a perv to avoid a Fatfleck situation...



I trust the ONTD detectives to do the needful so I ain't worried...

But he's not torn up about what happened to Rose? She's starred in a couple of his movies.

I've always been a huge fan of QT movies but this is so disappointing. There's NO WAY in hell he didn't know...

Really he couldn't just say this himself, instead he hides behind Amber and wtf is Amber doing with him. His "statement" is all about himself, his anger, his pain, not a mention of those that have actually been hurt by that monster.

