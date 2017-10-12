Old clips of Jimmy Kimmel in blackface and more resurface


Jimmy Kimmel's old Man Show clips from the early 2000s have been dug up this week by conservatives who were unhappy with Kimmel being applauded for his recent monologues about healthcare and gun control. The show was pretty heavy on objectifying women and most of the focus leaned in that direction but there was also an ongoing segment where Kimmel was in blackface pretending to be NBA player Karl Malone.







Kimmel has continued to bring his"Santa Karl" character out on a radio show every year since the show ended:

In 2016:
Facebook post


SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Tagged: , , ,