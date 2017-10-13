Weinsten roundup: London and NYC open investigations on Weinstein, more women come forward
Update: London police confirm open HW investigation "of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s" https://t.co/9QVxRL6JFX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017
- The NYPD and the London police have both confirmed that they have opened cases on Weinstein and that they encourage any victims to come forward
- Keep in mind however that one of the women in the New Yorker piece immediately went to the NYPD who helped get an audio recording of Weinstein harassing her only for the case to be dropped by the D.A.
.@rosemcgowan Twitter suspension prompts platform boycott call by women https://t.co/dXoxWGLZjw pic.twitter.com/Hqdt5E6jcQ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2017
- Rose McGowan has been tweeting all week about the Weinstein accusations and Thursday morning her account was suspended
- Outrage followed though twitter was quick to say that it was because McGowan had tweeted out a person phone number
- Numerous women came forward to say that they had been stalked, harassed, and had their phone numbers exposed and twitter had done nothing
- Many celebs including McGowan herself, Chrissy Teigan and Anna Paquin vowing to log off twitter for the whole of October 13
Actress Tara Subkoff says Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/JR9pTRj4ZB pic.twitter.com/CNaG6db8ul— Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2017
- Subkoff was trying to make it as an actress in the 90s when Harvey Weinstein pulled her onto his lap before he asked her to leave with him implying that if she had sex with him he would give her parts
- She believed he blackballed her by calling her difficult to work with when she refused
- Subkoff gave up on becoming an actress and launched the successful fashion label Imitation of Christ
- Subkoff directed her first feature film in 2015
- She said Weinstein also tried to ruin her directorial career by badmouthing her movie to other people in the industry
Gosling on HW: "He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women until there is real change" https://t.co/pGLxfMN0yX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017
I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse
October 11, 2017
"Harvey Weinstein tormented dozens of women, many of whom still bear the marks of their torment daily" https://t.co/bYVW5hQ7OM— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2017
- Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are behind the Oscar winning documentary The Hunting Ground about the epidemic of college rapes.
- Their film was distributed by the Weinstein Company
- They ask that AMPAS (Oscar board) rescind Weinstein's membership
- Also plead for The Weinstein Company to give the proceeds of their film to Weinstein's victims
In the comments section of a Variety article about Cara Delevingne's encounter with Harvey Weinstein someone who signed themselves as Simone Sheffield (Sheffield is indeed an agent, but it's not confirmed whether or not she actually left the comment) wrote the following:
I use to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… looked and acted like a “big bully pig”….He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined. When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said “what do I have to do to get her alone?” I told him to “kiss my black ass”. When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and Yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I’d never work in this business, blah blah blah….what I said to him I can’t print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client.
Fox News. Weinstein. The President. Such abuses have gone on way before these creeps and will sadly continue until women feel empowered and protected enough to speak out.
They say there’s strength in numbers…perhaps. BUT it takes only one brave soul to take the first stand. With social media as your platform, that one brave soul will lead an army, in no time.
Brava Ladies….don’t hold back – THE TRUTH. Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another.
It's been a rough week, don't forget to take care of yourself and take a break if you need it:
Edited at 2017-10-13 04:31 am (UTC)
to echo op, it's been rough lately. hope you're all being kind to yourselves.
"When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said "what do I have to do to get her alone?" I told him to "kiss my black ass". When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and Yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I'd never work in this business, blah blah blah….what I said to him I can't print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client."
