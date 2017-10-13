October 13th, 2017, 12:59 pm babarsuhail [X-Men] The New Mutants - Official Trailer The story of the New Mutants, a team of mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier's school. source Tagged: 20th century fox, film - horror, film trailer / stills, x-men Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
Hopefully the next trailer is better or the movie is actually good.
how long until a superhero romcom?
It's better than a First Class 2.0 IMO
Oh. Let me just not even say nothing.
The whitewashing of Roberto DaCosta and Cecilia Reyes tho...
Edited at 2017-10-13 09:30 am (UTC)
They whitewashed Roberto?....
Keep it.
Also why @ casting that ugly emaciated-looking British guy from Stranger Things as good ol Kentucky boy Sam Guthrie/Cannonball?
Edited at 2017-10-13 03:21 pm (UTC)
ngl this looks bland
Sad, shrugs
Or maybe I've just read too many comics where Female Character Can't Control Her Powers!!! is all the writer could think of.