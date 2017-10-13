Vanessa Marquez: "George Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER"

these dirty pigs. Sad but the same thing goes on everyday with jobs across the USA.



People working in mcdonalds walmart etc u name it are being harassed too. it's BS. No protection. People suck.. Karma is a bitch though believe that!! Reply

jfc Reply

this is exactly why I don't blame anyone for not speaking out.



not just celebs, but anyone who's experienced it.



"why don't you report it to HR?" Cause chances are the person reporting it will be fired for being "disruptive" and the perpetrator will continue to work. Reply

Yep. In my experience the person making a complaint will be pushed out since they're the ones causing a problem. Reply

Knives are out now! Reply

in a patriarchal and capitalist society, 100% of people in power are complicit in covering up some form of abuse against women. Reply

That's at least the second story this week about Steven getting a woman fired after she was harassed. We all knew deep down Clooney's ~once broke & now woke~ Kentucky boy act was smoke & mirrors :P Reply

end his political career before it begins! Reply

I've been waiting for this post, too bad it's buried in the second page now. come on, mods Reply

How about we toss of Hollywood in the trash and start over? Reply

h'wood will probably try to discredit her because she was on intervention. Reply

i'm sure they will. she says her complaints from that time are filed with wb legal so idk. unless more people back her or there's video/audio, she won't be taken seriously. Reply

there's.. a lot going on her twitter. she's calling out a lot of people and famous men. i don't know if anything's going to come out of it but she's going awf. Reply

Good for her for calling more men out on this. Reply

i'm gonna quote her tweet here. i don't know anything about this or the show so i'm just sharing:



"I've named them.Pussy grabbers:Eric LaSalle&Terence Nightingall. Racial:Anthony,Noah,Julianna&.Call WB legal.mmmkay!"



in an earlier tweet she defined pussy grabbers as sexual harrassment and the racial harrassment pertained to daily jokes about mexicans. Reply

What reference is she making towards Julianna? Reply

Drag them all. Reply

i remember her from the early seasons of ER. she's amazing for speaking out. fuck clooney. fuck john wells.fuck spielberg. fuck all men tbh Reply

These were posted in a previous post and I wasn't surprised when I read them. His statement imo read to be pretty much "I'm rambling out of my ass", basically. Reply

This shit is everywhere and every degree of it is disgusting. A coworker shated with me that our previous store manager placed her in a cashier position instead of the grocery position she interviews for bc,in his exact words, 'You're too pretty to work in grocery.' This was a man in his 50s telling an 18 yr old girl this. I asked her how she felt about it. She said she thought it was a weird thing to say but she didn't feel pay much attention to it. I told her not only was it weird but that it also was very much over the line and not appropriate. I said ' For future reference, that kind of thing is not ok. He should have never said that kind of thing to you. Especially not in an interview and not as a store manager. When somebody crosses a line like that with you, please let us know. If you are not comfortable going to leadership,I will speak for you. Nobody is allowed to do that to you.' Reply

Good on you sis. Especially young girls and women seem to have very little clue that it's not ok for being talked to and treated like a piece of meat Reply

I'm pretty sure I'm not getting promoted at work because I'm not a man. My manager, a woman, seems to only promote the men up the ladder. In the 4.5 months or so we've been open, two of the 'cute' college guys were promoted up the ladder while she lackadaisically trains the women. The lazy training means we don't get more hours or anything. Feels more like a justification for her to promote the guys more. She's around a year younger than me to boot. It always bothers me since I can see the pattern but there's not a lot I can do without someone thinking I'm bitter. Which, not a lie, I kind of am. But it's because they need people with availability in the lead positions, promote the guys who don't want that kind of responsibility, and then cut the rest of our hours to match the college kids schedule.



I hate working in grocery sometimes.



Just so this is clear: it's not about just my promotion. The corporation has very few managerial positions and women make up an insignificant amount. By not promoting women into higher levels of responsibility, the company continues to ignore the backbone of their employees (about 75-80% of my store seems to be women, including stockers). And my manager's continuous comments about boys needing more supervision off-the-clock while promoting the same age group shows a lot of irresponsibility.



Edited at 2017-10-13 02:49 pm (UTC) Reply

This reminded me of my ex bf when we were 18/19 who had a manager (late 20’s) who would hire young guys aged 16-19 ish and then make ‘friendships’ with them that included watching movies at his house or even one moving in with him. It was so beyond inappropriate.



It actually was the beginning of the end of our relationship because my bf wouldn’t listen to me. In hindsight I think he was pretty vulnerable/ had low self esteem and all the attention from an older guy would’ve been flattering. He later admitted the manager had hit on him :/ Reply

expose 'em all Reply

expose him Reply

I've been waiting for someone to expose him. Every top actor has risen on the backs of the women they helped oppress. Reply

BRING THIS SMUG GRAY FUCKER DOWN Reply

An intern should leak the ET clip (cause you know ET themselves won't want to piss off saint george) Reply

Yasss literally no man is safe and it's fucking delicious



COME FOR THEM ALL Reply

oh shit go INNNNNNNNN Reply

