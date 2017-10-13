Weinsten roundup: London and NYC open investigations on Weinstein, more women come forward

Gosling on HW: "He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women until there is real change" https://t.co/pGLxfMN0yX

I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse

I use to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… looked and acted like a “big bully pig”….He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined. When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said “what do I have to do to get her alone?” I told him to “kiss my black ass”. When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and Yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I’d never work in this business, blah blah blah….what I said to him I can’t print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client.

Fox News. Weinstein. The President. Such abuses have gone on way before these creeps and will sadly continue until women feel empowered and protected enough to speak out.

They say there’s strength in numbers…perhaps. BUT it takes only one brave soul to take the first stand. With social media as your platform, that one brave soul will lead an army, in no time.

Brava Ladies….don’t hold back – THE TRUTH. Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another.