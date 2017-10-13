Vanessa Marquez: "George Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER"
Vanessa Marquez, who played the role of nurse Wendy Goldman during the first three seasons of NBC's ER, is alleging that George Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood after she spoke up about harassment on the set of the show. In her tweets, Vanessa writes that George Clooney helped blacklist her, telling her that women who don't play the game lose their career. She goes on to say that her allegations are on record and that she spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 1995 about the harassment. Vanessa also adds that John Wells and Steven Spielberg had a hand in blacklisting her since it was a "group decision." Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the company that produced the show, provided John Wells as one of ER's executive producers.
B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.'women who dont play the game lose career'I did https://t.co/ur466NCkII— Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017
Thank u for that. It's all on record w/legal&I told Entertainment Tonight in '95.I hope things change but don't know https://t.co/leQK8gK2Wb— Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017
Clooney&Wells r liars who organized my being BLACKLISTED for 25 yrs&still stands "wom who dont play game lose career https://t.co/9s76pwvxlI— Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017
CLOONEY is a predator! Don't be fooled. https://t.co/hPppaZzJ9N— Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017
And in order to BLACKLIST me, it had to be a group decision. Not just John Wells WB NBC but Spielberg(Amblin) too! https://t.co/FsHcBc3Wdt— Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017
People working in mcdonalds walmart etc u name it are being harassed too. it's BS. No protection. People suck.. Karma is a bitch though believe that!!
not just celebs, but anyone who's experienced it.
"why don't you report it to HR?" Cause chances are the person reporting it will be fired for being "disruptive" and the perpetrator will continue to work.
"I've named them.Pussy grabbers:Eric LaSalle&Terence Nightingall. Racial:Anthony,Noah,Julianna&.Call WB legal.mmmkay!"
in an earlier tweet she defined pussy grabbers as sexual harrassment and the racial harrassment pertained to daily jokes about mexicans.
This shit is everywhere and every degree of it is disgusting. A coworker shated with me that our previous store manager placed her in a cashier position instead of the grocery position she interviews for bc,in his exact words, 'You're too pretty to work in grocery.' This was a man in his 50s telling an 18 yr old girl this. I asked her how she felt about it. She said she thought it was a weird thing to say but she didn't feel pay much attention to it. I told her not only was it weird but that it also was very much over the line and not appropriate. I said ' For future reference, that kind of thing is not ok. He should have never said that kind of thing to you. Especially not in an interview and not as a store manager. When somebody crosses a line like that with you, please let us know. If you are not comfortable going to leadership,I will speak for you. Nobody is allowed to do that to you.'
I hate working in grocery sometimes.
Just so this is clear: it's not about just my promotion. The corporation has very few managerial positions and women make up an insignificant amount. By not promoting women into higher levels of responsibility, the company continues to ignore the backbone of their employees (about 75-80% of my store seems to be women, including stockers). And my manager's continuous comments about boys needing more supervision off-the-clock while promoting the same age group shows a lot of irresponsibility.
It actually was the beginning of the end of our relationship because my bf wouldn’t listen to me. In hindsight I think he was pretty vulnerable/ had low self esteem and all the attention from an older guy would’ve been flattering. He later admitted the manager had hit on him :/
COME FOR THEM ALL
