Old clips of Jimmy Kimmel in blackface and more resurface

what a week.

Right? So many twists, turns, emotions, ups, downs, etc.



But then I remember that men have always been trash, and I should feel nothing but awareness and determination so that women/PoC can keep being lifted up and out of the hell they have to go through every day.



Everything is erupting, but the truth is how progress happens.

Indeed. I'll be glad when it's finally over.

Not me, I'm enjoying this take down.

People complain about lack of "juicy" stories and the universe turned around and slapped us with all of this.

Whoop there it is

he's a male comedian, I expect nothing less from his kind

mte. like if you think theyre great just wait, theyll screw it up or youll see how they already have in the past

graham norton would never!!!

DON'T JINX IT!



The last thing I need in life is dirt surfacing of Graham Norton.



Though I always thought he was a total ass in real life, his show is good enough to bring me some joy every week. So... I rather stay ignorant about him.

I would hope not, he's one of my favs :(

He looked like a total cunt in the Amy documentary.

YIKES.



I always liked Kimmel but his friendship with Matt Damon should've been a sign.

Kimmel is friends with Adam Carolla, too



Kimmel is friends with Adam Carolla, too

UGH

The worst

Jimmy Kimmel is a hack and a misogynist. He's just pretending to be a good guy now cause it makes him more money

and he is only really talking about that one issue tbh

I think he genuinely cares about the health care issue because of his son but yeah. :/

or maybe he's grown up? these clips are from like 20 years ago

He's 50 years old now, so let's not with this shit about "He wasn't a grown up at 30"

The man was in his 30s, on a show called "the man show". He was grown up lmao

is that why he still does the racist character every year on a radio show? and why he had his buddy adam carolla on his show just this year?

On ONTD everyone with a penis is a racist, sexist monster and never changes or has genuine personal growth

why are people caping for jimmy kimmel in this thread lmao. is this really the hill they wanna die on

welp the man show was a hot mess, not surprised this is surfacing now with everything he's saying and whats happening

Oh yeah, I remember this show. Early 2000s were a weird time when everyone got away with everything.

yep. soo many gay panic/homophobic jokes in the early 2000s as well.

That comment goes well with your icon lol.

Was it ever a secret that The Man Show was gross?

Ikr I'm not sure why people are so shocked. One of their biggest segments on the show was womend jumping on trampolines in bikinis and that was pretty mild to the rest of the show.

My brother watched The Man Show growing up and I used to HATED it. I couldn't stand Kimmel for years because of this show. I've only recently come around tonhim.

I know. It's not like we've forgotten it existed??

Yeah, I mean they literally advertised in commercials their "Girls on Trampolines" thing.

Exactly. It was disgusting beyond words. "Man Show" tells you that enough.

nothing could could come out of something called The Man Show

After learning Rose McGowan worked with/publicly supported Victor Salva just last year & now this... I'm convinced everyone must be hypocritical at best and terrible at worst. What a week

it's almost like...... human beings are flawed? who would have thought.

lol don't be obtuse. Of course I realize human beings are flawed. Doesn't mean it's not disappointing when you see someone doing blackface or making excuses for child predators.

Generally curious, other than working with him how did she support him? (I know I can look it up myself but I really don't want to read about what he did).



I ask because there is a known child molester at my work. It's a known "secret" that no one talks about (95% of the people at my job are men so there is that). I feel obligated to say hello to him and even sign his birthday card. I don't feel like I can say anything without hurting my own career (I need to stay here for at least 3 and half more years than I can go anywhere and say I spent 5 years working for my current company).



It makes me sick to think I'm supporting a child molester but I kind of have to put my career first (and I know how fucked that is considering I was a victim of sexual abuse when I was a toddler/child).

Yeah, how will she explain this? Though, I doubt she will.

I mean, yea? Every single person on this planet has been a hypocrite on some level at one time or another.

Oh my fucking word this is so fucked up. White people are truly fucked up



OP what was in the Facebook post? It says it’s not longer available. It has been removed. Now I’m curious what it was Reply

Jimmy Kimmel has always been the worst and I have always been surprised by all of his success. He is painfully unfunny.

I hope he talks about this and brings it up on his show and say that he was totally wrong.



Also 'conservatives found' you're not fooling anyone, you don't care about women or black people, you just know exactly what to do to make """the libt*rds""" stop listening to him.

damn these receipts 👀

lmaooooooooo what a post!



cackling @ everyone here stanning him after that fake ass crying video after the vegas shooting.

lol he's the worst

We know Jimmy Kimmel used to be trash.



Or maybe he still is idk.



It’s not like the man show was a secret? We knew it was trash when it was on.



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh god I really did forget about the Man Show!

me too tbh. i tried to avoid it the best i could when it was on so it makes sense.

well well well... everything is coming out now

I wonder if he'll apologize for this?

He needs to apologize because this is foul as hell. However, I think stuff from back in the 90s and early 2000s shouldn't be used to determine someone's character today. Offensive "humor" was big back then and casual sexism and racism wasn't seen as a big deal in society even though it was. I used to let my white friends say nigga and laugh at "get back to the kitchen" jokes because it was more acceptable back then and I didn't know any better. Obviously society has grown now (lmao not everyone) and these things are now seen as unacceptable and hurtful and that's why we get angry now and didn't back then. Someone did something offensive 15 years ago. Doesn't mean they haven't learned.

I mean he's still going on that radio show every year and doing that super racist voice.

What radio show?

Oh shit seriously?? Ugh.

I agree tbh. I remember when calling someone or something gay as an insult was ~super cool around the time I was in middle school and everyone said it.

Um what ? It totally *should* be used to judge someone's character. "It was the 90's" is the stupidest thing I've ever heard. Like his grown ass didn't know back in the day "white dude in black face will offend black people." If we're going by that logic, are we all suddenly going to change to "Trump didn't know he did anything wrong from the 70's to the 90's" (geez, I hope not!)

Vomit

He's a shitty individual.

Ugh. I remember seeing this show as a young girl. It's the reason I've always hated Jimmy and that asshat, Adam Corolla.

i always hated both of them because of it. the difference is that jimmy changed and adam didn't. so adam can continue to go fuck himself but if jimmy grew up and is a better person now, which it appears he is, i accept that.

same here

Same. I've even remember ONTD posts about how gross the Man show was.

mte! the fact that people have forgotten kimmel was involved in that trash blows my mind. he's been a hack and a trash human being for decades.

This is super fucked up.

