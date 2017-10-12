'Teen Wolf' Star Tyler Posey Finally Addresses the Wolfening~ 🌕🐶
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey responds to naked video leak:https://t.co/iB1k72CSie pic.twitter.com/WgrfH6CKr9— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 12, 2017
Lobo Adolescente Tyler Posey has opened up about the nude images and videos that plagued him and the cast of his hit MTV series 9 months ago. You may recall TPOSE and his co-stars Cody Christian and Ryan Kelley were the victims of a vicious cyber hacking, which led to their private footage being splashed all over the internet
The ray of sunshine address the incident for the first time at the Noods Before Dark party on October 6, saying "I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off." He continues, "I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen."
Ironically, Posey will play an identify thief in the upcoming film Decoy.
Source: @Attitude.
And considering what he has said in the past about his mental health, I hope he really is looking past it.
He seems nice and well meaning and I'm all about supporting men of color
