Broman Tom

'Teen Wolf' Star Tyler Posey Finally Addresses the Wolfening~ 🌕🐶



Lobo Adolescente Tyler Posey has opened up about the nude images and videos that plagued him and the cast of his hit MTV series 9 months ago. You may recall TPOSE and his co-stars Cody Christian and Ryan Kelley were the victims of a vicious cyber hacking, which led to their private footage being splashed all over the internet by fka, ljtryout, and @isntdavetwo.

The ray of sunshine address the incident for the first time at the Noods Before Dark party on October 6, saying "I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off." He continues, "I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen."

Ironically, Posey will play an identify thief in the upcoming film Decoy.

Source: @Attitude.
