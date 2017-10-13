Looks like your average horror movie with the x-men mutant brand stamped over it. I know they're going for a horror movie but I was hoping for something special and unique not generic? I groaned when they said they were in a haunted house.



mte, where's the X-feel Reply

mte Reply

i think either Mirage is holding the other mutants hostage with their fears or Magik is bringing shit up from limbo Reply

eh



how long until a superhero romcom? Reply

deadpool did that already. Reply

here for Stony's romcom tbh. Reply

My Super Ex Girlfriend? Reply

Deadpool was a romcom? Reply

lmfao ....no Reply

Uhhhh. Well. At least there's no yellow spandex? Reply

disappointed as fuck, just looks like a cheap horror movie Reply

I'm hesitantly excited because I feel like since Magik is part of the team it's more than likely that they're in Limbo and not some generic asylum thing and it'll change as the movie goes on.



It's better than a First Class 2.0 IMO Reply

Wait. That's Roberto? As in Sunspot?





Oh. Let me just not even say nothing.



idk. This doesn't look like the New Mutants to me.



The whitewashing of Roberto DaCosta and Cecilia Reyes tho... Reply

Cecilia? Where? I don't see her and I know they're not trying to pass the mighty bright woman with pin straight hair off as my afro-latina, natural haired mutant icon. Reply

She's the Doctor played by Alice Braga. I like the actress, but yeah... Kind of stupid how they chose light-skinned actors/actresses for these roles.



Edited at 2017-10-13 09:30 am (UTC)

I'm so tired of whitewashing. Reply

ummmmmm based on this trailer imma have to pass. Reply

no thanks Reply

They whitewashed Roberto?....

Keep it. Reply

Also why @ casting that ugly emaciated-looking British guy from Stranger Things as good ol Kentucky boy Sam Guthrie/Cannonball? Reply

Well, he looks kinda inbred so Reply

Completely missed this happening. Or well, passing. Reply

Magik looks pretty dope and the liberties Fox has given their directors concerning Marvel is neat, but not here for the whitewashed characters in this. Reply

i think Fox's genre strategy is purposeful to break through the clutter of box office superhero movies Reply

I'm kind of into it, tbh. Like, this looks like an interesting take on the Demon Bear Saga.



Edited at 2017-10-13 03:21 pm (UTC)

It's a very confusing trailer... Reply

Illyana <3



ngl this looks bland Reply

charlie heaton seems miscast in this. Reply

Literally looks like it has nothing to do with superheroes, this could be any horror movie. Reply

anya taylor joy looks related to benedict cumberbatch Reply

Rude Reply

Karma, an original team member of the New Mutants, is the only one of the original crew that the movie omits. She also happens to be Vietnamese American and gay. I wonder why… Reply

MAISIE GANG GANG Reply

No thanks

Sad, shrugs

Looks boring. Reply

