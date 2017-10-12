Angelina Jolie attends the "Faces Places" Premiere in LA (ft Agnès Varda, JR)
*The movie is a 2017 French documentary film directed by Agnès Varda and photographer/muralist J.R. It follows Varda and JR traveling around rural France, creating portraits of the people they come across.
“I am so happy to be here to support my friend, and the cause that she has given her whole adult life to [...] we don’t have unlimited time to save wildlife and the environment...”
*She says Namibia represents (to her) not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to the balance between humans and the environment.
*Discusses how women’s education and health are the first things to suffer when the environment is damaged.
*Photos were shot at a nature reserve in Namibia’s Namib desert. The reserve is run by the N/a’an ku sê Foundation, led by her friends Marlice and Rudie van Vuuren.
*N/a’an ku sê works to preserve the natural habitat and to protect endangered species, such as elephants, rhinos, and cheetahs, like the ones pictured in the story.
*She hopes her essay will inspire others to take a stand.
"What we do, each in our own small way, matters. The hopeful thought is that it is in our hands. Over the next 150 years, technology is going to give us more and better means of communicating, fighting poverty, defending human rights, and caring for the environment. But it is what we choose to do with the freedom we have that will make all the difference. If my life experience has taught me anything," she says, "it is that what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, is what defines you."
