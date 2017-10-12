Old clips of Jimmy Kimmel in blackface and more resurface
Old Clip Resurfaces of Kimmel Having Women Guess What's In His Pants: Maybe 'Put Your Mouth On It' https://t.co/NKyVmTj1V6 pic.twitter.com/Oi0psZDDcr— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 11, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel's old Man Show clips from the early 2000s have been dug up this week by conservatives who were unhappy with Kimmel being applauded for his recent monologues about healthcare and gun control. The show was pretty heavy on objectifying women and most of the focus leaned in that direction but there was also an ongoing segment where Kimmel was in blackface pretending to be NBA player Karl Malone.
Kimmel has continued to bring his"Santa Karl" character out on a radio show every year since the show ended:
In 2016:
But then I remember that men have always been trash, and I should feel nothing but awareness and determination so that women/PoC can keep being lifted up and out of the hell they have to go through every day.
Everything is erupting, but the truth is how progress happens.
The last thing I need in life is dirt surfacing of Graham Norton.
Though I always thought he was a total ass in real life, his show is good enough to bring me some joy every week. So... I rather stay ignorant about him.
I always liked Kimmel but his friendship with Matt Damon should've been a sign.
I ask because there is a known child molester at my work. It's a known "secret" that no one talks about (95% of the people at my job are men so there is that). I feel obligated to say hello to him and even sign his birthday card. I don't feel like I can say anything without hurting my own career (I need to stay here for at least 3 and half more years than I can go anywhere and say I spent 5 years working for my current company).
It makes me sick to think I'm supporting a child molester but I kind of have to put my career first (and I know how fucked that is considering I was a victim of sexual abuse when I was a toddler/child).
Also 'conservatives found' you're not fooling anyone, you don't care about women or black people, you just know exactly what to do to make """the libt*rds""" stop listening to him.
cackling @ everyone here stanning him after that fake ass crying video after the vegas shooting.
lol he's the worst
Or maybe he still is idk.
It’s not like the man show was a secret? We knew it was trash when it was on.
I wonder if he'll apologize for this?
He needs to apologize because this is foul as hell. However, I think stuff from back in the 90s and early 2000s shouldn’t be used to determine someone’s character today. Offensive “humor” was big back then and casual sexism and racism wasn’t seen as a big deal in society even though it was. I used to let my white friends say nigga and laugh at “get back to the kitchen” jokes because it was more acceptable back then and I didn’t know any better. Obviously society has grown now (lmao not everyone) and these things are now seen as unacceptable and hurtful and that’s why we get angry now and didn’t back then. Someone did something offensive 15 years ago. Doesn’t mean they haven’t learned.
My brother used to love this mess and force me to watch with him but my gay ass obviously never enjoyed.
