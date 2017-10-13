FIRE

Vanessa Marquez: "George Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER"



Vanessa Marquez, who played the role of nurse Wendy Goldman during the first three seasons of NBC's ER, is alleging that George Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood after she spoke up about harassment on the set of the show. In her tweets, Vanessa writes that George Clooney helped blacklist her, telling her that women who don't play the game lose their career. She goes on to say that her allegations are on record and that she spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 1995 about the harassment. Vanessa also adds that John Wells and Steven Spielberg had a hand in blacklisting her since it was a "group decision." Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the company that produced the show, provided John Wells as one of ER's executive producers.
















Watch Vanessa Marquez's demo reel below:



